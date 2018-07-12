1 champ crowned at Frydell

By Josh Brown

TROY — Thursday gave tennis fans the first of this year’s Frydell championship matches.

And it was possibly the most entertaining match of the tournament.

Shane Essick and John Wehrkamp, two varsity tennis players for Troy High School, took on Nick Von Krosigk and Ben Iddings, two players playing in the 14u singles bracket as well as the doubles, in the boys 18u doubles title match during Thursday’s play at the Frydell Junior Tennis Tournament at Troy Community Park, with Essick and Wehrkamp fending off a tremendous effort by Von Krosigk and Iddings to win the bracket.

Essick and Wehrkamp were both seniors this year for the Trojan varsity tennis team and graduated following the completion of spring season, with Essick leaving as a four-time district qualifier. But in true David vs. Goliath form, Von Krosigk and Iddings — a pair of 10-year-olds — held their own and were up to the challenge, picking up a point here or there to begin, then a couple of points, then a game until Essick and Wehrkamp closed out the first set 6-3.

Von Krosigk and Iddings didn’t back down, though, even taking the lead late in the second set at 5-4 before Essick and Wehrkamp put the match away by winning the second set 7-5.

It was actually the third match of the day for Von Krosigk, who worked his way to the boys 14u singles title match with a pair of victories early in the day. First, he defeated Akumi Nagase 6-0, 6-0 to earn a spot in the semifinals against Luke Blake — who had defeated Iddings 6-3, 6-1 in a quarterfinal match on Wednesday. Von Krosigk then defeated Blake 6-2, 6-1 to reach the finals.

He will face Kessler Hackenberger, who defeated Yasashi Masunaga 6-1, 6-0 in the other semifinal. The final will be at 9 a.m. Friday.

In the boys 14u singles backdraw, Iddings defeated Caleb Caskey 6-0, 6-0, with more matches to come on Friday.

In the boys 18u singles bracket, Noah George held off John Wehrkamp in a hard-fought match that went to a supertiebreaker after the first two sets were split, winning 7-5, 4-6, 1-0 (10-7) to reach the final. He will face Nick Brumbaugh, who defeated Josh Brown in another supertiebreaker, 6-3, 1-6, 1-0 (10-7). The championship match will be at 9 a.m. Friday. And in the boys 18u singles backdraw, Yuto Nagase defeated Matt Bess 6-0, 6-3.

In the girls 18u singles bracket, Hannah Fugate defeated Emily Marchal 6-2, 7-5 and Natalie Mulligan defeated Eliza Zweizig 6-2, 6-0 in one set of quarterfinals, and now Fugate and Mulligan will face off in a semifinal match on Friday. The other half of the bracket is set, though, with Lilly Holbrook defeated Amelia Zweizig by injury default, Xia Lin defeating Elaine Benton 6-0, 6-0 and then Lin defeating Holbrook 6-0, 6-2 to reach the finals. And in the girls 18u singles backdraw, Kate Pederson defeated Abby Caskey 6-3, 6-0, Eliza Zweizig defeated Lexi Gastelu 6-1, 6-0 and Arabella Partee defeated Kayla Weaver 6-2, 6-1.

The mixed doubles round robin continued Thursday, too, with a rematch from Wednesday being set for Friday’s final.

Amelia Zweizig and Noah George defeated Chelsi Rhoades and Alex Ward 6-2, 6-3 to go 2-0 in the three-team pool and earn a spot in the final. Eliza Zweizig and Aaron Davis then defeated Rhoades and Ward in a supertiebreaker, 6-2, 3-6, 1-0 (10-3), to earn a second chance in the finals.

