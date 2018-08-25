Troy Christian tops Dayton Christian: Week 1 football roundup

By David Fong

DAYTON — The Troy Christian football team got its season off to a flying start Friday with a 42-21 win over Dayton Christian, a playoff qualifier in 2017.

“This was a big win for us,” Troy Christian coach Ryan Jones said.

The Eagles had a pair of 100-yard rushers in Evan Bryant and Jason Blake. Bryant finished the game with 10 carries for 118 yards and two touchdowns, while Blake had 16 carries for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Nathan Waltz had eight carries for 57 yards and also had a touchdown reception from Caleb Twiss, who completed 6 of 11 passes for 113 yards. Waltz also had an interception on defense. Brady Clawson had four catches for 54 yards.

Troy Christian finished the game with 432 yards in total offense, 319 on the ground and 113 through the air.

With the win, Troy Christian improved to 1-0, while Dayton Christian fell to 0-1. Troy Christian hosts Bradford (0-1) in Week 2.

Bethel 21, Northridge 18

BRANDT — Bethel survived a bizarre ending Friday to pick up its first win of the season.

Bethel was clinging to a 21-18 lead with just 51.6 seconds left in the game and Northridge had driven to the Bethel 23-yard line. At that moment, all of the lights went out in the stadium, plunging the game into darkness. After a delay, the power was restored and Bethel managed to hold Northridge from scoring in the final minute.

With the win, Bethel improved to 1-0, while Northridge fell to 0-1. Bethel travels to Dayton Christian in Week 2.

Bellbrook 17, Tippecanoe 9

TIPP CITY — Bellbrook spoiled things as Tippecanoe unveiled its new field turf in Friday’s season opener.

Bellbrook jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first half before Tippecanoe’s Ben Sauls booted a 33-yard field goal to send Tippecanoe into halftime trailing 14-3.

The Red Devils would cut that lead to 14-9 in the third quarter on a 2-yard run by Josh Burritt, but Bellbook added a field goal and Tippecanoe’s offense could never get rolling the rest of the way.

With the loss, Tippecanoe fell to 0-1, while Bellbrook improved to 1-0. Tippecanoe hosts Springfield Shawnee (1-0) in Week 2.

St. Henry 22, Covington 0

COVINGTON — The Buccaneers never could get any offense going in a loss to St. Henry in the season opener.

Saint Henry outgained 242-48 yards on the ground an 332-98 yards in total offensive as the Skins defensive front dominated the line of scrimmage. Covington also did little to help itself, as four Buccaneer turnovers led to 20 points for St. Henry.

With the loss, Covington fell to 0-1, while St. Henry improved to 1-0. Covington faces defending Division VII state champion Minster (1-0) in Week 2.

Chaminade Julienne 42, Piqua 22

DAYTON — A pair of touchdowns in the final 22 seconds of the first half turned a close game into a blowout in Chaminade’s win Friday against Piqua.

Up 7-0, CJ scored a touchdown to go up 14-0 with 33 seconds left in the half, then picked off a pass and scored with 9 seconds left to go up 21-0 at halftime. The Eagles would add another score before Piqua got on the board with a touchdown run by Makeegan Kuhn, who would add another touchdown run later. Piqua’s other score came on a Micah Karn touchdown pass to Owen Toopes.

Karn completed 8-of-13 passes for 119 yards and also had 21 carries for 116 yards.

With the loss, Piqua fell to 0-1, while CJ improved to 1-0. The Indians host Lima Senior (0-1) in Week 2.

Fort Recovery 23, Lehman Catholic 6

SIDNEY — Fort Recovery outscored the Cavaliers 16-0 in the second half to earn a win in a nonconference game at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Friday.

With the loss, Lehman fell to 0-1, while Fort Recovery improved to 1-0. The Cavaliers travel to Miami East (1-0) in Week 2.

Triad 48, Bradford 12

BRADFORD — Bradford still is looking for its first win since 2016 following a loss to Triad Friday.

With the loss, Bradford fell to 0-1, while Triad improved to 1-0. The Railroaders travel to Troy Christian (1-0) Friday.

