Newton 2nd at Kendig

By Josh Brown

PIQUA — Newton’s Chet Jamison made his way to the top of the leaderboard Wednesday.

As a team, the Indians are still one step away from making that happen.

Jamison shot 75 to claim individual medalist honors at the Kendig Memorial boys golf tournament Wednesday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua, leading Newton to a second-place finish as a team with a 337 behind champion Anna’s 330.

“I felt really good about the round,” said Jamison, who most recently took medalist honors at last year’s Division III sectional meet. “The front nine was a roller coaster — I shot 35 with only two pars. Four birdies and three bogies … I was a little up and down. And the back nine was tough for me. Getting off the tee was what hurt me, but I felt like my short game worked really well today. I was pretty happy.

“It’s a great way to start the season, getting medalist, and I was proud of my team for getting second place.”

It was the second straight second-place finish in an 18-hole tournament for the Indians — on Monday, they shot 339 to take second at the Dayton Christian Invitational at Pipestone Golf Course. Jamison shot an 83 at that tournament.

“Yeah, I’m happy about it,” Newton coach Randall Jamison said of the two second-place finishes to start the season. “I’m trying not to put a lot of pressure on the kids right now. Going down to Pipestone and shooting a 339 then coming back here and shooting a 337, we probably could have done a little better. But I’m still happy. And (Chet) being medalist, that’s an added bonus, being a father.”

Wednesday to go with Jamison’s 75, Garrett Peters shot 86, Ross Ferrell shot 87, Kleyson Wehrley shot 89, Ryan Mollette shot 92 and Britton Schauer shot 99.

“We’re still looking for a win. Hopefully Friday,” Chet Jamison said. Newton plays in the National Trail Invitational Friday at Highland Lake.

Milton-Union was fifth in the 16-team field with a 351. Justin Brown shot a 79 to lead the Bulldogs, Nick Brumbaugh shot 86, Max Grafflin and Sam Case both shot 93, Josh Strader shot 96 and Nathan Thompson shot 105.

Miami East was ninth with a 394. Cooper Elleman led the Vikings with a 94, Sam Zapadka shot 96, Tyler Fetters shot 98, Keegan Mahaney shot 106, Brayton Young shot 108 and Noah King shot 110.

Piqua was 11th with a 405. Mason Price posted an 80 to lead the Indians, Decker Jackson shot 102, Kyler Komer shot 111, Matt Herron shot 112, Nick Jess shot 121 and Jackson Huelskamp shot 126.

Covington was 12th with a 416. Grant Humphrey led the Buccaneers with a 96, Jack Shell shot 98, Dylan Lucas shot 106, Job Morgan shot 116, Thomas Kuether shot 130 and Hunter Alexander shot 137.

Bethel was 16th with a 517. Alec Donahue shot 119 to lead the Bees, Steven Brady shot 128, Sam Larson shot 132, Caleb Sherck shot 138, Ryan Santo shot 143 and Trevor Salley shot 153.

Tippecanoe

Wins Tri

XENIA — The Tippecanoe boys golf team knocked off Xenia and Springfield in an 18-hole tri-match Wednesday at WGC, shooting 343 to Springfield’s 348 and the host Buccaneers’ 382.

Nathan Gagnon was medalist with a 76 for the Red Devils, Matt Salmon, Austin Post and Braydon Bottles all shot 92, Nolan Mader shot 96 and Joey Pleiman shot 99.

TV South 193,

Covington 228

EATON — The Covington Buccaneers dropped their first head-to-head match of the season Tuesday, falling 193-228 to Cross County Conference foe Twin Valley South at Eaton Country Club.

Grant Humphrey shot 49 to lead the Buccs (0-1, 0-1 CCC), Jack Shell and Thomas Kuether both shot 58, Dylan Lucas and Job Morgan both shot 63 and Hunter Alexander shot 76.

* Girls Golf

Miamisburg

Invitational

MIAMISBURG — The Miami East girls golf team was seventh at the Miamisburg Invitational Tuesday at Pipestone Golf Course, with Troy finishing 11th and Tippecanoe 12th in the 19-team field.

Miami East’s “blue” team was seventh with a team score of 406. Paige Lawson led the Vikings with an 88, just missing a top 10 individual finish in 11th. Maci Krites shot 102, Kearsten Kirby shot 103, Marissa Kearns shot 113 and Cadence Gross shot 140.

Troy was 11th with a 432. Paige Stuchell shot 100 to lead the Trojans, Camryn Spencer shot 103, Lauren Garlow shot 114, Riley Johnson shot 115, Libby Harnish shot 117 and Delaney Davis shot 121.

Tippecanoe was right behind in 12th with 436. Marissa Miller led the Red Devils, finishing tied for 10th individually with an 87. Sydney Lange shot 103, Ashlyn Herzog shot 111, Katie Salyer shot 135, Ava Coppock shot 140 and Gabby Eidemiller shot 158.

Miami East’s “white” team was 19th with 557. Katie Pottorf shot 124, Kirsten Overholser shot 134, Gretchen Stevens shot 147, Taylor Godsey shot 152 and Erin Baker shot 154.

Centerville won the tournament with 345, with Lebanon second at 350 and Alter third at 359. Beavercreek’s Sarah O’Connor was the individual medalist with a 77.

