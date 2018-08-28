A look at Week 2’s area contests

By David Fong

MIAMI COUNTY — No team has ever won a conference title or made the playoffs after playing one game.

So while the first week of the season brought the excitement of high school football back to Miami County, this week offers teams that won last week a chance to keep things rolling and teams that lost last week a chance to stop the skid and turn things around. There are a number of intriguing matchups this week, including a pair of games that see area teams squaring off against one another.

Here’s a look at this week’s games:

Bradford (0-1) at Troy Christian (1-0)

Troy Christian avenged a loss in last year’s season opener with a 42-21 win against Dayton Christian last week. Evan Bryant and Jason Blake both topped the 100-yard rushing mark for the Eagles.

Bradford still is looking for its first win since 2016 after falling 48-12 to Triad last week. The Railroaders are struggling with numbers; Bradford is suiting up less than 20 players per game. In last year’s meeting between the two teams, Troy Christian beat Bradford 45-6.

Lehman (0-1) at Miami East (1-0)

Both Lehman and Miami East went to the playoffs last season — and both are hoping to do so again this year. Miami East has been to the playoffs the past six years, while Lehman has been five years in a row. Miami East opened the season with a 47-10 win over Milton-Union, while Fort Recovery beat Lehman 23-6 last week.

In last week’s win over Milton, Justin Brown and Vincent Villella each scored three touchdowns for the Vikings.

In last year’s meeting between the two teams, Lehman beat Miami East 27-21 in overtime.

Springfield Shawnee (1-0) at Tippecanoe (0-1)

After falling to Bellbrook last week in the season opener, Tippecanoe will get another chance at getting its first win on the the field turf that was installed during the offseason. The Red Devils will look to do so against Springfield Shawnee, a 40-21 winner last week against Greenon.

Tippecanoe won last year’s meeting 38-0.

Oakwood (0-1) at Milton-Union (0-1)

Both Milton-Union and Oakwood will be looking to get back on track this week in a Southwestern Buckeye League crossover contest. Milton lost to Miami East in its season opener, while Cincinnati Mariemont beat Oakwood 35-24.

In last year’s meeting between the two schools, Oakwood beat Milton 31-21.

Bethel (1-0) at Dayton Christian (0-1)

Bethel squeaked past Northridge 21-18 in its first game of the season, while Dayton Christian lost to Troy Christian. In last year’s meeting between the two teams, Bethel defeated Dayton Christian 45-15.

Minster (1-0) at Covington (0-1)

Things don’t get any easier for Covington this week. After falling 22-0 to 2017 playoff qualifier St. Henry in the season opener last week, Covington now has to take on 2017 Division VII state champion Minster, a 34-14 winner against Fort Loramie last week.

Minster defeated Covington 28-0 last year.

Lima Senior (0-1) at Piqua (0-1)

Piqua will look to get its first win of the season this week after falling 42-22 to Chaminade Julienne in the season opener. Northmont defeated Lima Senior 56-13 last week. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2015, a game Lima Senior won 36-28 in two overtimes.

