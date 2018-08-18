Bulldog volleyball opens season by sweeping Jills

By Josh Brown

WEST MILTON — Since 2012, the Milton-Union volleyball team had only started with a win one other season entering Saturday’s opener.

Make it two.

The Bulldogs (1-0) took care of business against Southwestern Buckeye League crossover foe Oakwood Saturday at home, sweeping the match in three close sets to win 25-22, 25-23, 25-20.

“It was a great start for us,” Milton-Union coach Bill Ginn said. “They’re tough and had one outstanding hitter, but we have a lot of weapons. We have great height and a lot of versatile players. Hopefully that will make us tough to defend.”

Olivia Brown led a balanced Milton-Union attack with six kills, while Chloe Fogle and Madison Jones each put down five, Alexis Davis had four and Kya Swartztrauber and Eryn Oldham each had two. Emily Barker passed out nine assists, while Fogle added eight, and Ginn also praised the defense of Haley Bloom and Annika Hutchinson.

The other time the Bulldogs opened with a victory was in 2016, a 3-1 win over Oakwood. The Jills swept the Bulldogs last year.

Milton-Union will now shoot for a 2-0 start, facing Northwestern Tuesday on the road.

Coldwater

Classic

COLDWATER —The Miami East Vikings kicked off the season in a loaded Coldwater Classic field Saturday, going 1-2 on the day by dropping close matches against host Coldwater and New Knoxville to start and finishing with a 2-0 sweep of St. Marys.

Miami East (1-2) lost to Coldwater in three sets, 26-24, 20-25, 25-15, then dropped a pair of close sets against New Knoxville in a 25-23, 25-19 loss. In the final match of the day, the Vikings routed St. Marys 25-14, 25-14.

Against Coldwater, Sophie Jacomet had six kills, nine digs and two aces, Lydia Conley had five kills and two blocks, Sierra Kinnison had four kills and two aces, Delaney Bourelle had four kills, Nichole Hood had three kills, Gabrielle Hawkins had 16 digs and two aces, Lauren Fisher had seven digs and Macie Schaffner had 22 assists, four digs and two aces.

Against New Knoxville, Kinnison led the way with six kills, Jacomet had four kills, five digs and an ace, Conley had two kills and two blocks, Bourelle had two kills, Hawkins had 12 digs and two assists, Fisher had six digs and two aces and Schaffner had 12 assists, four digs and two aces.

And against St. Marys, Jacomet had nine kills and eight digs, Kinnison had five kills, Bourelle had three kills, a block and an ace, Hood had three kills and four digs, Conley and Ashlyn Monnin each had two kills, Fisher had a kill, 12 digs and two aces, Hawkins had 14 digs, four assists and two aces and Schaffner had 18 assists, seven digs and three aces.

Miami East travels to Troy on Aug. 25.

Russia 3,

Covington 0

COVINGTON — The Covington Buccaneers face a tough schedule in the early part of the season, and it all began Saturday with a 3-0 loss to a tough Russia team at home in non-league play, 25-13, 25-5, 25-8.

Alyssa Kimmel had four kills and three digs for the Buccs (0-1), Lilli Hamilton had two kills, Makenzee Maschino had three assists and an ace, Ellery Reck had five assists and Maci White had nine digs.

“Tough way to begin our season, and it doesn’t get any easier,” Covington coach Lonnie Cain said. “We travel to defending state champion Versailles and then to regional qualifier Anna.

“We fill our non-league with the best competition around hoping that it will prepare us for Cross County Conference matches and the postseason tournament. We need to keep fighting for points and continue to improve our serve reception.”

Covington faces Versailles Thursday on the road.

Other scores: Tippecanoe (1-0) 3, Northmont 0.

* Girls Soccer

Newton 7,

Greenville 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls soccer team put on an offensive showcase Friday night to open the season, routing visiting Greenville 7-0 at home.

Marissa Deeter had three goals to lead the Indians (1-0), Michaela Kirk added two goals and Crystal Houk and Ally Weaver each scored one goal.

Newton hosts Miami Valley at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Other scores: Tecumseh 1, Miami East (0-1) 0.

* Boys Soccer

Northwestern 6,

Newton 1

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys soccer team opened the season Friday night with a 1-0 loss at home to Northwestern.

Dillon Koble score the lone goal for the Indians (1-0), driving home a second-half penalty kick.

Newton hosts Milton-Union at 5 p.m. Tuesday to kick off another boys-girls doubleheader.

Other scores: Botkins 2, Miami East (0-1) 1.

* Preseason

Football

Miami East 14,

Northwestern 13

CASSTOWN — The Miami East football team finished the preseason 3-0 with a narrow 14-13 victory over Northwester Friday night at home.

Justin Brown and Vincent Villella each had a rushing touchdown for the Vikings, who open the season Aug. 24 at Milton-Union.

Covington 19,

Anna 7

ANNA — The Covington Buccaneers finished a strong preseason by scoring a win at Anna in their final scrimmage, winning the varsity portion of the night 19-7.

Cade Schmelzer threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Cates, then Gage Kerrigan scored on a 17-yard run to make it 13-0. The Rockets closed the gap to 13-7 at the half before another short touchdown run in the third quarter gave the Buccs a 19-7 edge.

Covington opens the season at home Aug. 24 against St. Henry.

Other scores: Tippecanoe 52, Eaton 0.

