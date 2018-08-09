Troy 3rd, Scribner medalist at Greenville Invitational

By Josh Brown

jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

GREENVILLE — After disappointing day individually — and second place as a team — on Monday, Troy’s Holden Scribner has been on a tear.

Yet even though the Trojan boys golf team’s score as a whole has improved since that first tournament, too, the team still hasn’t managed to climb past that spot on the leaderboard as Troy finished third at Thursday’s Greenville Invitational at Turtle Creek Golf Course with a score of 335 — led by Scribner, who brought home medalist honors by shooting a 76.

Beavercreek won the tournament with 328 and Northmont was second with 329. Monday, the Trojans were second at the Urbana Invitational with a 346 and Tuesday they were fifth at the Miamisburg Invitational, also with a 335.

“Overall, we finished third place, which is fine,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “The score is equal to what we got Tuesday. I was hoping to get closer to 330, which, looking at the scores, would have put us real close to first and second. That’s kind of where we are right now.”

Scribner, who followed Monday’s 83 with a 71 on Tuesday at Miamisburg, missing medalist there by just one stroke, put together another strong performance to claim first place individually on the day.

“Holden obviously played another solid round,” Evilsizor said. “It was his first tournament this year with no birdies, too. The greens are tough, and it rained a ton there. The course was really wet, but the greens still roll really fast. He just couldn’t quite sink some putts — but he played really solid.

After Scribner’s 76, Ryan Dowling shot an 84 for the Trojans. Travis Bertram shot 86, Connor Stoltz shot 89 and Zac Collin and Nathan Henderson both shot 95.

“Ryan continues to play really well,” Evilsizor said. “He’s been a solid No. 2 scorer for the past couple tournaments, and he went 42-42 today. That’s a real positive. Travis has kind of stepped into the No. 3 spot, so right now 1-2-3 seem pretty solid. It’s just a matter of getting that fourth score, which, I’ve had several years where that’s kind of been the issue. It could be one of those this year. It’s just a matter of somebody pulling out a score that gets us down to where we want to be.

“We had a couple guys really struggle on the back end, but Connor Stoltz ended up parring the last three holes, and that got us that 89 that we could count as our fourth score. He came up big for us at the end. I think 330 would be good for this team right now, and hopefully by the end of the year we can get it down closer to 320, which is where we’ve been the past few years.”

Piqua was 10th with 430. Decker Jackson shot 102 to lead the Indians, Christian Sturrett shot 106, Matt Herron shot 109, Kyler Kommer shot 113, Mason Price shot 115 and Jackson Huelskamp shot 125.

Covington was 12th with 450. Grant Humphrey led the Buccaneers with a 103, Jack Shell shot 108, Job Morgan shot 118, Dylan Lucas shot 121, Thomas Kuether shot 130 and Hunter Alexander shot 142.

Troy hosts the Troy Invitational on Monday.

* Girls Golf

Greenon 214,

Bethel 220

BRANDT —The young Bethel girls golf program dropped a close match at home Thursday, with the Bees falling 214-220 to Greenon at Cliffside Golf Course.

McKenna Gray led the Bees (0-1) with a 52, Evelyn Barber shot 55, Maddie Sherck shot 56, Olivia Reittinger shot 59 and Skylar Johnson shot 63.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.