Troy announces hall of fame class

By David Fong

dfong@troydailynews.com

TROY — A trio of former Division I college athletes and a pair of girls sports pioneers headline the Troy Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

This year’s class will be introduced before the Troy varsity football game Sept. 7 and formally inducted into the hall of fame at a banquet Sept. 8 at the Bravo Room inside Hobart Arena.

This year’s class includes: Hildred Brykett (girls coaching, 1945-1974), Vicki Felver (class of 1968, athletics and coaching), Dan Cox (class of 1977, football, basketball and baseball), Jason Manson (class of 1997, football and basketball) and Todd Denlinger (class of 2005, football, hockey and track).

The inaugural Troy High School Athletics Hall of Fame class was inducted in the fall of 2013. There were 10 members in that first class. Each year since then, a five-member class has been inducted into the hall of fame.

Here’s a look at this year’s inductees (individual profiles on each inductee will be featured in the Troy Daily News closer to the induction date):

Hildred Brykett

Brykett is often referred to as the “godmother” of girls sports in Troy. She began her coaching career in 1945, long before the Ohio High School Athletic Association officially recognized girls sports.

She coached five different sports at Troy and at least two or three sports every year. All of the funding for the sports came from fundraisers such as car washes and bake sales. She started the girls track and field program at Troy in 1970 and the girls gymnastics program in 1971. She served on the state advisory board forth both track and field and gymnastics in the early 1970s and officiated volleyball after retiring.

Brykett passed away in 2006.

Vicki Felver

Felver was a protege of Brykett, having played volleyball, basketball and tennis from 1964-68 at Troy. Following her graduation from Troy, she went on to play all three sports at Ohio Northern University. She was inducted into the ONU Hall of Fame in 2010.

Following her graduation from Ohio Northern, she returned to Troy High School, where she became a teacher and coach. She coached volleyball for 15 years, going 170-135 and winning two league titles, two district titles and finishing as the regional runner-up once. She also was the girls track and field coach for 11 years, guiding the Trojans to one league title and two sectional/district titles.

Felver also served as an Ohio high school volleyball official for more than 20 years.

Dan Cox

Cox was a three-sport athlete at Troy, winning letters in football, basketball and baseball. In football, he was Troy’s quarterback, winning All-Western Ohio League and All-Southwest District honors.

In baseball, he was a three-year starter in centerfield, earning All-WOL, all-district and All-Ohio honors. He also was selected to play in the Ohio All-Star Game. He also played three summers with the Troy Post 43 legion team, hitting .393, .400 and .426 in his three seasons, while stealing 92 bases on 92 attempts.

Following his career at Troy, he went on to the University of Toledo, become the only athlete in school history to earn four varsity letters in both football and baseball. He started at defensive back in football and was the starting centerfielder on the baseball team.

Cox spent one year in the New York Yankees’ minor-league system, hitting .344.

Jason Manson

Manson played football and basketball at Troy, but is best known as the hard-charging outside linebacker who played on some of the top teams in Troy history. A three-year starter, he earned all-conference honors three teams, while being named first-team All-Southwest District and first-team All-Ohio both his junior and senior years. He was the All-Southwest District Defensive Player of the Year as both a junior and senior and was Ohio’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year as a senior.

Following his graduation from Troy, Manson went on to play the University of Toledo, earning three varsity letters and helping lead the Rockets to a Mid-American Conference title and a spot in the Motor City Bowl.

Manson currently serves as an assistant football coach at Troy.

Todd Denlinger

Denlinger earned four varsity letters in football, three varsity letters in track and one varsity letter in hockey during his career at Troy.

On the football field, he earned all-conference honors twice and was first-team All-Southwest District and first-team All-Ohio as a senior. He also was a regional qualifier in the shot put for the track and field team.

Following his graduation from Troy, Denlinger went on to play football at The Ohio State University, where he earned four varsity letters, was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection and was a four-time OSU scholar-athlete.

Denlinger graduated from Troy with a bachelor of science degree in construction management. He currently is vice president of Denlinger and Sons Builders.

Contact David Fong at dfong@troydailynews.com; follow him on Twitter @thefong