Troy volleyball sweeps Sidney: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

SIDNEY — The Troy volleyball team started strong Thursday night.

And, in the end, the Trojans were able to finish the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division matchup at Sidney in a three-game sweep Thursday, defeating the Yellow Jackets 25-16, 25-14, 25-23, running their division winning streak to 52 matches.

“We came out pretty aggressive,” Troy coach Michelle Owen said. “We did a good job, especially in the second set, of controlling the tempo of the game. We were up six in the third set, and they went on a nice run to take the lead. But Payton Riley came up big in those second and third sets, and between Alexa Holland’s passing and the play of our outsides, we calmed down. It was good to close this one out in three instead of going four.”

Lauren Schmitz led the Trojans (2-0, 2-0 GWOC American North) with 14 kills and 16 digs and Riley added 10 kills, six digs and two aces. Gabbi Johnson had five kills, Brianna Slusher had four kills, Hallie Westmeyer had two kills and two blocks and Carly Pfeiffer had one kill and two blocks.

Morgan Baber had 36 assists and seven digs, Holland had 21 digs and Ella Furlong had seven digs.

Troy hosts Miami East in non-league play Saturday.

Tippecanoe 3,

Piqua 0

PIQUA — The Tippecanoe Red Devils improved to 3-0 on the season and 2-0 in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play, sweeping Piqua on the road Thursday 25-23, 25-12, 25-11.

Izzy Crow had 38 assists in the match, Brooke Aselage had 15 kills, 12 digs and five aces, Rachel Wildermuth had 12 kills and three blocks, Corrin Siefring had 11 kills, Abby Hughes had 12 digs and three aces, Alaina Titley had five digs and Kailtlyn Husic had two aces.

Both teams are back in action Tuesday, with Tippecanoe hosting Greenville and Piqua (0-2, 0-2 GWOC American North) hosting Sidney.

Milton-Union 3,

Madison 0

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union Bulldogs bounced back from a five-set loss earlier this week, opening Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play with a 25-11, 25-16, 25-17 victory over Madison Thursday night at home.

Alexis Davis had nine kills and Olivia Brown added eight to lead the Bulldog offense, with Chloe Fogle dishing out 11 assists and Haley Bloom and Annika Hutchinson both tallying eight digs.

“This was a good win for us coming off a long, emotional loss against Northwestern,” Milton-Union coach Bill Ginn said. “We averted a natural letdown after we let one get away. This team starts games very well, and that continued tonight.”

Milton-Union (2-1, 1-0 SWBL Buckeye) travels to Carlisle Tuesday.

Versailles 3,

Covington 0

VERSAILLES — Covington took on defending Division III state champion Versailles Thursday night on the road, falling 25-9, 25-10, 25-9.

Lilli Hamilton and Olivia Mohler had three kills each for the Buccaneers (0-2), Alyssa Kimmel had two kills, a block and six digs, Ellery Reck had eight assists, Makenzee Maschino had two assists and three digs, Maci White had an ace and three digs and Makenna Gostomsky had four digs.

Covington travels to Anna Monday.

Lehman 3,

Waynesfield-Goshen 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman volleyball team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 25-10, 25-17, 25-3 win over Waynesfield-Goshen Thursday.

Lauren McFarland had nine kills and Olivia Lucia had five kills and four aces to lead the Cavaliers, Reese Geise had five aces, Pyper Sharkins had four aces and Alexis Snipes had 17 assists.

Lehman travels to Jackson Center Saturday.

* Boys Soccer

Troy Christian 3,

Bethel 1

BRANDT —The Troy Christian boys soccer team played its second straight matchup against district-or-better finishers from last season, taking on the Bethel Bees Thursday night on the road.

And the Eagles came away with their second consecutive victory to start the season, as well, holding off the Bees for a 3-1 win.

Jalen Hudgins scored a pair of goals for the Eagles (2-0), while Connor Peters had a goal and an assist. Ty Davis also added one assist, as did goalkeeper Jackson Kremer.

Bethel (1-1) — which reached the district final last season — scored the game’s opening goal, a score by Nick Schmidt, but simply couldn’t hold on against the returning regional runners-up.

“This was a very good early-season test for both teams,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “Fast paced and physical with a lot of electricity in the air. Troy Christian worked very hard in the midfield, where they had much more experience than us — and that was the big difference in the game. They beat us to many 50-50 balls and just did not let us connect passes in the midfield to develop a consistent attack.

“Our kids worked very hard tonight, and I applaud their work, as Troy Christian might be one of the best teams we will see all year.”

Bethel hosts Carlisle Monday, while Troy Christian is off until Aug. 30 when it opens Metro Buckeye Conference play against Legacy Christian.

Milton-Union 1,

Madison 1

MIDDLETOWN — Milton-Union opened the season with a second straight tie Thursday night, battling Madison to a 1-1 draw on the road in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play.

Milton-Union (0-0-2) travels to Lehman Saturday.

* Girls Soccer

Troy Christian 2,

Bethel 0

BRANDT — The Troy Christian girls soccer team kicked off a girls-boys doubleheader Thursday at Bethel by defeating the Bees 2-0 to remain undefeated early in the season.

Lexi Salazar scored both goals for the Eagles (3-0), while Riley Spoltman and Anna Hivner each had an assist in the sectional tournament rematch from last year. Goalie Cara Salazar made four saves to preserve the shutout.

Troy Christian travels to Shawnee Saturday, while Bethel (0-1) hosts Carlisle Monday.

Milton-Union 4,

Madison 1

WEST MILTON —The Milton-Union Bulldogs won their third straight to open the season, kicking off Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play with a 4-1 victory over visiting Madison Thursday night.

Madison opened the game with a goal, but Kristen Dickison answered with back-to-back goals, one on an assist by Kelli Davis and the other by Hallie Berberich, to give Milton-Union (3-0, 1-0 SWBL Buckeye) control. Aulbrey Hergenrather then scored with an assist from Berberich, and Dickison capped off her hat trick on an assist from Morgan Grudich to put the game away.

Milton-Union travels to Carlisle Tuesday.

Other scores: Lehman (2-0) 7, Coldwater 0.

* Tennis

Troy 4,

Stebbins 1

TROY — The Troy tennis team kept pace with the rest of the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division Thursday, defeating Stebbins 4-1 in American League crossover play — the North’s teams are a combined 9-0 against the American South Division.

At first singles, Katie Sherrick won 6-1, 6-3. At second singles, Mackenzie Nosker won 6-3, 6-0. At first doubles, Cady Rhea and Kit Wolke won 6-0, 6-0. At second doubles, Kylie Ayers and Esha Patel won 6-0, 6-0.

At third singles, Ainsley Savard lost 6-4, 6-4.

Troy (4-0, 2-0 GWOC American North will play in the Schroeder Invitational Saturday at Schroeder Tennis Center.

Tippecanoe 5,

Fairborn 0

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division Thursday, defeating Fairborn 5-0 in American League crossover play.

At first singles, Amelia Zweizig won 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Dakota Schroeder won 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Mira Patel won 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Camillah Jones and Rainey Messinger won 6-0, 7-6. At second doubles, Claire Wint and Annie Livesay won 6-1, 6-0.

Tippecanoe will play in the Schroeder Invitational Saturday at Schroeder Tennis Center.

Milton-Union 4,

Carlisle 1

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union held off Carlisle for a Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division victory Thursday, winning 4-1.

At first singles, Meredith Fitch won 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Taylor Falb won 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Hannah Fugate won 6-0, 6-0. At first doubles, Emma Lehman and Madison Silveira won 6-2, 6-4.

At second doubles, Amelia Black and Paige Barnes lost 6-3, 6-3.

Milton-Union (5-2, 2-0 SWBL Buckeye) will play in the Schroeder Invitational Saturday at Schroeder Tennis Center.

Centerville B 5,

Lehman 0

SIDNEY — Lehman fell to 1-6 on the season Thursday, losing 5-0 to Centerville’s “B” team.

At first singles, Claire Larger lost 6-0, 6-2. At second singles, Shannon Staley lost 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Brieanna Werling lost 6-0, 6-0. At first doubles, Sarah Gibson and Angela Brunner lost 6-1, 6-0. At second doubles, Anna Pannaparra and Keira Burns lost 6-2, 6-0.

Other scores: Piqua (1-2, 1-0 GWOC American North) 3, Xenia 2.

* Boys Golf

Northmont 178,

Troy 180

CLAYTON — After shooting a 158 and 162 in recent victories, the Troy boys golf team had a tough day at Northmont Thursday, falling 178-180 in dual play.

Holden Scribner was the individual medalist on the day with a 3-over-par 39. Nathan Henderson, Ryan Dowling and Connor Stoltz all shot 47 to cap off the scoring, Zac Collin shot 48 and Travis Bertram shot 50.

“This was the same team that shot 162 on the back nine at Troy Country Club Monday,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “However, today was a step backwards. But we’ll bounce back and get better.”

Troy faces Northmont again Monday, this time at Troy Country Club.

Miami East 212,

Bradford 242

BRADFORD — The Miami East Vikings, after having four Cross County Conference matchups cancelled, finally claimed a victory Thursday at Bradford, winning 212-242.

Sam Zapadka was medalist with a 49 for the Vikings, Andy Bevan and Keegan Mahaney both shot 54 and Coop Elleman shot 55.

* Girls Golf

Bethel 238,

Tri-Village 253

ARCANUM — The Bethel girls golf team was consistent enough to pick up a victory at Beechwood Golf Course Thursday, defeating Cross County Conference foe Tri-Village 238-253.

McKenna Gray shot 51 to lead the Bees, Olivia Reittinger and Skylar Johnson both shot 61, Maddie Sherck shot 65, Evelyn Barber shot 67 and Ashley Newton shot 69.

Tri-Village’s Andy Bietry was medalist with a 44.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.