Struggling Trojan boys hold off T-Bolts: Monday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — Last week, the Troy boys golf team shot its worst nine-hole score since 2011 in a loss at Northmont.

Monday, the Trojans were only one stroke better but turned the overall result around as Troy split the season series with the Thunderbolts, winning 179-180 at Troy Country Club.

On Thursday, Troy lost 178-180 at Northmont — according to the Greater Western Ohio Conference website, it was the highest round by a Trojan team since Oct. 3, 2011 when Troy finished third in a tri against Piqua and Sidney with a 181.

“You know, sometimes teams bring out the best in you, or they can bring out the worst in you. This was two pretty good teams just not playing very well both nights against each other,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “But we did split the season series against them, and we were able to defend our home course today.

“Just last Monday, we shot a 162 at Troy Country Club. We started out strong in duals, but we’re kind of struggling a bit lately. It could be a mid-season slump.”

Holden Scribner was medalist on the day, leading Troy with a 3-over-par 39. From there, Travis Bertram shot 45, Connor Stoltz shot 46, Zac Collin and Nathan Henderson both shot 49 and Ryan Dowling shot 51.

“It gives you kind of an idea how you did when you have to count a 49 as your fourth score,” Evilsizor said. “But I expect us to play better. We’ll battle through this. We’ve got a lot of guys with varsity experience, and they know what it takes. I’m just hoping some of the other seniors step up and rise to the occasion.”

Troy travels to Yankee Trace Wednesday to face division rival Butler and area powerhouse Centerville’s black team in a tri-match.

Tippecanoe 171,

Milton-Union 185

VANDALIA — The Milton-Union Bulldogs dropped to .500 on the season at 3-3 Monday as the host Tippecanoe Red Devils defeated them 171-185 at Cassel Hills.

Tippecanoe’s Matt Salmon was medalist on the day with a 40, Nathan Gagnon shot 41, Braydon Bottles shot 42, Austin Post shot 48 and Nolan Mader and Joey Pleiman both shot 49.

Justin Brown led the Bulldogs with a 41, Max Grafflin shot 45, Nick Brumbaugh shot 47 and Same Case shot 52.

Miami East 190,

Ansonia 236

ST. PARIS — The Miami East Vikings coasted to a Cross County Conference victory Monday, defeating Ansonia 190-236 at Lakeland Golf Course.

Andy Bevan took home medalist honors for the Vikings, shooting a 45. Tyler Fetters added a 47, Sam Zapadka shot 48 and Cooper Elleman shot 50.

* Girls Golf

Bethel 206,

Anna 207

TIPP CITY — The Bethel girls golf team held on for a one-stroke victory over visiting Anna Monday, winning 206-207 at Cliffside Golf Course in non-league play.

McKenna Gray shot 47 to claim match medalist honors for the Bees, Evelyn Barber shot 51, Olivia Reittinger shot 53, Ashley Newton shot 55 and Skylar Johnson shot 58.

Fort Loramie 203,

Miami East 211

FORT LORAMIE — The Miami East Vikings dropped a Cross County Conference matchup against Fort Loramie Monday, losing on the road 203-211.

Paige Lawson and Kearsten Kirby both shot 48 to lead the Vikings (3-2, 0-2 CCC), Maci Krites shot 55, Annelise Logan shot 60, Katie Pottorf shot 61 and Marissa Kearns shot 64.

* Tennis

Troy 4,

Northmont 1

TROY — The Troy tennis team improved to 5-0 on the season Monday, defeating Northmont 4-1 at home.

At first singles, Katie Sherrick won 6-4, 6-0. At second singles, Hailey Taylor won 6-1, 6-4. At third singles, Mackenzie Nosker won 6-1, 6-1. At first doubles, Cady Rhea and Kit Wolke won 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-6 (7).

At second doubles, Kylie Ayers and Esha Patel lost 5-7, 6-3, 7-5.

After traveling to Trotwood Tuesday, Troy travels to Chaminade Julienne Wedesday.

Tippecanoe 3,

Eaton 2

EATON — After dropping their first match of the season last week but bouncing back over the weekend to win the Schroeder Invitational tournament, the Tippecanoe Red Devils got back to head-to-head play Monday, holding on for a narrow 3-2 victory at Eaton.

At third singles, Mira Patel won 6-4, 6-3, and Tippecanoe (5-1) swept the doubles courts to close out the match. At first doubles, Camillah Jones and Rainey Messinger won 6-2, 7-5. At second doubles, Claire Wint and Annie Livesay won 6-3, 6-2.

At first singles, Amelia Zweizig lost 6-3, 6-3. At second singles, Dakota Schroeder lost 7-5, 7-5.

After travelling to Stebbins Tuesday, Tippecanoe travels to Bellbrook Wednesday.

Sidney 3,

Lehman 2

SIDNEY — Lehman dropped to 1-7 on the season with a narrow 3-2 loss to cross-town rival Sidney Monday.

At first singles, Claire Larger won 6-1, 6-3. At first doubles, Ann Pannaparra and Keira Burns won and Jenna Allen 6-3, 6-4.

At second singles, Sarah Gibson lost 6-2, 7-6 (5). At third singles, Angela Brunner lost 6-2, 6-0. At second doubles, Shannon Staley and Brieanna Weling lost 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Other scores: Bellbrook 3, Milton-Union (5-3) 2. Piqua (2-2, 2-0 GWOC American North) 3, Trotwood 2.

* Girls Soccer

Tippecanoe 1,

Northmont 1

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team followed up a 3-0 loss to Beavercreek on Saturday by tying Northmont on Monday, battling to a 1-1 draw.

Makayla Stallard scored the lone goal of the night for the Red Devils, converting on a penalty kick.

Tippecanoe (2-1-1) hosts Fairborn Wednesday.

* Boys Soccer

Bethel 9,

Carlisle 2

BRANDT — The Bethel boys soccer team bounced back from its loss to Troy Christian last week, jumping out in front and never looking back Monday against Carlisle in a 9-2 victory.

Nick Schmidt led the Bees (2-1) with three goals and two assists, Evan Hart had two goals and an assist, Aiden Flomerfelt had a goal and an assist, Mavlud Pazilov, Keaton Smith and Jaiden Hogge each had a goal and Nolan Flomerfelt, Cannon Dakin and Hunter Parrish each had an assist.

“Hot night at the Hive tonight as we were able to start strong and coast to the win against a young Carlisle team,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “We were able to score twice in the first 10 minutes of the match to set the tone. I thought we did a good job of finding the angle ball through their backline tonight. We are getting better each time out on the pitch.”

Bethel plays at Twin Valley South Thursday.

* Volleyball

Anna 3,

Covington 0

ANNA — The Covington volleyball team finished its gauntlet to begin the season Monday night, falling 25-10, 25-17, 25-7 at Anna — a regional qualifier last year.

Makenna Gostomsky had three kills, two aces and five digs, Maci White had three aces and five digs, Olivia Mohler had two kills and a block and Lilli Hamilton had one kill and one block.

Covington opens Cross County Conference play Thursday, hosting Bethel.

Cedarville 3,

Bradford 2

CEDARVILLE — The Bradford Railroaders lost in five sets Monday night, falling 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 22-25, 15-7 at Cedarville in non-league play.

Buzz Brewer had 13 assists, three kills and four digs and Macie Reck had 13 digs to lead Bradford.

Other scores: Brookville 3, Bethel (1-2) 1 (19-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-10).

