Viking girls 5th, Trojans 7th at Versailles Invitational

VERSAILLES — The Miami East and Troy girls golf teams both turned in top-10 performances at the Versailles Lady Tiger Tee Invitational Thursday, with the Vikings taking fifth and the Trojans seventh overall.

Miami East was fifth with a score of 420. Paige Lawson led the way with a 90, Kearsten Kirby shot 104, Marissa Kearns shot 111, Maci Krites shot 115 and Kirsten Overholser shot 135.

Troy was seventh with 441. Paige Stuchell shot 103 to lead the Trojans, Camryn Spencer shot 112, Delaney Davis and Libby Harnish each shot 113, Riley Johnson shot 115 and Lauren Garlow shot 116.

Covington was 14th with 500. Morgan Lowe shot 110, Emily Hedrick shot 126 and Emily Thompson, Katie Hembree and Sarah Slusher all shot 132.

St. Henry won the tournament with a 407, while National Trail’s Makenna Jones was individual medalist with an 81.

Tippecanoe 216,

Sidney 284

SIDNEY — The Tippecanoe Red Devils knocked off Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division rival Sidney Thursday on the road, winning 216-284 at the Moose Golf Course in Sidney.

Marissa Miller led the Devils with a 42, Ashlyn Herzog shot 50, Sydney Lange shot 56, Clodfelter shot 68 and Grimmett and Gilbey both shot 70.

Tippecanoe travels to Miamisburg Monday.

Other scores: Northmont 197, Piqua (0-1) 227.

* Boys Golf

Brookville

Invitational

BROOKVILLE — The Milton-Union boys golf team took 10th at the 17-team Brookville Invitational Thursday, shooting 377.

Justin Brown led Milton-Union with an 82, Sam Case shot 97, Nick Brumbaugh shot 98 and Max Grafflin shot 100.

