Troy girls golf tops Northmont: Wednesday sports roundup

TROY — The Troy girls golf team shot its best nine-hole round since 2015 Wednesday, defeating Northmont 195-203 in non-league play at Miami Shores Golf Course.

The Trojans improved to 2-3 on the season with the win. According to the Greater Western Ohio Conference website, their previous best nine-hole score this season was 199 in a victory over Miamisburg on Aug. 15, and last year’s was a 197 in a victory over Piqua on Sept. 5, 2017. The last time Troy shot better than a 195 was on Sept. 29, 2015 in a 184-193 win over Miami East.

Troy had three players break the 50 mark on Wednesday. Paige Stuchell and Lauren Garlow both shot 47s to lead the way, Camryn Spencer added a 48 and Riley Johnson and Libby Harnish each shot 53s to cap off the win.

Northmont’s Delaney Schmidt shot 45 to claim individual medalist honors.

After traveling to Sidney Thursday, the Trojans are off until Aug. 30 when they return home to take on Chaminade Julienne.

National Trail 192,

Miami East 199

ST. PARIS — The Miami East Vikings dropped a hard-fought Cross County Conference matchup to a talented National Trail squad Wednesday, falling 192-199.

Paige Lawson shot 41 to lead the Vikings, Kearsten Kirby shot 46, Maci Krites shot 53, Annelise Logan shot 59 and Marissa Kearns and Katie Pottorf both shot 65.

* Girls Soccer

Tippecanoe 5,

Xenia 1

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team improved to 2-0 on its new home turf Wednesday night, defeating Xenia 5-1 in a Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover matchup.

Jackie Bashore had a pair of goals to lead the Red Devils (2-0, 1-0 GWOC American North Division), Emma Patzek and Hannah Rittenhouse each had a goal and an assist, and Shelby Ferguson added a goal. Goalkeeper Lauren Robbins made one save in the win.

Alexis Claybaugh scored the lone goal for Xenia (1-1, 0-1 GWOC American South Division).

Tippecanoe faces a tough early-season test Saturday night, taking on Beavercreek.

Miami East 2,

Northwestern 0

SPRINGFIELD — The Miami East Vikings posted their second straight shutout Wednesday night, blanking Northwestern on the road 2-0.

Cerstin Gross and Sophia Markley each had a goal for the Vikings (2-1), with Chloee Thomas adding an assist. East goalkeeper Kelly Buck tallied her second straight shutout in net.

Miami East travels to National Trail Saturday.

Other scores: Piqua (1-0, 1-0 GWOC American North) 8, Trotwood 0.

* Tennis

Tippecanoe 3,

Milton-Union 2

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe tennis team held off a tough Milton-Union squad Wednesday at home, winning 3-2 in non-league action.

Tippecanoe’s Dakota Schroeder got the Red Devils’ lone win at singles, defeating Taylor Falb 6-4, 6-2. At first doubles, Rainey Messinger and Camillah Jones defeated Emma Lehman and Madison Silveira 6-1, 7-5. At second doubles, Claire Wint and Katy Schultz defeated Amelia Black and Paige Barnes 6-1, 6-0.

At first singles, Milton-Union’s Meredith Fitch defeated Amelia Zeizig 6-1, 6-3. At third singles, Hannah Fugate defeated Mira Patel 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

With the win, Tippecanoe remained unbeaten at 3-0 on the season, while Milton-Union fell to 4-2.

Lehman 3,

Piqua 2

PIQUA — The Lehman Cavaliers (1-5) picked up their first win of the season Wednesday, defeating Piqua on the road 3-2.

Lehman swept all three singles spots to get the win. At first singles, Claire Larger defeated Alexa Knorr-Sullivan 6-4, 6-1. At second singles, Sarah Gibson defeated Alexis Gastelu 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Angela Brunner defeated Izzy King 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Piqua (1-1), meanwhile, swept both doubles courts. At first doubles, Skylar Cain and Cassie Arnett defeated Keira Burns and Ann Pannapara 7-5, 2-6, 6-4. And at second doubles, Grace Ryan and Rikki Ramirez defeated Brieanna Werling and Mary Lins 6-4, 6-0.

