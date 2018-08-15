Bulldog boys golf tops Vikings on 6th-man tiebreaker: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

WEST MILTON — One tiebreaker wasn’t even good enough to decide Tuesday’s matchup between Miami East and Milton-Union.

With the match score tied 189-189 and still deadlocked after the fifth-man tiebreaker, in the end the host Bulldogs won on the sixth-man tiebreaker, 50-64 in head-to-head action at Homestead Golf Course.

Justin Brown led a consistent effort by the Bulldogs with a 45, Nick Brumbaugh shot 47, Max Grafflin shot 48 and Same Case shot 49 to total 189.

But Miami East matched that, with Sam Zapadka shooting a 41 to take individual medalist honors, Cooper Elleman and Andrew Bevan both shooting 49 and Keegan Mahaney shooting 50. And going to the fifth men, Milton-Union’s Josh Strader shot 50 and Miami East’s Tyler Fetters also shot 50.

But the Bulldogs’ sixth man, Nathan Thompson, also shot a 50, while the Vikings’ Kyle Fetters shot 64, allowing Milton-Union to hang on for the win and remain undefeated in dual play.

After hosting Waynesville Wednesday, Milton-Union (3-0) travels to Eaton on Monday. Miami East, meanwhile, travels to Newton on Friday.

Newton 177,

TV South 195

EATON — The Newton Indians picked up a Cross County Conference victory Tuesday on the road, defeating Twin Valley South 177-195 at Eaton Country Club.

Chet Jamison was medalist on the day for the Indians with a 42, and then Ross Ferrell, Kleyson Wehrley and Ryan Mollette all turned in 45s to cap off the scoring. Garrett Peters added a 46 and Mitchell Montgomery shot a 51.

After a match Wednesday at home against Mississinawa Valley, Newton hosts Miami East Friday in another big CCC showdown.

* Girls golf scores: Greenville 217, Troy (0-2) 219. Northmont 209, Tippecanoe (1-1) 217.

* Tennis

Tippecanoe 5,

Xenia 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe tennis team opened the home portion of its schedule early Wednesday with a 5-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover victory over Xenia, winning 5-0.

At first singles, Amelia Zweizig defeated Alexis McClelland 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Dakota Schroeder defeated Jaeden Thomas 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Mira Patel defeated Autumn McCray 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Claire Wint and Rainey Messinger defeated A. Baker and A. Carlson 6-0, 6-1. At second doubles, Katy Schultz and Annie Livesay defeated L. Pagett and A. Shaw 6-0, 6-1.

Tippecanoe (2-0, 1-0 GWOC American North Division) is off until Monday, when it travels to Chaminade Julienne.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.