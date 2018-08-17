Milton-Union tennis bounces back: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union tennis team had to wait an extra day to get back to action after a disappointing narrow defeat against Troy on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs made the most of it when they did, though, sweeping all three singles spots and getting a third-set tiebreaker win at doubles to claim a 4-1 victory over visiting Tecumseh on Thursday at home.

At first singles, Meredith Fitch won 6-4, 6-1. At second singles, Taylor Falb won 6-0, 6-1. At third singles, Hannah Fugate won 6-0, 6-0. And at first doubles, Emma Lehman and Madison Silveira won 5-7, 7-6 (7-4), 1-0 (10-5).

At second doubles, Amelia Black and Hailey Lauterbur lost 7-6 (7-5), 6-0.

“After getting rained out yesterday, we were able to get in a match against Tecumseh,” Milton-Union coach Jenny Fox said. “The girls played hard. First doubles had a nailbiter — Emma and Madison won in a tiebreaker in the second set to send it to a third set. With the weather not looking good, we did a 10-point tiebreaker for the third set, and the girls pulled it out.”

Milton-Union (3-1) returns to action Tuesday against Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division rival Preble Shawnee.

Northwestern 4,

Lehman 1

SIDNEY — Lehman’s Claire Larger picked up an individual victory Thursday, but the Cavaliers dropped the match 4-1 to visiting Northwestern to fall to 0-4 on the season.

At first singles, Larger won 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 (10-1).

At second singles, Sarah Gibson lost 6-4, 6-4. At third singles, Angela Brunner lost 6-4, 6-1. At first doubles, Ann Pennaparra and Shannon Staley lost 6-2, 6-0. At second doubles, Annie Stiver and Mary Lins lost 6-2, 6-0.

“Nice win by Claire at first singles,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “She played a great supertiebreaker to win, only losing one point. Sarah is a returning district qualifier, and Angela played her best match so far at third singles. We were missing two of our doubles players, which made it tough on us, but our freshmen are getting a lot of experience.”

Lehman will play in a tournament at Schroeder Tennis Center on Saturday.

* Girls Golf

Piqua 216,

Tippecanoe 227

VANDALIA — The last two Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division champions in girls golf faced off Thursday.

And in the end, the Piqua Indians — who won the division title two seasons ago — knocked off defending champion Tippecanoe 216-227 at Cassel Hills to improve to 2-1 overall, 2-0 in GWOC American North play this season.

Kelsey Bachman was medalist for Piqua with a 44. Reece Tate shot 54, Skylar Sloan shot 57, Caitlyn Roberson shot 61, Adde Honeycutt shot 65 and Brooklynne Wright and Hannah Anderson both shot 66.

Marissa Miller shot 47 to lead the Red Devils (2-2, 1-1 GWOC American North), Sydney Lange shot 52, Grimmett shot 64, Ava Coppock shot 66 and Izzy Brightwell and Gibler both shot 74.

Tippecanoe travels to Greenville Monday, while Piqua travels to Miami Shores Golf Course Tuesday to take on another GWOC American North foe, rival Troy.

Bethel 220,

Franklin Monroe 243

TIPP CITY — The Bethel Bees scored a head-to-head victory in Cross County Conference play Thursday, defeating visiting Franklin Monroe 220-243 at Cliffside.

McKenna Gray shot 47 to claim medalist honors for the Bees, Maddie Sherck and Ashley Newton both shot 54, Evelyn Barber shot 65 and Olivia Reittinger and Skylar Johnson both shot 73.

Bethel travels to Covington Monday.

Arcanum 188,

Covington 211

PIQUA — Three Covington golfers had their best rounds yet.

Still, though, it wasn’t enough to pick up a Cross County Conference victory over a tough Arcanum team Thursday as the Trojans held off the Buccaneers 188-211 at Echo Hills.

Arcanum’s Elliana Sloan was match medalist with 44.

Sarah Slusher shot a 51, Emily Hedrick shot 52 and Katie Hembree shot 53 to lead the Buccs — personal best nine-hole rounds for all three. Morgan Lowe added a 55 and Emily Thompson shot 64.

“I was pleased with our effort today, with three of our girls, Sarah, Emily Hedrick and Katie Hembree scoring the lowest rounds of their high school careers,” Covington coach Adam Sweigart said. “Our team goal is to break 200 (combined lowest four scores), and we keep getting closer and closer to that goal.”

Covington hosts Bethel Monday.

