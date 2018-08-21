Troy boys golf tops CJ: Monday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

TROY — Even a rain delay couldn’t slow down the Troy boys golf team.

The Trojans hosted an always-tough Chaminade Julienne squad Monday at Miami Shores and, after an hour-long rain delay, took care of business in a 162-193 victory to improve to 2-0 in dual play.

Holden Scribner led the Trojans with an even-par 36 on the day, while Nathan Henderson shot his best round of the season thus far with a 40. Travis Bertram added a 42, Connor Stoltz shot 44, Zac Collin shot 46 and Ryan Dowling shot 48.

“It was a really nice round for Holden,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “Even par — he was extremely steady today. He continues to play at a high level, something we’ve grown accustomed to from him. And that doesn’t get old, that’s for sure.

“I was really proud of Nathan today, too. He’s had a bit of a rough stretch where he didn’t play well the past couple weeks, but he really turned it around today. Hopefully he can build on that.”

Troy travels to Northmont Thursday.

* Girls Golf

Butler 201,

Troy 203

TROY — The Troy girls golf team continued to improve Monday at Miami Shores but came up short in a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division matchup against Butler, falling 201-203.

Lauren Garlow led the Trojans with a 48, Paige Stuchell and Camryn Spencer both shot 49, Riley Johnson and Libby Harnish both shot 57 Delaney Davis shot 61.

Troy fell to 1-3 on the season and 0-2 in GWOC American North play.

After hosting Piqua Tuesday, the Trojans host Northmont Wednesday to cap off a three-match homestand.

Other scores: Greenville 214, Tippecanoe (2-3, 1-1 GWOC American North) 238.

* Girls Soccer

Centerville 5,

Troy 3

TROY — Historically, the Troy girls soccer team has not performed well against Centerville.

And even though the Trojans managed to get their offense going in Monday’s season opener at Troy Memorial Stadium, they still couldn’t slow down the Elks defensively in a 5-3 loss.

Ciena Miller, Erika Innes and Julianna Williams each scored a goal for Troy (0-1) and Kiyha Adkins and Maddie Brewer each had an assist.

With Monday’s matchup included, the Trojans are 0-16-1 against Centerville (1-0-1) since 2005, including 14 straight losses. The last time Troy did not lost to the Elks was a 0-0 draw in 2007.

Troy hosts Wayne Wednesday.

Miami East 3,

Graham 0

CASSTOWN — The Miami East Vikings bounced back from a season-opening loss Saturday on the road, shutting out Graham 3-0 Monday night in their home opener.

Cerstin, Whitley and Cadence Gross each scored a goal in the game for the Vikings (1-1), while Paxton Hunley and Meadow Powers each had an assist. Kelly Buck posted the shutout in goal.

Miami East travels to Northwestern Wednesday.

* Boys Soccer

Bethel 4,

Dixie 0

NEW LEBANON — The Bethel boys soccer team opened the season with a victory Monday night, routing Dixie 4-0 on the road.

Aiden Flomerfelt had two goals and an assist and Nick Schmidt had a goal and two assists to lead the Bees (1-0). Hunter Parrish added a goal and Evan Hart had an assist.

“Good season-opening win for us tonight,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “I thought at times we looked very good, but at others we were a little sloppy with the ball. We created 29 shots, so that was a good thing, but we have to finish them off a little better. The defense put together a good effort tonight, limiting Dixie to three shots and earning a shutout.”

Bethel hosts Troy Christian Thursday.

Other scores: Troy Christian-Celina ppd.

* Volleyball

Lehman 3,

Catholic Central 0

SPRINGFIELD — The Lehman volleyball team swept Catholic Central 3-0 Monday, winning 26-24, 25-17, 25-20 to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Alexis Snipes had 21 assists and four kills, Olivia Lucia had 10 kills, Lauren McFarland had six kills, Reese Geise had five kills and Pyper Sharkin had four aces.

Lehman travels to Waynesfield-Goshen Thursday.

