Tipp boys win Treaty Invitational: Saturday sports roundup

GREENVILLE — The Tippecanoe boys were first in the team standings while the Red Devil girls finished second at the Treaty City Invitational cross country meet Saturday in Greenville.

Tippecanoe’s boys won the large schools race with 42 points, with Brookville finishing second with 73. Landen Fraylick was third individually (17:37.7), Austin Rogers was sixth (18:13.9), Trenton Brown was eighth (18:30.9), Noah Ballard was 10th (18:48.1) and Brady Shilt was 15th (19:04.5).

In the boys small schools race, Troy Christian was third with 132 points. Robert Ventura was second individually (17:51.8) and Nick Pratt was fourth (18:07.6) to lead the Eagles, Alexander Benevento was 32nd (19:43.9), Nate Hunnicutt was 37th (19:59.5) and Aiden Tkach was 63rd (20:52.9).

Newton was eighth with 223 points. Ben Hoover led the Indians in third (18:02.2), Owen Via was 42nd (20:17.9), Curtis Shellenberger was 48th (20:27.1), Robert Engle was 50th (20:31.3) and Clint Shellenbarger was 96th (22:38.4).

Bradford was 16th with 404 points. Jay Roberts led the way in 47th (20:24.5), Jackson Moore was 49th (20:30.6), Aiden Beachler was 64th (21:03.7), Shane Bryan was 172nd (27:13.1) and Hunter Biddlestone was 180th (28:59.6).

The Red Devil girls were second in the large schools race with 69 points to champion Centerville’s 17. Stephanie Fink was 12th (21:29.7), Annie Martino was 13th (21:41.8), Carli Federle was 24th (23:00.8), Mia Larned was 25th (23:04.6) and Elise Moore was 30th (23:38.7).

In the girls small schools race, Newton was 13th with 346 points. Baily Chaney was 46th (24:04.6), Kendra Kern was 69th (24:46.4), Kara Chaney was 102nd (26:24.2), Faith Williams was 108th (27:00.4) and Mackenzie Knupp was 129th (27:49.5).

Bradford’s Skipp Miller was fourth individually (21:13), Austy Miller was seventh (21:35.6). Troy Christian’s girls were led by Rachel Plummer in 104th (26:28.7).

HILLIARD — The Troy girls cross country team finished fifth overall and the boys were 13th at the Hot Summer Bash at Hilliard-Davidson Saturday.

Troy’s girls were fifth with 125 points. Freshman Emma Kennett led the Trojans in sixth (19:21.94), Olivia Tyre was 11th (19:49.58), Dinah Gigandet was 15th (20:12.8), Katie Castaneda was 46th (21:56.86) and Hannah Markeson was 49th (22:00.95).

The Trojan boys were 13th with 343 points. Josh Lovitt led the way in 47th (17:38.4), Austin Zonner was 56th (17:46.09), Braden Coate was 66th (17:57.22), Will Schaefer was 100th (18:45.02) and Sam Felton was 102nd (18:54.69).

“The team had a very strong showing today in a very competitive meet,” Troy boys coach Phil Matthews said. “The race had the feel of a district or regional race, and the boys did very well individually. We had three sub-18 runners, which hasn’t happened in a good number of years, and 11 sub-20-minute runners.”

* Volleyball

Centerville 3,

Troy 1

CENTERVILLE — The Troy volleyball team’s goal for August was to begin the season 5-0.

The month of September began with the competition level being raised.

And the Trojans (5-1) suffered their first loss of the season, falling to Greater Western Ohio Conference power Centerville on the road in four, 25-16, 12-25, 25-18, 25-16.

Lauren Schmitz led the Trojans with 11 kills and 17 digs, Morgan Baber dished out 26 assists and Alexa Holland led the defense with 23 digs.

The match began a five-match road trip for Troy, which continues Tuesday at Piqua.

Milton-Union 3,

TC North 0

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union coasted to a first-set win and then held off late runs in the second and third to close out Tri-County North in three Saturday at home, winning 25-17, 26-24, 25-23.

Annika Hutchinson served 15 straight points in the first set, including eight aces, to help the Bulldogs take control, then Milton-Union won the battle in both the second and third.

“They kind of took us out of a normal rhythm with some unconventional play,” Milton-Union coach Bill Ginn said. “But they were picking up some of our best shots, too. They came back from big deficits in both sets to make it interesting.”

Alexis Davis had nine kills and three blocks and Olivia Brown added seven kills to lead the offense, while Chloe Fogle had 13 assists and five kills.

Milton-Union (5-1) hosts Dixie Tuesday.

Other scores: West Clermont 3, Tippecanoe (4-2) 0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-10). Bradford 3, Dayton Christian 0 (25-18, 26-24, 25-15).

* Girls Golf

LCC

Invitational

LIMA —The Tippecanoe girls golf team was second in the turquiose division of the LCC Invitational Saturday, shooting 460.

Marissa Miller led the Red Devils with a 94, Sydney Lange shot 104, Ashlyn Herzog shot 116 and Gabby Eidenmiller shot 146.

* Boys Golf

Newton 167,

Miami East 186

WEST MILTON — The Newton Indians solidified their lead on the Cross County Conference Friday afternoon, defeating Miami East 167-186 at Stillwater Ridge.

Newton had two players break the 40 mark, with Chet Jamison earning medalist honors with a 38 and Nate Zielinski shooting a 39. Garrett Peters shot a 43, Ross Ferrell shot a 47, Ryan Mollette shot a 49 and Kleyson Wehrley shot a 50.

Tyler Fetters led Miami East with a 43.

