Bethel’s Hamlin named High School Scholar All-American

Staff Reports

BRANDT — Korry Hamlin’s prolific high school career may have ended this spring.

But he’s still busy collecting honors.

Hamlin was named a High School Scholar All-American — the only male from Ohio to earn the honor this year — when the United Soccer Coaches Association (formerly the National Soccer Coaches Association of America) announced its teams on June 28.

The High School Scholar All-American teams were made up of a total of 83 players — 28 male and 55 female. Hamlin, a midfielder for the Bethel High School soccer team that graduated following the spring season, earned the honor with a 4.41 GPA.

Hamlin earned a total of 15 varsity letters during his high school career with the Bees with a focus on soccer, being named All-Ohio in soccer three times — second team twice and first team once — and All-Great Lakes Regional Team by the USCA. He also qualified for the Division III state cross country meet three times, as well as qualifying for the Division III state track and field meet twice — including an eighth-place podium finish in the 3,200 this spring. He was a district champion in cross country and track, played on the district runner-up boys basketball team and was one of the six recipients in the Southwest District across all division of the OHSAA Scholar Athlete $1,000 scholarship.