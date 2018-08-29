Milestone night for Dickison in Bulldog win

By Josh Brown

jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

CARLISLE — Milton-Union’s Kristen Dickison had a milestone night Tuesday at Carlisle, becoming the Bulldogs’ all-time leader in assists in an 8-1 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division victory.

Dickison, who had two goals and two assists in the match to lead the way, tallied her 37th career assist, passing Danielle McFarland, who set the mark in 2016.

Morgan Grudich added two goals, Mara Walters and Madelyn Johnson each had a goal and an assist, Hallie Berberich and Lizzy Oaks each scored a goal, Aulbrey Hergenrather had two assists and Kenzie Everett had one assist.

Milton-Union (4-0, 2-0 SWBL Buckeye) travels to Preble Shawnee Thursday.

Troy Christian 8,

Middletown Christian 1

MIDDLETOWN — Troy Christian opened Metro Buckeye Conference play with a statement Tuesday with an 8-1 victory at Middletown Christian.

Riley Spoltman had a hand in six of the goals on the night, scoring twice and dishing out four assists. Lexi Salazar and Morgan Taylor each added two goals and an assist, Ryann Spoltman and Zy Parker each scored a goal and Cara Salazar and Sidney Taylor each had one assist.

The Eagles (5-0, 1-0 MBC) host Franklin Monroe Saturday.

Anna 7,

Newton 1

PLEASANT HILL — Newton fell behind by five goals after the first half and never recovered in a 7-1 loss to Anna Tuesday.

Michaela Kirk scored on a penalty kick in the second half to prevent the shutout for the Indians (1-2-1).

* Volleyball

Tippecanoe 3,

Greenville 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team kept pace with Greater Western Ohio Conference American North co-leader Troy Tuesday night, sweeping Greenville 3-0 in division play at home to remain tied atop the standings.

The Red Devils (4-0, 3-0 GWOC American North) defeated the Green Wave 25-18, 25-13, 25-14.

“We outhit them 30-14 in kills and served very well in the second and third set,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “We need to do better in out-of-system plays, though, but (we saw) lots of good things from players that came off the bench.”

Brooke Aselage had 10 kills, two blocks and 11 digs to lead the Devils, Rachel Wildermuth had eight kills, three blocks and three aces, Corrin Siefring had seven kills, Abby Hughes had 15 digs, Alaina Titley had 10 digs and Izzy Crow had 26 assists and five aces.

Tippecanoe travels to Troy Thursday to battle for the early-season edge in the division.

Milton-Union 3,

Carlisle 0

CARLISLE — With three teams entering the night tied for the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division lead, two of them faced off — and Milton-Union came out on top, knocking off Carlisle in a 25-12, 25-22, 25-15 sweep.

Olivia Brown had nine kills, including one to cut off Carlisle’s second-set rally and give the Bulldogs (3-1, 2-0 SWBL Buckeye) a 2-0 lead, and Lex Davis added nine more. Eryn Oldham added five kills and Allison Freisthler and Madison Jones each had four, with Annika Hutchinson leading the Bulldogs in serving with five aces.

“We have some weapons, and evidence to that was the distribution of our offense tonight,” Milton-Union coach Bill Ginn said.

Milton-Union — now tied with only Waynesville for the division lead — travels to Preble Shawnee Thursday.

Miami East 3,

Bethel 1

BRANDT — Miami East opened Cross Country Conference play at Bethel Tuesday night, dropping a set but closing out a 3-1 victory over the Bees, 25-19, 27-29, 25-16, 25-22.

The Vikings improved to 2-3 on the season and 1-0 in the CCC as they look to win a ninth straight league title. They currently have 97 straight CCC victories dating back to 2010.

Nichole Hood had 15 kills, an ace, 30 digs and a block, Sophie Jacomet had 14 kills, five aces and 22 digs, Lydia Conley had five kills and three digs, Ashlyn Monnin had four kills, an assist and three digs, Macie Schaffner had three kills, 35 assists, an ace and nine digs, Delaney Bourelle had three kills, two aces, four digs and a block, Gabrielle Hawkins had 36 digs and five assists and Lauren Fisher had six aces, an assist and 14 digs.

Franklin Monroe 3,

Bradford 0

PITSBURG — Bradford was swept by Franklin Monroe Tuesday in Cross County Conference play, falling 25-12, 25-16, 25-7.

Buzz Brewer had three kills, Bianca Keener had three kills and a block and Macie Reck had 15 digs to lead the Railroaders.

Other scores: Riverside 3, Troy Christian (1-2) 2 (16-25, 25-22, 25-17, 16-25, 15-9). Twin Valley South 3, Newton 2 (26-24, 20-25, 26-24, 29-31, 15-12). Sidney 3, Piqua (0-3, 0-3 GWOC American North) 0 (25-16, 2-17, 25-18).

* Tennis

Troy 5,

Trotwood 0

TROTWOOD — The Troy tennis team had little trouble in Trotwood Tuesday, defeating the Rams 5-0 in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play.

At first singles, Katie Sherrick won 6-4, 6-4. At second singles, Hailey Taylor won 6-0, 6-1. At third singles, Mackenzie Nosker won 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Cady Rhea and Kit Wolke won 6-0, 6-0. At second doubles, Kylie Ayers and Esha Patel won by default.

Troy improved to 6-0 overall with the win, 3-0 in GWOC American North Division play.

Tippecanoe 5,

Stebbins 0

RIVERSIDE — Tippecanoe (6-1, 3-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division) kept the North division’s sweep going in American League crossover play Tuesday, sweeping Stebbins 5-0 to make the North 16-0 against the South.

At first singles, Amelia Zweizig won 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Dakota Schroeder won 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Mira Patel won 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Camillah Jones and Rainey Messinger won 6-1, 6-0. At second doubles, Claire Wint and Annie Livesay won 6-0, 6-0.

Lehman 5,

Catholic Central 0

SPRINGFIELD — Lehman (2-7) picked up its second victory of the season Tuesday, defeating Springfield Catholic Central 5-0.

At first singles, Claire Larger won 6-0, 6-1. At second singles, Sarah Gibson won 6-0, 6-1. At third singles, Angela Brunner won 6-3, 6-0.

At first doubles, Ann Pannaparra and Keira Burns won 6-1, 6-0. At second doubles, Brieanna Werling and Mary Lins won 7-5, 6-0.

Bellbrook 3,

Milton-Union 2

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union fell to 5-3 on the season Monday, dropping a narrow 3-2 match to Bellbrook.

At second singles, Taylor Falb won 6-4, 7-6 (6). At third singles, Hannah Fugate won 6-1, 6-3.

At first singles, Meredith Fitch lost 6-0, 6-0. At first doubles, Emma Lehman and Madison Silveria lost 7-6 (2), 7-5. At second doubles, Amelia Black and Paige Barnes lost 6-1, 6-2.

That match followed the Bulldogs’ fourth-place finish in Saturday’s Schroeder Invitational. Fitch and Fugate both claimed first-place individual finishes at first and third singles, respectively, Falb was third at third singles and both doubles teams placed eighth.

* Boys Soccer

Miami East 3,

Catholic Central 1

SPRINGFIELD — The Miami East boys soccer team put away an always-talented Springfield Catholic Central team Tuesday night, winning 3-1 on the road.

Conner Wilson scored the first goal for the Vikings on an assist from Aiden Waite, then Jayden Waddy drove one home on an assist from Parker Heim. The Vikings got an insurance goal late in the second half as Wilson scored his second of the night.

“It was a good game overall, and both teams were very well disciplined,” Miami East coach Nakilee Weni said.

Milton-Union 6,

Carlisle 0

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union Bulldogs picked up their first victory of the season Tuesday, shutting out Carlisle 6-0 in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play.

Andrew Besecker had three goals and an assist to lead the Bulldogs (1-0-2, 1-0-1 SWBL Buckeye), Landon Bechtel, Avory Creech and Danny Booker each had one goal, Caden Hilling had two assists and Devin Lambert had one assist.

Milton-Union hosts Preble Shawnee Thursday.

* Boys Golf

Brookevile 161,

Milton-Union 178

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union boys golf team fell to 3-4 on the season Tuesday, dropping a match against Brookville at home, 161-178.

Max Grafflin shot 40 to lead the Bulldogs, Justin Brown shot 45, Nick Brumbaugh shot 46 and Josh Strader shot 47.

Other scores: Piqua (1-3) 188, Covington 199.

* Girls Golf

Arcanum 234,

Bethel 253

ARCANUM — The Bethel girls golf team dropped a Cross County Conference matchup on the road Tuesday, falling 234-253 to Arcanum at Beechwood Golf Course.

Olivia Reittinger shot 57 to lead the Bees, McKenna Gray shot 62, Maddie Sherck shot 65, Ashley Newton shot 69, Evelyn Barber shot 70 and Skylar Johnson shot 71.

Other scores: Butler 201, Piqua (3-3, 2-2 GWOC American North) 209.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.