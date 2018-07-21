Hinkle competing for national team

By David Fong

dfong@troydailynews.com

TROY — Megan Hinkle is one of the best young rowers in the nation — and the rest of the world is about to find out just how good she is.

Hinkle, a Troy Christian High School graduate who recently completed her freshman year at the University of Michigan, recently was selected to be a member of the United States Rowing U23 national team. She currently is in Pozan, Poland, where she will be competing will be competing for her country July 25-28 at the World Rowing U23 Championships.

Hinkle initially tried out for the U23 national team last November. In March, she found out she was one of two University of Michigan rowers selected to participate in the June selection camp. On June 3, Hinkle traveled to Princeton, N.J. for the camp.

Her time in New Jersey consisted of four-hour daily practices as she tried to earn a spot in a boat. She was selected to be a part of the quadruple sculls.

Hinkle left for Poland Thursday. The races will be held July 25-28. The schedule and live audio commentary can found at www.worldrowing.com. On the schedule, Hinkle’s race is BW4x. Qualifying heats will be on July 25. How Hinkle and her teammates do on the first day of competition will determine when they race again. The team’s goal will be to qualify for Saturday’s A final, which would mean earning a medal.

Hinkle had tried out for the junior national team previously, but was unable to get an invitation to the selection camp.

Hinkle — who competed for the Greater Dayton Rowing Association while in high school — had a successful freshman season for the Wolverines.

Hinkle made her varsity debut March 17-18 at the Louisville Cardinal Invitational. She was a member of the 2V8 boat that won all three of its races, defeating Wisconsin, Minnesota, Yale and Virginia, among others.

She helped her 1V8 boat to a second-place finish at the Princeton’s Class of 1987 Cup Regatta. Her team rowed to a silver medal finish at the Big Ten Championships in May and the 2V8 boat finished fourth nationally at the NCAA Championships at the end of May.

Contact David Fong at dfong@troydailynews.com; follow him on Twitter @thefong

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/07/web1_hinkle-1.jpg