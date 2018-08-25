Tipp, Troy cross country teams compete at Northmont: early Saturday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

CLAYTON — Tippecanoe’s boys were second as a team, the Red Devil and Troy girls teams were third and fourth, respectively and Trojan freshman Emma Kennett had the best individual finish in fourth place at the Northmont Invitational cross country meet Saturday.

Kennett finished fourth in the girls race in 19:57 in her first varsity 5K race, leading Troy to a fourth-place finish with 97 points. Olivia Tyre was seventh (20:18.9), Dinah Gigandet was 24th (21:32.7), Katie Castaneda was 28th (21:51.4) and Hannah Markeson was 49th (23:12.3).

“For her first high school 5K, Emma ran an extraordinarily solid race, finishing fourth,” Troy girls coach Kevin Alexander said. “Olivia ran a tactically-sound race, Dinah ground out another decent performance despite suffering from a nasty side-stitch during the race — with the work she put in over the summer, I know she will have a true breakout race within the next few weeks. And Katie’s hard work over the summer is paying dividends.”

Tippecanoe was third with 89 points — Centerville won with 30 points, while Springboro was second with 70. Katie Taylor led the Red Devils in sixth place (20:08), Kaili Titley was 11th (20:54.5), Mackenzie Dix was 21st (21:25.4), Stephanie Fink was 29th (21:53.8) and Tori Prenger was 30th (21:56.9).

On the boys side, the Red Devils were second overall with 74 points — Fairmont won with 39. Brennan Larned led Tippecanoe with an eighth-place finish (17:26.3) then Ethan Heitkamp led a pack of six consecutive Devil finishers in 15th (18:01.6), Landen Fraylick was 16th (18:05.5), Andrew Doviak was 17th (18:10.1) and Brayden Underwood capped off the scoring in 18th (18:11.7).

The Troy boys were sixth with 159 points. Josh Lovitt led the Trojans in 12th (17:47.6), Braden Coate was 21st (18:17.9), Sam Felton was 45th (19:13.2), Logan Huth was 46th (19:15.1) and Will Schaefer was 47th (19:15.3).

“The team had an exceptions race in quality conditions today,” Troy boys coach Phil Matthews said. “The guys collectively ran a smart race, going out at a measured pace and catching a lot of runners in the second and third miles as other teams slowed down. Josh had another great individual race and looked very strong, and Sam had his best race in a long time after dealing with various injuries the past two years.”

Bob Schul

Invitational

WEST MILTON — The Troy Christian boys and Bradford girls finished eighth in the team standings in their respective small-schools races and the Milton-Union girls were eight in the large-school race, the best local finishers at the Bob Schul Invitational Saturday at Milton-Union High School.

The Milton-Union girls were eighth in the DI-II race with 202 points. Rachel Thompson was 35th (22:36.1), Brianna Collins was 41st (23:00.4), Maddie Stasiak was 43rd (23:03.3), Kyli Parsons was 48th (23:13.9) and Micah Tracy was 62nd (23:49.8).

In the D-III girls race, Bradford was eighth with 220 points. Skipp Miller let the way in 14th (21:01.9), Austy Miller was 18th (21:27.1), Olivia Daugherty was 52nd (23:22.7), Mercedes Smith was 83rd (24:32.3) and Jenna Shellabarger was 122nd (26:05.9).

Covington was ninth with 229 points. Paige Boehringer was 12th (20:44.8), Ashlyn Plessinger was 28th (21:56.2), Chelsea Ford was 50th (23:21.4), Allie Garman was 97th (24:59.7) and Alexis Meyer was 110th (25:36.9).

Bethel was 10th with 340 points. Kaitlyn Balkcom was 57th (23:37.7), Kylie Balkcom was 67th (23:59.4), Lisa Sebastian was 85th (24:38.1), Maddie Spaeth was 112th (25:42.1) and Josie Rhoades was 151st (28:14.7).

Newton was 15th with 398 points.

Troy Christian was led by Rachel Plummer in 113th (25:48.1).

In the boys DII-III race, Troy Christian was eighth with 224 points. Robert Ventura was seventh (17:06.8), Nick Pratt was 16th (17:33), Alex Benevento was 42nd (18:29.6), Nate Hunnicutt was 71st (19:16.4) and Aiden Tkach was 93rd (19:38.9).

Milton-Union was ninth with 245 points. Tristen Persinger was 17th (17:33.6), Chris Miller was 26th (18:04.9), Eric Trittschuh was 32nd (18:11.5), Harrison Litton was 85th (19:31.7) and Josh Woodell was 90th (19:33.6).

Covington was 15th with 424 points. Bennett Welborn was 36th (18:24), Owen Boehringer was 65th (18:59.6), Fletcher Metz was 79th (19:26.6), Zane Barhorst was 121st (20:15) and Ian Benedict was 146th (20:34.5).

Newton was 16th with 465 points. Ben Hoover was 12th (17:26), Curtis Shellenberger was 76th (19:22.1), Owen Via was 110th (20:00.3), Robert Ingle was 129th (20:20.3) and Jacob Moore was 175th (21:14.7).

Bethel was 17th with 472 points. Trent Schweikhardt was 45th (18:34.7), Colton Smith was 83rd (19:28.5), Keaton Smith was 95th (19:40.6), Wyatt Leet was 115th (20:09.3) and Nathan Patton was 158th (20:48.1).

FinishTiming

Classic

WILMINGTON —The Miami East girls cross country team finished sixth and the boys finished 11th at the FinishTiming Classic Saturday in Wilmington.

The Viking girls were sixth with 153 points. Kiley Davie was sixth (22:05), Marisa Savini was 10th (22:37.3), Paige Blauvelt was 63rd (27:06.9), Elizabeth Bennett was 81st (28:10.7) and Cyrena McAdams was 88th (29:01.4).

The boys were 11th with 285 points. Alex Hayes was 42nd (18:47), Cam Richter was 69th (19:35.8), Michael Bair was 81st (19:52.5), Garrett LeMaster was 113th (20:36.4) and Adam Bensman was 146th (21:28.1).

* Girls Soccer

Troy 3,

Fairborn 0

FAIRBORN — The Troy girls soccer team improved to 2-1 on the season Saturday, recording its second straight shutout in a 3-0 victory at Fairborn in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play.

Julianna Williams had a goal and an assist, Claire Tibbitts and Laura Borchers each had a goal and Chamber Browning had an assist.

Troy (2-1, 1-0 GWOC American North Division) hosts Stebbins Wednesday.

Miami East 8,

National Trail 0

NEW PARIS — The Miami East girls soccer team routed National Trail in Cross County Conference play Saturday, winning 8-0 in a rain-shortened game.

Chloee Thomas scored two goals for the Vikings, while Cassidy Walker, Paxton Hunley, Maddie Miller, Sophie Markley and Whitley and Cadence Gross each scored one.

Miami East hosts Newton Thursday in a key Cross County Conference matchup.

Troy Christian 3,

Shawnee 0

SPRINGFIELD — The Troy Christian Eagles improved to 4-0 on the season Saturday, shutting out Shawnee 3-0.

Morgan Taylor had a goal and two assists and Lexi Salazar had a goal and an assist to lead Troy Christian, while Riley Spoltman added a goal.

Troy Christian opens Metro Buckeye Conference play Tuesday at Middletown Christian.

Preble Shawnee 5,

Newton 1

CAMDEN — Newton dropped a non-league match Saturday on the road at Preble Shawnee, falling 5-1.

Marissa Deeter scored the lone goal of the game for the Indians (1-1-1), driving in a rebound off of a shot by Michaela Kirk.

Newton hosts Anna Monday.

* Boys Soccer

Tippecanoe 3,

Northmont 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team avenged its only regular-season loss from last season Saturday, defeating Northmont 3-0 in the Red Devils’ home opener.

Ben Sauls scored a pair of goals and Andrew Baileys scored one, while Michael Pfister had an assist.

Tippecanoe (2-0) travels to Fairborn Thursday.

Newton 6,

Preble Shawnee 0

CAMDEN — The Newton boys soccer team won its first match of the season Saturday, blanking Preble Shawnee on the road 6-0.

The Indians (1-1-1) were led by Rick Landwehr, who had a goal and two assists. Alex Hild, Cameron Stine, Jonathan Maxwell, Tristan Stewart and Sam Hunsbarger each had a goal, and Amorie Maxwell and Ely Cook each had an assist.

Newton travels to Miami East Thursday.

Other scores: Graham 2, Piqua (1-2-1) 0.

* Tennis

CJ 3,

Tippecanoe 2

DAYTON —The Tippecanoe tennis team dropped its first head-to-head match Friday afternoon on the road, falling to Chaminade Julienne 3-2.

At third singles, Mira Patel won 6-3, 4-6, 6-2. At second doubles, Claire Wint and Katy Schultz won 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

At first singles, Amelia Zweizig lost 6-1, 6-1. At second singles, Dakota Schroeder lost 6-2, 6-4. At first doubles, Camillah Jones and Rainey Messinger lost 6-1, 6-1.

The Red Devils bounced back on Saturday, though, winning the Schroeder Invitational at Schroeder Tennis Center.

Schroeder finished first place at second singles, and the team of Wint and Annie Livesay finished first at second doubles. The first doubles team of Jones and Messinger finished second, as did Patel at third singles, and Zweizig finished third at first singles.

Tippecanoe (4-1) hosts Eaton Monday.

* Volleyball

Jackson Center 3,

Lehman 2

JACKSON CENTER — The Lehman volleyball team dropped its first match of the season Saturday, falling in five at Jackson Center, 14-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-16, 15-13.

Olivia Lucia had 20 kills and four blocks for the Cavaliers (3-1), Alexis Snipes had 41 assists and 20 digs, Lauren McFarland had 11 kills and 32 digs, Reese Geise had 12 kills, Abby Schutt had four blocks and 19 digs and Pyper Sharkins had 13 digs.

Lehman hosts Marion Local Tuesday.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.