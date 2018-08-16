Battle begins

By Josh Brown

jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

PIQUA — The Tippecanoe boys golf team began play in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division with a road match against Piqua, defeating the Indians 170-192 Wednesday at Echo Hills.

Nathan Gagnon was the medalist on the day, shooting a 40 to lead the Red Devils (3-0). Braydon Bottles shot 41, Austin Post shot 44, Matt Salmon shot 45, Joey Pleiman shot 46 and Nolan Mader shot 48.

Jackson Huelskamp led the Indians with a 46, Kyler Kommer and Matt Herron both shot 48, Mason Price shot 50, Decker Jackson shot 54 and Christian Starrett shot 68.

Tippecanoe hosts Stebbins Tuesday, while Piqua travels to Miami East Monday.

Troy 158,

Greenville 193

TROY — With four 18-hole invitationals under their belts, the Troy Trojans finally began head-to-head play Thursday.

And they did so in impressive fashion as Zac Collin shot a career best to lead the Trojans to a 158-193 victory over Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division rival Greenville Thursday at Miami Shores Golf Course.

Collin shot an even-par 36 — his personal-best nine-hole round — to claim medalist honors on the day for Troy. Holden Scribner added a 38 and Travis Bertram and Ryan Dowling both shot 42s to cap off the scoring. Connor Stoltz added a 43 and Henry Johnston shot a 49.

“A 158 is a really solid score,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “Zac led the way — he was actually 1-under on the last eight holes. He played tremendous today, stuck the greens, didn’t give himself huge putts that he had to make, kept everything under control. Very, very solid. Extremely proud of him.

“Holden had another solid round. Struggled with his putter a little, but again, a 2-over 38, nothing wrong with that. Travis and Ryan keep battling it out for that No. 2 and 3 spot, and if Zac can get up in that mix we are starting to compete with each other in the right direction, a positive way, competing to get scores down. A great day, and I’m really proud of these guys.”

Troy hosts Chaminade Julienne Monday at Troy Country Club.

Newton 170,

Miss. Valley 231

WEST MILTON — The Newton Indians remained unbeaten in Cross County Conference play Wednesday, routing visiting Mississinawa Valley 170-231 at Stillwater Ridge Golf Course.

Chet Jamison was medalist on the day for Newton, shooting a 1-over-par 37. Kleyson Wehrley added a 42, Ross Ferrell shot 43, Garrett Peters shot 48, Britton Schauer shot 49 and Ryan Mollette shot 52.

Newton hosts Miami East in a big conference matchup Friday.

Waynesville 159,

Milton-Union 184

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union Bulldogs dropped their first dual match of the season Wednesday, with visiting Waynesville winning 159-184 in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play.

Justin Brown shot 39 to lead the Bulldogs, Nathan Thompson shot 46, Sam Case shot 49 and Max Grafflin shot 50.

Waynesville’s Noah Lindsey was medalist with a 32.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.

Rob Kiser/AIM Media Tippecanoe’s Nathan Gagnon sinks a putt Wednesday against Piqua. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_081518rk_tipp_gagnon.jpg Rob Kiser/AIM Media Tippecanoe’s Nathan Gagnon sinks a putt Wednesday against Piqua. Rob Kiser/AIM Media Tippecanoe’s Joey Pleiman follows through on a shot Wednesday against Piqua. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_081518rk_tipp_pleiman.jpg Rob Kiser/AIM Media Tippecanoe’s Joey Pleiman follows through on a shot Wednesday against Piqua.