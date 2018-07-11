A packed opening day

By Josh Brown

TROY — Twenty-one matches across six separate brackets.

Day One of the four-day 2018 Frydell Junior Tennis Tournament was a busy one Wednesday at Troy Community Park, with one championship match — the boys 18u doubles bracket — already set up for Thursday afternoon.

Shane Essick and John Wehrkamp — two varsity players for the Troy High School tennis team that graduated after this spring season — took on two of the Trojans’ junior varsity players, Noah George and Genki Masunaga, in one boys 18u doubles semifinal. The team of veterans Essick and Wehrkamp won 6-2, 6-2, advancing to the final.

They will play Nick Von Krosigk and Ben Iddings, who defeated Yusei Kawashima and Ohi Ihato 6-0, 6-3 in the other boys 18u doubles semifinal. The title match is set for 2 p.m. Thursday.

The girls 18u doubles final is also set, but it will be played Friday afternoon.

In the first semifinal, Hannah Fugate and Meredith Fitch defeated Skylar Shane and Chelsi Rhoades 6-0, 6-0, then Xia Lin and Jo Velasco defeated Callista Kinney and Elaine Benton 6-1, 6-0 in the late semifinal. The winners will face off at 1 p.m. Friday.

In the boys 14u bracket, Ikumi Nagase defeated Caleb Caskey 6-4, 6-0 in one preliminary and Joshua Partee defeated Levi Brumbaugh 6-4, 6-1 in another. Partee went on to fall to Yasashi Masunaga in a quarterfinal match, while Nagase will face Kyle Penny in another quarterfinal. In the other quarterfinals, Ben Iddings defeated Luke Blake 6-3, 6-1 and Kessler Hackenberger defeated Yusei Kawashima 6-2, 6-1.

In the boys 18u singles bracket, Genki Masunaga defeated Yuto Nagase in the lone preliminary match by default to advance to the quarterfinal round, but Josh Brown defeated Masunaga in Wednesday’s late matches 7-5, 6-0. Brown will face Nick Brumbaugh — who was the 18u singles runner-up in 2017 — in the semifinal round after Brumbaugh defeated Sean Dippold 6-3, 6-1 in a quarterfinal on Wednesday.

And in the other half of the bracket, John Wehrkamp defeated Danny Lins 6-2, 6-0 in one quarterfinal and will face Noah George in the semifinal round. George defeated Matt Bess by default.

With 14 players, the girls 18u singles bracket was the one with the highest volume on Wednesday, including six preliminary round matches.

In those preliminaries, on the top half of the bracket, Emily Marchal defeated Abby Caskey 6-0, 6-0 and Hannah Fugate defeated Kate Pederson 6-2, 6-0. Then Natalie Mulligan defeated Kayla Weaver 6-1, 6-1 — Mulligan will face Eliza Zweizig, who had a bye through the prelims, and Marchal and Fugate will face off in the quarterfinals. And on the bottom half of the bracket, Elaine Benton defeated Arabella Partee 6-2, 7-5, Xia Lin defeated Michelle Bulach 6-2, 6-1 and Lilly Holbrook defeated Lexi Gastew 6-0, 6-0. In the quarterfinals, Holbrook will take on Amelia Zweizig — who had a bye through the prelims — and Benton will face Lin.

Finally, there was one mixed doubles match to kick off round robin play in that bracket, with Amelia Zweizig and Noah George defeated Eliza Zweizig and Aaron Davis, 6-2, 6-3. Now both teams will face Chelsi Rhoades and Alex Ward to decide who plays in the championship match.

Play continues at 9 a.m. Thursday, with most of the finals taking place on Friday.

