Troy volleyball sweeps Greenville: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

GREENVILLE — With the Troy volleyball team dealing with a number of injuries, the Trojans tinkered with their formula a bit in Tuesday’s season opener.

It all worked out, though, as Troy began its quest for a seventh straight Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division title with a 3-0 sweep on the road Tuesday, defeating Greenville 25-13, 25-22, 25-18.

Lauren Schmitz had 10 kills and 18 digs, Payton Riley had seven kills, three aces and 10 digs, Hallie Westmeyer had six kills and Brianna Slusher and Gabbi Johnson both had four kills. Ella Curcio and Emily Huber both dished out 18 assists, and Alexa Holland had 15 digs.

“We mixed up our lineup a little bit and were running a 6-2,” Troy coach Michelle Owen said. “We ran a pretty balanced attack — we’ve got some people fighting some shoulder injuries right now, and our goal was to keep our hitters healthy, trying to get some reps to our other hitters. We did a good job serving, and our serve receive was very solid for us.

“We had some mistakes tonight, too. Our setting was definitely getting used to running that 6-2, and we’re hoping to get our setter healthy and be back in that 5-1 later in the week. But our two young setters did a nice job for us tonight, and we obviously went to Greenville and picked up a solid conference win.”

Troy travels to Sidney Thursday.

Tippecanoe 3,

Sidney 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe Red Devils (2-0, 1-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division) opened division play at home Tuesday with a 3-0 sweep of Sidney, 25-11, 25-22, 25-14.

Brooke Aselage led the way with 13 kills, eight digs, two blocks and an ace, Rachel Wildermuth had nine kills, three blocks and a dig, Corinn Siefring had nine kills, 11 digs and a block, Isabel Crow had 30 assists and six digs and Abby Hughes had 14 digs, an ace and two assists.

Tippecanoe travels to Piqua Thursday.

Newton 3,

Northridge 0

DAYTON — The Newton volleyball team opened its season with a 3-0 sweep on the road Tuesday, defeating Northridge 2-17, 25-15, 25-6.

The Indians (1-0) tallied 23 service aces in the match, with Halli Gipe scoring eight of them and Alicia Dunning five.

Newton hosts Chaminade Julienne Thursday.

Northwestern 3,

Milton-Union 2

SPRINGFIELD — Milton-Union jumped out to a two-set lead Tuesday at Northwestern, but the Bulldogs couldn’t close out the win as the Warriors fought back to claim a 16-25, 25-27, 29-27, 25-20, 15-12 victory in non-league play.

“We kind of ran out of gas in the last two sets,” Milton-Union coach Bill Ginn said. “You can only hope to learn something from a tough loss like this.”

Alexis Davis had 10 kills and Olivia Brown had nine to lead the Bulldogs (1-1), while Chloe Fogle had 10 assists.

Milton-Union kicks off Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play Thursday by hosting Madison.

Other scores: Bethel (1-0) 3, East Clinton 1 (25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 25-18). Butler 3, Piqua (0-1, 0-1 GWOC American North) 0 (25-22, 25-13, 25-22).

* Boys Soccer

Troy 3,

Lima Shawnee 0

TROY — The Troy boys soccer team bounced back from a loss in its season opener, getting its offense going and shutting out Lima Shawnee 3-0 Tuesday at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Nathan Kleptz, Alex Bridge and Bailey Webb each scored a goal in the game, while Connor Hubbell had two assists. And on defense, Nicholas Griswold had one save in goal and Zachariah Terrill had four to combine on the shutout.

Troy (1-1) hosts Fairborn Aug. 28 to cap off a three-game homestand to open the season.

Tippecanoe 5,

Xenia 0

XENIA — Tippecanoe, the two-time defending Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division champion, opened its season on the road in American League crossover play at Xenia Tuesday, posting a 5-0 victory.

Corey Abney scored two goals and Cam Seubert, Hunter McGraw and Andrew Baileys each scored one, while Michael Pfister had three assists and Ben Halsey had one.

Tippecanoe (1-0, 1-0 GWOC American North) hosts Northmont Saturday.

Milton-Union 0,

Newton 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Milton-Union and Newton boys soccer teams battled to a scoreless 0-0 draw Tuesday night in Pleasant Hill.

Milton-Union (0-0-1) travels to Madison Thursday, while Newton (0-1-1) travels to Preble Shawnee Saturday.

Other scores: Piqua (1-1-1, 1-0 GWOC American North) 16, Trotwood 0.

* Girls Soccer

Milton-Union 7,

Brookville 0

WEST MILTON — Kristen Dickison had a four-goal night Tuesday, leading the Milton-Union girls soccer team to a dominant 7-0 victory over Brookville in the Bulldogs’ home opener.

Dickison also had two assists to go with her four goals, Morgan Grudich added two goals and two assists and Aulbrey Hergenrather had a goal and an assist for the Bulldogs (2-0).

Milton-Union opens Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play Thursday, traveling to Madison.

Newton 3,

Miami Valley 3

PLEASANT HILL — Newton and Miami Valley had a rain-soaked battle Tuesday night, fighting to a 3-3 tie.

McKenna Demido, Marissa Deeter and Ally Weaver each scored a goal for Newton (1-0-1), with Ashlyn Deeter, Kaitlyn Stevenson and Brooke Deeter each dishing out one assist.

Newton travels to Preble Shawnee Saturday.

Troy Christian 1,

Botkins 0

BOTKINS — Troy Christian’s Lexi Salazar scored the match’s lone goal Tuesday night, leading the Eagles (2-0) to a 1-0 non-league victory at Botkins.

Riley Spoltman assisted on Salazar’s goal in the win, and goalie Cara Salazar had a pair of saves to post a shutout.

Troy Christian travels to Bethel Thursday.

* Tennis

Troy 5,

Fairborn 0

FAIRBORN — After a week off following its season opener, the Troy tennis team had little trouble getting back in the swing Tuesday on the road, blanking Fairborn 5-0 in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play.

At first singles, Katie Sherrick defeated Rita Chien 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Hailey Taylor defeated McKayla Lyons 6-3, 6-1. At third singles, Mackenzie Nosker defeated Tiana Thomas 6-1, 6-0.

At first doubles, Cady Rhea and Kit Wolke defeated Amanda Wilson and Katelyn Byczkowcki 6-2, 6-1. At second doubles, Kylie Ayers and Esha Patel defeated Caitlin Bowling and Melissa Le 6-2, 6-0.

Troy hosts Stebbins Thursday.

Milton-Union 3,

Preble Shawnee 2

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union opened Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play with a critical victory Tuesday, as the defending champion Bulldogs held off last year’s runner-up Preble Shawnee for a 3-2 win at home.

At first singles, Meredith Fitch went three sets to defeat Allison Zornes 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in a match that did not finish outside.

“The rain hit in the third set at 1-1 and with the team score tied 2-2, so we drove to Schroeder (Tennis Center) and finished the set,” Milton-Union coach Jenny Fox said. “Both girls played very well and had great points.”

At second singles, Taylor Falb defeated Michelle Bulach 6-0, 6-1. At third singles, Hannah Fugate defeated Zoey Collins 6-1, 6-0.

At first doubles, Emma Lehman and Madison Silveira lost to Alivia Reek and Lauren Smith 6-1, 6-0. At second doubles, Amelia Black and Paige Barnes lost to Grace Deaton and Destiney Quillen 6-0, 6-0.

After traveling to Tippecanoe Wednesday, Milton-Union (4-1, 1-0) hosts Carlisle Thursday.

Carroll 3,

Lehman 2

DAYTON — Lehman fell to 0-5 on the season after a narrow loss to Carroll Tuesday, 3-2.

At second singles, Sarah Gibson won 6-3, 6-4. At second doubles, Shannon Staley and Brieanna Werling won 6-2, 6-3.

At first singles, Claire Larger lost 6-4, 7-5. At third singles, Angela Brunner lost 7-5, 6-0. At first singles, Keira Burns and Ann Pennaparra lost 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

* Boys Golf

Newton 166,

Milton-Union 182

WEST MILTON — The Newton boys golf team knocked off a tough Milton-Union team Tuesday, winning 166-182 at Homestead Golf Course.

Newton’s Chet Jamison was medalist on the day with a 37, Garrett Peters shot a 40, Ross Ferrell shot 44 and Nate Zielinski shot 45. Britton Schauer added a 46 and Kleyson Wehrley shot 47.

For Milton-Union (3-2), Justin Brown led the way with a 42, Josh Strader shot 46 and Max Grafflin and Nick Brumbaugh both shot 47.

* Girls golf scores: Piqua at Troy ppd.

