Frydell signups under way

TROY — The Thomas Frydell Memorial Junior Tennis Tournament is a rare breed of summer event these days.

“This tournament is kind of special,” Frydell tournament director Dave Moore said. “It’s the last one that I know of that you can pay $10, get a shirt and be in a consolation bracket if you lose in the first round. It’s probably the last one of its kind — inexpensive and having a second chance to continue if you lose. It’s a great tournament for everybody because of that.”

The tournament, which began in the 1970s under another name and took on the Frydell name in the 1990s to honor a prominent local recreational tennis figure, will offer singles and doubles brackets for both boys and girls with age groups for 12u, 14u, 16u and 18u players, as well as potentially a mixed doubles bracket, though some players could be merged into other brackets depending on the number of players that end up signing up for each.

This year, the Frydell will be held July 11-14 at Troy Community Park — but the deadline to sign up is fast approaching, as the Troy Rec Department must receive all entry forms by Friday, July 6. The cost to enter is $10 per bracket, with a maximum of two events plus mixed doubles. The cost includes a tournament t-shirt and guarantees players two matches thanks to the backdraw in each bracket.

In the past, players not only from Troy and the greater Miami County area have played, but players have also traveled in a roughly 30-mile radius to Troy to compete.

And last season, some familiar names took part.

Troy’s Nathan Kleptz — who qualified for the Division I district tournament — won the 18u singles title, defeating Milton-Union’s Nick Brumbaugh in two close sets to win. Brumbaugh was a D-II state qualifier in doubles. And in the Frydell’s 18u doubles bracket, Kleptz and Brumbaugh teamed up to win another title. And in the girls 18u singles bracket, Butler’s Xia Lin defeated Tippecanoe’s Amelia Zweizig to win a Frydell title.

“We hope to get a lot of kids from in town and a lot of kids from out of town,” Moore said. “We have a lot of kids that play tennis in Troy. We’ve had some real good kids that have gone on to high school stardom, and that’s one of the great parts of it. We hope to produce some kids that go on to bigger and better things.

“We’ve had some interesting matches recently. The Brumbaugh kids and some of the kids from Troy had some good ones last year. We’re hoping to have even more this year.”

And though the tournament offers mixed doubles, it’s been difficult to put together a full bracket for the past few summers — but this summer could be different.

“We have had pretty slim pickings on mixed doubles in recent years,” Moore said. “We’ve got some this year that I think are going to be in it, and I think we’ll have more than we have the past couple years, but time will tell on that.

“We’ve got around 40 kids. We’d like to have about 50 or 60, but we’ll take what we can get and like it. Boys have traditionally been the greater part of it, but the girls, it looks like from what I’ve heard, will be coming in record numbers this year. I’m hoping we have a pretty balanced group this year — but again, we’ll have to wait and see.”

Entry forms can be picked up at Schroeder Tennis Center and Hobart Arena’s Troy Rec Department, 255 Adams St. in Troy, and they will be made available online at troyohio.gov and can be emailed to donna.chavis@troyohio.gov. Entry forms must be received by the Troy Rec Department by July 6.

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News file Nathan Kleptz won a singles and doubles title Thomas Frydell Memorial Junior Tennis Tournament last summer. Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News file Nicholas Von Krosigk returns a shot during last summer's Thomas Frydell Memorial Junior Tennis Tournament. Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News file Nick Brumbaugh delivers a serve at last year's Thomas Frydell Memorial Junior Tennis Tournament.