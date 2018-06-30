Team Frisch’s wins TJB minor league title

Provided photo

Team Frisch’s won the 2018 Troy Junior Baseball minor league championship this spring, going undefeated during the regular season and the tournament. The team is: coaches — Chuck Gump, Josh Schlater, Chris Masten and Mike Gorman. Top row — Christian Huffgarden, Jack Sedlak, Gino Marin, Noah Music, Bryce Lehman, Bryson Block and Aidan Gorman. Bottom row — Eathan Atkins Gump, Rylan Block, Jocelyn Trout, Kael Tompkins and Kayden Wesco.