Frydell tourney wraps up

TROY — On its fourth and final day, the 2018 Frydell Junior Tennis Tournament still had one last championship to decide.

The girls 18u singles bracket — which began on Wednesday with 14 players, more than any other bracket this year — came down to Hannah Fugate and Xia Lin, with Lin winning a three-set match that clocked in just shy of two hours, defeating Fugate 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 Saturday morning in the final match or the tournament Saturday at Troy Community Park.

Lin defeated Michelle Bulach on Wednesday in the preliminary round, then Thursday she defeated Elaine Benton in the quarterfinal and Lilly Holbrook in the semifinal to reach the championship match. Fugate, meanwhile, knocked off Kate Pederson in the prelims on Wednesday, then won a tough match against Emily Marchal Thursday and defeated Natalie Mulligan Friday to advance to the final.

During Saturday’s final, Fugate took control in the first set, building a 5-2 lead by hitting overpowering shots and forcing Lin to commit errors. Lin began to settle in, closing the gap to 5-4 before Fugate closed out the first set. But Lin eliminated her errors, both unforced and forced, and won the first five games of the second set to gain control and even the match up. The duo elected to play a full third set instead of a supertiebreaker, and Lin won the final five straight games in the third to win the match.

In Saturday’s other match, the boys 18u backdraw final, Genki Masunaga and Yuto Nagase met in a rematch from Wednesday’s first round, with Masunaga winning again, this time 6-2, 6-2.

Lin joined this year’s other winners. On Thursday, Shane Essick and John Wehrkamp won the first of the titles, defeating Nick Von Krosigk and Ben Iddings 6-3, 7-5 to win the boys 18u doubles bracket.

Then Friday saw four championships decided. Nick Brumbaugh defeated Noah George 7-6 (7-3), 6-1 to win the boys 18u singles bracket, then Kessler Hackenberger defeated Nick Von Krosigk 6-0, 6-0 to win the boys 14u singles bracket. In the girls 18u doubles bracket, Hannah Fugate and Meredith Fitch defeated Xia Lin and Jo Velasco 6-1, 6-3, and in the mixed doubles bracket, Amelia Zweizig and Noah George defeated Eliza Zeizig and Aaron Davis 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).

Also late on Friday, Ben Iddings won the boys 14u backdraw final, defeating Yusei Kawashima, but scores were not made available. Results were also not available from the girls 18u backdraw final between Eliza Zweizig and Michelle Bulach.

