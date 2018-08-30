Troy boys top Butler, fall to Centerville: Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

CENTERVILLE — After shooting two high scores in a row, the Troy boys golf team got back on track Wednesday.

The fact that it happened against two old rivals helped.

The Trojans traveled to Yankee Trace for a tri-match against Centerville’s “black” team and Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division rival Butler Wednesday, with the Elks shooting 160, Troy shooting 166 and Butler shooting 179.

Holden Scribner was medalist on the day for Troy, shooting a 36 to lead the way. Nathan Henderson followed with a 40, Henry Johnston shot 44 and Travis Bertram, Zac Collin and Connor Stoltz all shot 46.

“Holden played very steady, extremely solid and at a high level,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “He had a great demeanor and just carried himself real well. He’s just playing real well for us right now, and I’m proud of him.”

The match gave the Trojans another look at the Aviators before the two-day Postseason GWOC Tournament on Sept. 27 and 29.

“Butler’s score was kind of inflated because they were playing without Austin Greaser, who was at a national tournament,” Evilsizor said. “We beat them by 13, and he could trim off right about that many himself. This tells us that the Post-GWOC at Beechwood will be a very competitive day.

“These guys played well tonight, and they bounced back from the last couple of disappointing matches. That says a lot about their character.”

Troy (4-2) will play in the Firebird Invitational Tuesday at Beavercreek Golf Club.

Tippecanoe 166,

West Carrollton 266

WEST CARROLLTON — The Tippecanoe Red Devils remained undefeated in dual play this season, improving to 5-0 with a 166-266 win over West Carrollton.

Matt Salmon was medalist for the Devils with a 38, Nolan Mader shot a 40, Austin Post shot 44, Nathan Gagnon shot 45, Joey Pleiman shot 47 and Braydon Bottles shot 54.

Newton 167,

Bradford 253

WEST MILTON — The Newton Indians easily defeated Bradford Wednesday in Cross County Conference play, winning 167-253.

Chet Jamison shot 35 to lead the Indians, Ross Ferrell shot 43, Garrett Peters and Nate Zielinski both shot 45, Britton Schaurer shot 46 and Kleyson Wehrley shot 48.

Miami East 193,

Covington 217

ST. PARIS — Miami East improved to 3-0 in Cross County Conference play Wednesday, defeating Covington 193-217 at Lakeland Golf Course.

Sam Zapadka shot 40 to lead the Vikings, Andy Bevan shot 49, Kyle Fetters shot 50 and Keegan Mahaney shot 54.

Bellbrook 172,

Milton-Union 179

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union (3-5) dropped its fifth straight Wednesday at home, falling to Bellbrook 172-179.

Justin Brown was individual medalist on the day for the Bulldogs with a 39, Josh Strader shot 45, Nate Thompson shot 47 and Nick Brumbaugh shot 48.

Milton-Union will compete in the Versailles Invitational Saturday at Stillwater Valley.

Other scores: Sidney 183, Piqua (1-4) 198.

* Girls Golf

Troy 195,

Greenville 203

TROY — The Troy girls golf team got payback for an early-season loss on Wednesday, defeating Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division rival Greenville 195-203.

Paige Stuchell led the Trojans with a 46, Riley Johnson shot a 49, Camryn Spencer and Lauren Garlow both shot 50s and Delaney Davis and Libby Harnish both shot 56s.

Greenville’s Jada Garland was medalist with a 44.

* Girls Soccer

Tippecanoe 8,

Fairborn 1

TIPP CITY — After a pair of tough matchups, the Tippecanoe girls soccer team (3-1-1, 2-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division) took some frustrations out on Fairborn in GWOC American League crossover play Wednesday, routing the Skyhawks 8-1 at home.

Hannah Rittenhouse had three goals and an assist and Shelby Ferguson had two goals to lead the way. Makayla Stallard added a goal and two assists, Hanah Kramer and Jackie Bashore each scored a goal and Dani Dettwiller had an assist.

Tippecanoe travels to Stebbins Sept. 5.

Other scores: Piqua (2-0-1, 2-0-1 GWOC American North) 2, Xenia 2.

* Tennis

CJ 4, Troy 1

DAYTON — The Troy tennis team struggled at Chaminade Julienne Wednesday, falling 4-1 and taking its first loss of the season.

Hailey Taylor picked up the Trojans’ (6-1) lone win at second singles, winning 5-7, 6-4, 1-0 (10-6).

At first singles, Katie Sherrick lost 6-0, 6-3. At third singles, Mackenzie Nosker lost 6-2, 6-1. At first doubles, Cady Rhea and Kit Wolke lost 6-0, 6-0. At second doubles, Kylie Ayers and Esha Patel lost 6-1, 6-0.

Tippecanoe 3,

Bellbrook 2

BELLBROOK — The Tippecanoe Red Devils (7-1) held on against a tough Bellbrook team on the road Wednesday, winning 3-2.

At third singles, Mira Patel won 7-6, 6-1. At first doubles, Camillah Jones and Rainey Messinger won 7-5, 6-3. At second doubles, Claire Wint and Katy Schultz won 6-2, 6-0.

At first singles, Amelia Zweizig lost 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Dakota Schroeder lost 6-2, 7-5.

Milton-Union 3,

Northwestern 2

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union got back on track Wednesday, improving to 6-3 on the season with a narrow 3-2 victory over Northwestern at home.

At first singles Meredith Fitch won 6-2, 6-0. At second singles, Taylor Falb won 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Hannah Fugate won 6-1, 6-1.

At first doubles, Emma Lehman and Madison Silveira lost 6-3, 6-0. At second doubles, Amelia Black and Paige Barnes lost 6-0, 6-2.

