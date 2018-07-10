Busiest week of summer

By Josh Brown

TROY — Tennis, golf, baseball, figure skating.

Welcome to the busiest sports week of the summer for the city of Troy.

With summer typically being a slow time of the year for sports in the Miami County area, all of the season’s biggest events are packed into one week — this one — as the Frydell Junior Tennis Tournament and the Miami Shores Club Golf Championship make up the majority of the week, the American Legion Baseball Region 2 Tournament begins on Saturday and, for good measure, the Troy Skating Club hosts its yearly summer figure skating competition at Hobart Arena from Thursday to Sunday.

It all gets rolling on Wednesday at Troy Community Park with the beginning of the Thomas Frydell Memorial Junior Tennis Tournament, which will run through Saturday. The tournament has been split into six brackets this year, with boys brackets for 14u and 18u in singles and 18u in doubles, girls brackets for 18u in singles and 18u in doubles and also a mixed doubles bracket.

The tournament, which has existed since the 1970s in some form or another and took on the Thomas Frydell name in the mid-1990s to honor a prominent figure in recreational tennis in the area, is also for boys and girls, with singles and doubles competition — including a mixed doubles bracket — and it also has a backdraw, guaranteeing each player will have at least two matches before being eliminated.

The tournament will run to Saturday, with most of the championships being decided on Friday and Saturday held as a date for the backdraw championships. Last year, Nathan Kleptz won the 18u boys singles title and teamed up with Nick Brumbaugh to win the 18u boys doubles title, Noah George won the 14u boys title and Cameron Davis won the 12u boys singles title. Xia Lin won the 18u girls single title, Shreaya Madireddy won the 14u girls singles title and Sydney Dennis and Brenna Aldridge won the 18u girls doubles title.

Also going on throughout the week is the Troy Skating Club’s 43rd Annual Kathy Slack Troy Summer Competition, which begins Thursday and runs through Sunday at Hobart Arena. The tournament was renamed this year in honor of longtime Troy Skating Club member Kathy Slack, who, along with the late Ardith Hamilton, will be honored at noon Saturday during a memorial bench dedication ceremony.

Then beginning on Saturday is the Miami Shores Club Golf Championship, with the two-round competition concluding on Sunday.

Last year, Alex Garman shot 76-72—148 to win the Club’s championship flight, topping Ray Stuchell’s 73-79—152. Rick Szabo had the best overall score of the tournament, though, shooting 68-68—136 to win the 60-over flight. Jeff Bacon won the first flight with a 152, Bobby Rohr won the 50-over flight with a 151 and Tom Stickrod won the 70-over flight with a 158.

Earlier this year, Justin Weber won the championship flight of the Men’s City Golf Championship at Miami Shores, shooting 73-71—144 to hold off Shawn Massie, who shot 151.

And finally, also on Saturday, the Troy Post 43 Legends American Legion baseball team will begin play on the road in the Region 2 Tournament to decide who goes on to play in the State Legion Tournament.

The tournament’s seeding has yet to be decided, with Post 43 playing a makeup Western Ohio League game late Tuesday night to help decide. The team will either play at 1 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Sidney’s Custenborder Field. Last year, Sidney Post 217 defeated Piqua Post 184 8-7 in the championship game to earn a trip to the State Legion Tournament for the second straight season.

Troy Post 43 does have a home game on Wednesday night to tune up for the tournament, facing the Dayton Machine.

File photo courtesy Lee Woolery | Speedshot Photo John Wehrkamp, seen here playing for Troy High School during a match this spring, will play in this week’s Frydell Junior Tennis Tournament beginning Wednesday at Troy Community Park. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/07/web1_042618lw_troy_wehrkamp.jpg File photo courtesy Lee Woolery | Speedshot Photo John Wehrkamp, seen here playing for Troy High School during a match this spring, will play in this week’s Frydell Junior Tennis Tournament beginning Wednesday at Troy Community Park. Josh Brown | Troy Daily News file Troy Post 43’s Andy Wargo rounds third base during a game this season. The regional legion tournament will be held in Sidney beginning on Saturday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/07/web1_062818jb_troy_andywargo-1.jpg Josh Brown | Troy Daily News file Troy Post 43’s Andy Wargo rounds third base during a game this season. The regional legion tournament will be held in Sidney beginning on Saturday. Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News file Madalyn Ahlstrom from the Troy Skating Club performs during the Troy Skating Club’s Troy Summer Ccompetition last year at Hobart Arena in Troy. The Troy Skating Club and Hobart Arena will host the 43rd annual Kathy Slack Troy Summer Competition July 12-15 in Troy. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/07/web1_170715aw_Skate_comp_madalyn_4730-1.jpg Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News file Madalyn Ahlstrom from the Troy Skating Club performs during the Troy Skating Club’s Troy Summer Ccompetition last year at Hobart Arena in Troy. The Troy Skating Club and Hobart Arena will host the 43rd annual Kathy Slack Troy Summer Competition July 12-15 in Troy. Josh Brown | Troy Daily News file Amelia Zweizig, seen here playing for Tippecanoe in the sectional tournament last fall, will play in this week’s Frydell Junior Tennis Tournament beginning Wednesday at Troy Community Park. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/07/web1_100817jb_tipp_ameliazeizig.jpg Josh Brown | Troy Daily News file Amelia Zweizig, seen here playing for Tippecanoe in the sectional tournament last fall, will play in this week’s Frydell Junior Tennis Tournament beginning Wednesday at Troy Community Park.