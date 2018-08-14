Tipp tennis blanks Lehman: Monday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

SIDNEY — The Tippecanoe tennis team opened the new season with a road victory Monday, traveling to Lehman and picking up a 5-0 victory.

At first singles, Tippecanoe’s Amelia Zweizig defeated Claire Larger 6-3, 6-3. At second singles, Dakota Schroeder defeated Sarah Gibson 6-2, 6-4. At third singles, Mira Patel defeated Angela Brunner 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Claire Wint and Rainey Messinger defeated Ann Pennaparra and S. Staley 6-2, 6-1. At second doubles, Katy Schultz and Annie Livesay defeated A. Stiver and M. Lins 6-0, 6-0.

Tippecanoe hosts Xenia Thursday.

Troy 4,

Springfield 1

TROY — Troy’s tennis team posted a victory in its first match of the season Monday, defeating visiting Springfield 4-1.

At first singles, Katie Sherrick won 6-2, 6-3. At third singles, Mackenzie Nosker won 6-1, 6-0. At first doubles, Cady Rhea and Kit Wolke won 6-0, 6-0. At second doubles, Esha Patel and Ainsley Savard won 6-4, 6-4.

At second singles, Hailey Taylor lost in three sets, 2-6, 6-0, 6-3.

“The players were nervous in their first match,” Troy coach Mark Goldner said. “Mackenzie at third singles and Cady and Kit at first doubles played very well.”

After hosting Milton-Union Tuesday (look in Thursday’s Troy Daily News for full coverage), the Trojans (1-0) are off until Aug. 21 when they travel to Fairborn.

Milton-Union 4,

Sidney 1

SIDNEY — Milton-Union improved to 2-0 to begin the season Monday, defeating Sidney 4-1 on the road.

At first singles, Meredith Fitch won 6-0, 6-1. At second singles, Taylor Falb won 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Hannah Fugate won 6-0, 6-1. At second doubles, Amelia Black and Hailey Lauterbur won 6-3, 6-1.

At first doubles, Emma Lehman and Madison Silveira lost 6-4, 7-6.

After traveling to Troy Tuesday, the Bulldogs host Kenton Ridge Wednesday.

* Girls Golf

Tippecanoe 412,

Miamisburg 223

MIAMISBURG — The Tippecanoe girls golf team held off Miamisburg on the road Monday, defeating the Vikings 214-223 at The Mound Golf Course.

Marissa Miller led the Red Devils with a 45, Sydney Lange shot 54, Ashlyn Herzog shot 57, Izzy Brightwell shot 58 and Katie Salyer and Ava Coppock both shot 70.

After traveling to Northmont Tuesday, the Devils host Piqua Thursday.

Arcanum

Invitational

ARCANUM — The Miami East girls golf team placed fourth out of 10 teams at Monday’s Arcanum Invitational, shooting 452.

Paige Lawson shot 90 to lead the Vikings, Marissa Kearns shot 113, Maci Krites shot 124, Katie Pottorf shot 125 and Annelise Logan shot 139.

Other scores: Beavercreek 184, Troy (0-1) 208.

* Boys Golf

Milton-Union 177,

Preble Shawnee 229

CAMDEN — The Milton-Union boys golf team improved to 2-0 in head-to-head play Monday, defeating Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division rival Preble Shawnee on the road, 177-229.

Justin Brown was the medalist, shooting 40 to lead the Bulldogs. Nick Brumbaugh shot 43, Sam Case shot 46 and Max Grafflin shot 48.

After hosting Miami East Tuesday, the Bulldogs (2-0) hosts Waynesville Wednesday.

Waynesfield-Goshen

Invitational

WAYNESFIELD — The Lehman boys golf team finished sixth at the Waynesfield-Goshen Invitational Monday, shooting 369.

Cole Gilardi led the Cavaliers with a 74, tying Botkins’ Nick Fischio for individual medalist honors. Mikey Rossman shot 89, Alex Keller shot 99, Brandyn Sever shot 107, John Gagnet shot 138 and Reid Thomas shot 144.

Lehman travels to Troy Christian Thursday.

