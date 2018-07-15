Groff wins Shores club title

By David Fong

TROY — Ryan Groff shot a sizzling 70 Sunday as he came storming back from three strokes to capture the Miami Shores Club Championship.

Groff finished the two-tournament with a 75-70 — 145. Groff last won the club championship in 2015. He also won back-to-back titles in 2011-12. Groff also has captured multiple Troy Men’s City Championships in his career.

Two-time defending champion Alex Garman placed second with a 72-77 — 149. Jason Thompson was third with a 75-78 — 153. Also in the championhip flight: Ray Stuchell shot 78-77 — 155, Matt Maurer shot a 79-77 — 156, Connor Hockett fired an 80-76 — 156, Derek Tubbs carded a 77-79 — 156, Shawn Massie shot 83-74 — 157 and Jacky Chen scored an 84-82 — 166.

First Flight

Andrew Lindeman won the first flight title with a 73-82 — 155. Jeff Bacon, the first flight city championship winner, shot 80-76 — 156. Jim Howard shot 81-75 — 156. Jim Rohr carded a 75-82 — 157. Darrell Tron shot a 76-83 — 159 and Ron Moore shot 80-88 — 168.

Seniors

Ty Nimer won the seniors division as he shot 79-72 — 151. Bob Rohr was second with a 73-81 — 154. John Mutschler shot a 82-78 — 160.

Super Seniors

Jeff Poettinger and Rick Szabo put on a show in the super seniors division with Poetteinger edging Szabo for the title. Poettinger shot a 68-73 — 141, while Szabo shot a 72-70 — 142. Coming in third was Jim Sarich with a 75-73 — 148.

Ron Kress shot a 79-72 — 151, Don Wogoman shot an 85-74 — 159, Denny Wyen carded a 79-82 — 161, Chris Huston fired an 84-80 — 164 and Doug Baker shot an 80-95 — 175.

Super Duper Seniors

Gary Weaver ran away from the competition in the super duper seniors flight, shooting a 74-74 — 158. In second place was Brent Flinn with a 78-81 — 159. Jack Holtel was third with an 85-76 — 160.

Larry Baugher shot an 85-78 — 163, Mike Cargill scored an 83-81 — 164, Allan May shot 85-80 — 165, Barry Willoughby shot an 85-84 — 169 and Larry Edwards scored an 89-82 — 171.

Josh Brown | Troy Daily News Ryan Groff captured his fourth Miami Shores Club Championship over the weekend. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/07/web1_071418jb_ryangroff_putt.jpg Josh Brown | Troy Daily News Ryan Groff captured his fourth Miami Shores Club Championship over the weekend. Josh Brown | Troy Daily News Two-time defending champion Alex Garman finished second at the Miami Shores Club Championship over the weekend. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/07/web1_071418jb_alexgarman.jpg Josh Brown | Troy Daily News Two-time defending champion Alex Garman finished second at the Miami Shores Club Championship over the weekend.