Shores Club Championship begins

TROY — The Super Seniors are at it again.

Jeff Poettinger shot a consistently strong 34-34—68 on the opening day of the Club Championship Saturday at Miami Shores Golf Course, posting the only sub-70 round on the day to take the lead in the Super Seniors flight and shoot the overall best 18 holes in the first day of the two-day tournament.

Meanwhile, in the Championship flight, Alex Garman — the two-time defending champion who won last year with a 148 — shot 35-37—72 and leads by three strokes over both Jason Thompson and Ryan Groff. A few short weeks ago, Garman was fourth at the Troy City Golf Championship with 76-78—154. Groff — who won the Club championship in 2015, as well as back-to-back titles from 2011-12 — finished just behind him in fifth in that tournament with 74-81—155.

All told in the Championship flight, Garman holds the lead with 35-37—72, with two tied for second as Thompson shot 38-37—75 and Groff shot 38-37—75. Derek Tubbs shot 39-38—77 and is in fourth, Ray Stuchell is in fifth after shooting 40-38-78, Matt Maurer is in sixth after shooting 42-37—79, Connor Hockett shot 40-40—80 and is in seventh, Shawn Massie — who was second at the City with 77-74—151 — shot 42-41—83 and is in eighth and Jacky Chen shot 44-40—84 and is in ninth.

In the Super Seniors flight, Jeff Poettinger leads with 34-34—68, with last year’s winner Rick Szabo behind him at 40-32—72. Jim Sarich shot 38-37—75 and is in third and Ron Kress shot 41-38—79 and is tied for fourth with Denny Wyen, who shot 40-39—79. Doug Baker is in sixth after shooting 43-37—80, Chris Huston shot 43-41—84 and is in seventh and Don Wogoman shot 43-42—85 and is in eighth.

At this year’s City, Szabo won the Super Seniors flight with 69-73—142, while Poettinger was third in the Seniors flight with 77-76—153. At last year’s Club tournament, Szabo shot 68-68—136 to win the 60-over flight, with Poettinger second with 69-71—140.

In the Seniors flight, Rob Rohr has a comfortable lead after shooting 39-34—73, Ty Nimer is in second with 40-39—79 and John Mutschler is in third with 43-39—82.

In the Super Duper Seniors flight, Gary Weaver is in first with 38-36—74 and Brent Flinn is in second with 41-37—78, the only two in the flight to crack the 80 mark. Mike Cargill shot 41-42—83 and is in third, Jack Holtel shot 38-45—84 and Barry Willoughby shot 44-40—84 to tie for fourth, Allan May shot 44-41—85 and Larry Baugher shot 46-39—85 and sit tied for sixth and Larry Edwards is in eighth after shooting 46-43—89.

And in the first flight, Andrew Lindeman shot 38-35—73 to take the lead and Jim Rohr shot 40-35—75 and sits in second place, with Darrell Tron in third with 40-36—76. Jeff Bacon shot 39-41—80 and Ron Moore shot 40-40—80 and sit tied for fourth, while Jim Howard is in sixth after shooting 37-44—81.

