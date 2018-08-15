Nosker propels Troy past Milton

By Josh Brown

TROY — Mackenzie Nosker didn’t know what to expect going into Tuesday’s match against Milton-Union’s Hannah Fugate.

She certainly didn’t expect the entire matchup to come down to their match at third singles.

“Yes, and it was very stressful,” the Troy junior said when asked if she knew that the overall match was tied 2-2, with hers being the last one to finish. “I honestly didn’t expect to beat her, because she played first (singles) last year. That kind of intimidated me before I even started.”

In the end, though, Nosker overcame the nerves, the fear and the powerful strokes of the Milton-Union senior — even dropping the first set — to rally for a three-set victory that sealed the Trojans’ 3-2 victory over the Bulldogs Tuesday at Troy High School, with Troy improving to 2-0 and Milton-Union falling to 2-1 after its first loss of the season.

Troy coach Mark Goldner could only laugh and smile as a giddy Nosker celebrated with her teammates after the 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 victory — a match that took roughly three hours to play.

“Well, we made someone happy,” Goldner said with a laugh. “A win like that should make her happy. That’s huge, playing somebody that was first singles last year — especially being down 5-1 in the first set and making a match out of it. That’s a great effort.”

After falling behind that far in the first set, though, Nosker settled into a rhythm and cut into the deficit, but Fugate was still able to close out the first set 7-5. From there, though, Nosker took over, extending points, keeping Fugate running back and forth and forcing her into enough uncharacteristic errors to even up the match at a set apiece.

“I started to move her a lot,” Nosker said. “I could tell she was getting tired, and coach Goldner was telling me to move her.”

And once Nosker knew she could not only hang with Fugate, but also win, that gave her the confidence she needed in the third set. As that third set begun, Troy’s two doubles matches finished up, as well, leaving the match tied at 2-2 and putting everything on the two players at third singles.

Neither player held serve early in the third set until Nosker finally won her own serve game to take a 3-2 lead. She maintained that lead at 4-3 and then won the final two games to close out the set and the match.

Troy’s other two wins on the day both came at doubles — and both of those in three-setters, as well. At second doubles, Esha Patel and Ainsley Savard gave the Trojans their first win of the day, defeating Hailey Lauterbur and Amelia Black 4-6, 6-1, 6-1. And shortly after at first doubles, Cady Rhea and Kit Woelke closed out their third set against Emma Lehman and Madison Silveira, winning 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 to tie the overall match score.

“Doubles really came through today, too,” Goldner said. “We’ve got a long way to go, but wins help. Wins help with confidence. And we did play a little better today. Those were nice wins.”

Milton-Union’s two victories came at first and second singles. At first singles, Meredith Fitch — who moved up this season after playing third singles last season — defeated Katie Sherrick 6-4, 6-3. And at second singles, freshman Taylor Falb rallied from a first-set deficit to defeat Hailey Taylor 7-5, 6-1.

“We are very blessed this year with a strong lineup, and our singles players go out and play their hearts out,” first-year Milton-Union coach Jenny Fox said. “Definitely a loaded lineup. We’re lucky for that.”

“Hailey’s still got to learn how to win,” Goldner said. “She was up 4-1, and it was just like yesterday. She won the first set yesterday, but you’ve got to learn how to close. And this is her first year at singles, so right now it’s a struggle. Hopefully as the season goes along, she’ll get better. And Katie, I think she’s leaning back on her forehand. She wasn’t the aggressor like last year — and this is a new year. You’ve got to be aggressive. She made a lot of unforced errors on balls she could’ve put away. You can’t have unforced errors at No. 1 against good players.”

Even with the narrow defeat, the Bulldogs had plenty of positives to take away at every court.

“They did great,” Fox said. “Out here in this heat, the beginning of the season, new coach, new team, they went out and played their hearts out and did the best they could. That’s all I could ask of them. And this just gives us motivation to go even harder the next time we’re out on the court.

“It was so close. It could’ve went either way. The fact that we hung in there as well as we did, the kids should be proud of themselves. A lot of other teams fall a lot harder, but we hung in there and almost had it.”

Milton-Union remains busy in the season’s first full week, as well. After a match Wednesday at home against Kenton Ridge, the Bulldogs host Tecumseh Thursday.

Troy, meanwhile, is off until Aug. 21 when it travels to Fairborn.

“It’s still early, and this was a good match to have early,” Goldner said. “It was a grinder. We were out here over three hours. But this was a good win.”

Particularly for Nosker.

“I’m so happy,” she said. “This might be the best one I’ve had.”

