Championship Day at Frydell

By Josh Brown

jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — One was decided the day before. One is still to be decided.

But for the most part, Friday was ‘Championship Day.’

Four champions were crowned Friday at the 2018 Frydell Junior Tennis Tournament at Troy Community Park, with the finals being played in the boys 14u and 18u brackets, the girls 18u doubles bracket and the mixed doubles bracket.

In the boys 18u bracket, Nick Brumbaugh — who was the runner-up in 2017, falling to Nathan Kleptz — claimed the championship this year, defeating Noah George 7-6 (7-3), 6-1.

Brumbaugh, who defeated Sean Dippold in the quarterfinals and then Josh Brown in a third-set supertiebreaker in the semis, got a solid test from George, who defeated Matt Bess in the quarters and John Wehrkamp in a third-set supertiebreaker in the semis. The first set Friday came down to a tiebreaker, where Brumbaugh was able to pull away and gain control. And once he had it, Brumbaugh — who qualified for the Division II state tournament in doubles during the spring season — did not lose control again.

In the boys 18u singles backdraw, Sean Dippold defeated Danny Lins 7-5, 6-1, then Genki Masunaga defeated Dippold 6-2, 6-3 later in the afternoon. Masunaga will face Yuto Nagase in the boys 18u backdraw final Saturday morning, one of two matches to be played on the tournament’s final day.

In the boys 14u singles bracket, Kessler Hackenberger defeated Nick Von Krosigk 6-0, 6-0 to win the title. Hackenberger defeated Yusei Kawashima in the quarterfinals and Yasashi Masunaga in the semis to reach the final, while Von Krosigk defeated Ikumi Nagase 6-0, 6-0 in the quarters and Luke Blake 6-2, 6-1 in the semis.

In the boys 14u singles backdraw, Ben Iddings defeated Kyle Penny 6-0, 6-0 and Yusei Kawashima defeated Levi Brumbaugh 6-4, 6-3 to reach the backdraw final.

In the girls 18u singles bracket, Hannah Fugate defeated Natalie Mulligan 6-4, 6-1 in a semifinal match. She will now face Xia Lin in the championship match at 9 a.m. Saturday morning, the final title to be decided in the tournament.

In the girls 18u singles backdraw, Michelle Bulach defeated Arabella Partee 6-1, 6-1, and Eliza Zweizig defeated Kate Pederson 7-5, 6-3 to reach the backdraw final.

Two doubles finals were also decided on the day. In the girls 18u doubles bracket, Hannah Fugate and Meredith Fitch defeated Xia Lin and Jo Velasco 6-1, 6-3. Fitch and Fugate defeated Skylar Shane and Chelsi Rhoades in the semis, while Lin and Velasco defeated Callista Kinney and Elaine Benton in the semis to reach the final.

And in the mixed doubles bracket, Amelia Zweizig and Noah George won a rematch from round-robin play, defeated Eliza Zweizig and Aaron Davis — this time with the match going to a second-set tiebreaker — winning 6-3, 7-6 (7-3). George and Amelia Zweizig went 3-0 on the week, while Davis and Eliza Zweizig went 1-2, losing both times to the eventual champions in the three-team bracket.

