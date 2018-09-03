Sanford honored as Piqua Open Person of Year

Rob Sanford was honored as the Piqua Open Person of the Year Monday.

Sanford has been heavily involved since his time as the City of Piqua Parks and Recreation Director.

“This was a surprise,” Sanford said. “When I worked for the City, I did a little bit of everything and was involved in the tournament ever year. Now, I let Bonnie (Davis) handle things once the tournament is started and just handled the administrative things. That way, I can spend the holiday with my family. I have always enjoyed the tournament and it is a lot of fun.”

Competition was held in seven other categories along men’s open singles (see accompyning story).

SINGLES

Youth 12 U

Ben Iddings went 2-0 to win, while Yasashi Masunaga was 1-1 to finish second.

Iddings defeated Mia Tobias 6-0, 6-3; and defeated Masunaga6-0, 4-6, 6-0.

Masunaga defeated Tobias 6-3, 6-3.

Boys 16U

Luke Blake defeated Genki Masunaga 7-6 (11-9), 6-3.

Boys 18 U

Sho Okuno was the champion.

In the opening round, Josh Brown defeated Sean Hatke 6-0, 6-1.

In the semifinals, Brown defeated Sean Dippold 6-0, 6-0; and Okuno defeated Prem Dev 6-3, 6-1.

Okuno defeated Brown 3-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 in the finals.

Men’s 50 and Over

James Kinsinger was the champion.

In the semifinals, Kinsinger defeated Eric Weibel 6-3, 6-3 and Maurice Cretsos defeated Aki Masunaga 7-5, 6-1.

In the finals, Kinsinger defeated Cretsos 6-0, 6-1.

Men’s 62 and Over

Steven Iddings defeated Dan Johnson 4-6, 6-1, 10-4.

DOUBLES

Men’s Open

Snyder and Snyder were the champions.

In the opening round, they defeated Okuno and Masanaga 6-1, 6-1.

In the semifinals, they defeated Tith and Kinsinger 6-1, 6-3; while Ungericht and Ritze defeated Iddings and Iddings 6-0, 6-3.

In the title match, Snyder and Snyder defeated Ungericht and Ritze 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s 35 and Over

Weibel and Lee defeated Cheng and Perez 7-5, 6-4.