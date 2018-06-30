Area players honored by MVTCA

By Josh Brown

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County’s tennis teams had a stellar spring season.

And the Miami Valley Tennis Coaches Association took note.

Troy had three first team selections and saw all seven regular varsity starters earn some form of honores, while Milton-Union had one first team pick when the MVTCA announced its all-area teams following the completion of the spring season.

In Division I, Troy’s Shane Essick was named all-area first team in singles, while the doubles team of Nathan Kleptz and Jackson Goodall was named first team, as well. Elijah Sadler was named all-area second team in singles, the doubles team of Anoop Patel and John Wehrkamp was named second team, and Andrew Magoteaux earned all-area honorable mention in singles.

Sadler, Magoteaux and Patel also won senior academic awards.

In Division II, Milton-Union’s Nathan Brumbaugh — a state qualifier in doubles in the postseason — was named all-area first team in singles. Nick Brumbaugh — Nathan’s doubles partner in the postseason and also a state qualifier — was named all-area second team in singles, the doubles team of Jack Swafford and Nathan Black was named third team and Peyton Brown earned honorable mention.

Matt Brown also won the senior academic award.

Tippecanoe’s Colin Achterberg was named all-area third team in singles, while Christopher Nichols, Evan Hill and Levi Berning all earned honorable mention.

Evan Hill won the senior academic award.

For Lehman, Griffin West was named all-area first team in singles, the doubles team of Sam Ritze and Danny Lins was named second team and Ryan Goettemoeller earned honorable mention.

West, Ritze and Goettemoeller all also were on the all-academic team, and coach Tim Ungericht won the D-II MVTCA President’s Award, given to the head coach who did the most in developing his program.

Josh Brown/Troy Daily News file Troy’s Shane Essick was named MVTCA Division I all-area first team in singles this spring. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_051218jb_shaneessick-1.jpg Josh Brown/Troy Daily News file Troy’s Shane Essick was named MVTCA Division I all-area first team in singles this spring. Josh Brown/Troy Daily News file Milton-Union’s Nathan Brumbaugh was named MVTCA Division II all-area first team in singles this spring. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_051218jb_mu_nathanbrumbaugh.jpg Josh Brown/Troy Daily News file Milton-Union’s Nathan Brumbaugh was named MVTCA Division II all-area first team in singles this spring. Josh Brown/Troy Daily News file Troy’s Jackson Goodall was named MVTCA Division I all-area first team in doubles this spring. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_051218jb_troy_jacksongoodall.jpg Josh Brown/Troy Daily News file Troy’s Jackson Goodall was named MVTCA Division I all-area first team in doubles this spring. Josh Brown/Troy Daily News file Troy’s Nathan Kleptz was named MVTCA Division I all-area first team in doubles this spring. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_051218jb_troy_nathankleptz.jpg Josh Brown/Troy Daily News file Troy’s Nathan Kleptz was named MVTCA Division I all-area first team in doubles this spring.