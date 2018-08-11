Newton boys win Blazer Invitational, Jamison medalist

By Josh Brown

RICHMOND, Ind. — In two opening-week tournaments, the Newton boys golf team collected a pair of second-place finishes.

Friday, the Indians got the one they wanted.

Three Indians posted top-10 performances — including Chet Jamison, who was the individual medalist for the second straight tournament — leading Newton to the team championship at the National Trail Blazer Invitational Friday at Highland Lake Golf Course in Richmond.

Newton shot 339 as a team to win the tournament. Tri-County North was second with 343 and Eaton was a distant third with 371.

Jamison — who shot 75 to claim medalist honors at the Kendig Memorial on Wednesday — also shot 75 Friday to win his second straight tournament. Ross Ferrell was third individually with an 83 and Garrett Peters was seventh with an 86, with Kleyson Wehrley adding a 95, Britton Schauer shooting 100 and Ryan Mollette shooting 101.

Bradford was sixth in the 11-team field with a 451. Taven Leach shot 99 to lead the Railroaders, Eric Sanders shot 110, Keaton Mead shot 115, Connor Jones shot 127, Brayden Sanders shot 130 and Joey Brussel shot 134.

Newton and Bradford both play in the Cross County Conference Preview Monday at Stillwater Valley.

Northridge

Classic

DAYTON — The Milton-Union Bulldogs took seventh place at the 12-team Northridge Classic Friday, shooting a team score of 369.

Justin Brown led the Bulldogs with a 78, good for fourth place individually on the day, Nick Brumbaugh shot 93, Max Grafflin shot 96 and Nathan Thompson shot a personal-best 102.

Carroll won the tournament with a 318.

Milton-Union travels to Preble Shawnee Monday.

* Tennis

Milton-Union 5,

Lehman 0

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union tennis team opened the season with a victory Friday at home, defeating Lehman 5-0.

At first singles, Meredith Fitch won 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Taylor Falb won 6-4, 6-0. At third singles, Hannah Fugate won 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Emma Lehman and Madison Silveira won 6-3, 6-4. At second singles, Amelia Black and Hailey Lauterbur won 7-5, 6-1.

Both teams are back in action Monday, with Milton-Union traveling to Sidney and Lehman hosting Tippecanoe.

