Tipp’s Crow sets new school record in win: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

VANDALIA — The Tippecanoe volleyball team put a stop to an early-season two-game losing streak Tuesday.

But for senior setter Isabel Crow, there was an even bigger individual accomplishment.

Crow became Tippecanoe’s all-time leader in assists during Tuesday’s sweep of Butler, dishing out 32 of them in the Red Devils’ 25-11, 25-17, 25-11 victory over the Aviators at Butler High School.

“Senior setter Izzy Crow established a new school career record for assists, breaking the old record tonight, and it now stands at 1,679,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “We started slow due to several hitting errors but calmed down and took off. We serve-received well again and controlled the ball much better in front of a big, rowdy crowd, which was a lot of fun.”

Rachel Wildermuth led the offense with 12 kills and six blocks, Brooke Aselage had eight kills and 15 digs, Olivia Newbourn had six kills, Abby Hughes had 19 digs, Alayna Titley had 11 digs and Corinn Siefring had two aces.

Tippecanoe (5-2, 4-1 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division) hosts Xenia Thursday.

Milton-Union 3,

Dixie 0

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union cruised to its fifth straight win Tuesday night, defeating Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division foe Dixie 25-15, 25-8, 25-14.

Lex Davis had seven kills, Olivia Brown had six and Chloe Fogle and Madison Jones each had five in the match.

“This was a good match for us overall,” Milton-Union coach Bill Ginn said. “We continue to use all of our hitters and setters. Senior Chloe Fogle and sophomore Emily Barker are being clever about who they get the ball to.”

Milton-Union (6-1, 4-0 SWBL Buckeye) hosts division co-leader and reigning champion Waynesville Thursday in a critical matchup.

Miami East 3,

Tri-Village 0

NEW MADISON — Miami East improved to 4-3 and 3-0 in the Cross County Conference Tuesday night, defeating Tri-Village on the road 25-20, 26-24, 25-18.

Nichole hood led the Vikings with 16 kills, an assist and 19 digs, Sophie Jacomet had 10 kills and 32 digs, Ashlyn Monnin had 10 kills, an assist and a dig, Lydia Conley had seven kills, three blocks and a dig and Delaney Bourelle had a kill and a dig. Macie Schaffner had 30 assists, a kill, an ace and eight digs, Gabrielle Hawkins had a whopping 53 digs, four assists and an ace, Gretchen Frock had three assists and two digs and Lauren Fisher had 11 digs.

Covington 3,

Ansonia 2

ANSONIA — Covington (1-4, 1-1 Cross County Conference) scored its first win of the season Tuesday, defeating Ansonia on the road in five, 19-25, 25-22, 22-25, 28-26, 15-9.

“This was a dog fight,” Covington coach Lonnie Cain said. “Ansonia swung at everything, and I was very glad to see that we responded to the challenge.”

Lilli Hamilton had 11 kills and four blocks, Makenna Gostomsky had six kills and eight digs, Ellery Reck had 19 assists, two aces and five digs, Makenzee Maschino had an ace and 12 digs, Maci White had five aces and eight digs, Alyssa Kimmel had two aces, four kills and 12 digs, Tori Quinter had six aces and seven digs, Marisa Fields had three kills and a block and Olivia Mohler had five kills and a block.

Other scores: National Trail 3, Newton 2 (18-25, 25-19, 25-19, 18-25, 15-6).

* Boys Golf

Firebird

Invitational

BEAVERCREEK — If Tuesday’s Firebird Invitational was a preview for the district tournament, the Troy boys golf team has a new thing to worry about.

“This was great competition, a tuneup for the district tournament, and in that respect, we’ve got to get better over the next couple weeks,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “Obviously at this point, we’ve got to make sure we get there first.”

Troy struggled at the Firebird Invitational Tuesday at Beavercreek Golf Club — which will be the site of the Division I district tournament in October — shooting a 352 to place 14th out of 19 teams.

“Overall, it was a disappointing day,” Evilsizor said. “We just did not play well. We had a couple of solid scores, but overall it was disappointing. This was kind of a step back.”

Holden Scribner led the Trojans with an 81, Travis Bertram and Zac Collin both shot 88 and Henry Johnston, Nathan Henderson and Connor Stoltz all shot 95.

Tippecanoe had a solid day, placing eighth with a 327.

Braydon Bottles shot 78 to lead the Red Devils, Nathan Gagnon shot 80, Matt Salmon shot 82, Nolan Mader shot 87, Austin Post shot 91 and Ian Smith shot 105.

After Wednesday’s match against Sidney in Troy, the Trojans will get a chance to play on the sectional tournament course on Saturday, traveling to Reid North for the Christoff Memorial.

Newton 175,

Ansonia 218

GREENVILLE — The Newton Indians remained the team to beat in the Cross County Conference after Tuesday’s play, routing Ansonia 175-218 at White Springs.

Chet Jamison shot a 35 to lead the Indians, Garrett Peters shot 44, Nate Zielinski shot 46, Ross Ferrell and Britton Schauer both shot 50 and Ryan Mollette shot 54.

Miami East 183,

TV South 198

ST. PARIS — The Miami East Vikings picked up a Cross County Conference win Tuesday at home, defeating Twin Valley South 183-198 at Lakeland.

Sam Zapadka was medalist for East with a 42, Keegan Mahaney and Andy Bevan both shot 45 and Cooper Elleman shot 51 to help the Vikings improve their CCC record to 4-3.

TC North 171,

Covington 193

PIQUA — The Covington boys golf team lost to Tri-County North 171-193 Tuesday at Echo Hills in Cross County Conference action.

Dylan Lucas led the Buccaneers with a 44, Jack Shell shot 47, Hunter Alexander shot 50, Grant Humphries shot 52, Thomas Kuether shot 62 and Job Morgan shot 66.

Tri-Village 185,

Bradford 211

NEW MADISON — The Bradford golf team dropped a Cross County Conference matchup at Tri-Village Tuesday, falling 185-211.

Keaton Mead led the Railroaders with a 46, Taven Leach shot 49 and Eric Sanders shot 51.

* Girls Golf

Troy 220,

Fairmont 231

KETTERING — The score may have been a little high compared to what the Troy girls golf team had been shooting.

The result, however, was the same.

The Trojans won their fourth straight head-to-head matchup Tuesday at Fairmont, defeating the Firebirds 220-231 to improve to 5-3 on the season.

Camryn Spencer was match medalist for Troy with a 51, Paige Stuchell and Riley Johnson both shot 54, Lauren Garlow shot 61, Libby Harnish shot 62 and Delaney Davis shot 65.

Other scores: National Trail 182, Bethel 216.

* Tennis

Troy 5,

Xenia 0

TROY — The Troy tennis team helped the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division remain undefeated against its South Division crossover opponents so far this season, blanking Xenia 5-0 Tuesday at home.

At first singles, Katie Sherrick won 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Hailey Taylor won 6-0, 6-1. At third singles, Mackenzie Nosker won 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Cady Rhea and Kit Wolke won 6-0, 6-1. At second doubles, Esha Patel and Ainsley Savard won 6-3, 6-0.

Troy improved to 8-1 overall and 5-0 in the GWOC American North, tied with Tippecanoe and Butler atop the standings. Overall, the GWOC American North is 26-0 against South opponents.

Tippecanoe 5,

West Carrollton 0

WEST CARROLLTON — Tippecanoe cruised to a 5-0 victory over West Carrollton Tuesday in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play.

At first singles, Amelia Zweizig won 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Dakota Schroeder won 6-0, 6-0. West Carrollton forfeitted at third singles.

At first doubles, Camillah Jones and Rainey Messinger won 6-1, 6-0. At second doubles, Claire Wint and Annie Livesay won 6-0, 6-0.

LCC 5,

Lehman 0

LIMA — Lehman (2-8) faced a tough Lima Central Catholic (6-1) team on the road Tuesday, falling 5-0.

At first singles, Claire Larger lost 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Sarah Gibson lost 6-1, 6-3. At third singles, Anglea Brunner lost 6-3, 6-1.

At first doubles, Anna Pannaparra and Keira Burns lost 6-1, 6-2. At second doubles, Shannon Staley and Brieanna Werling lost 7-5, 2-6, 1-0 (10-6).

Other scores: Piqua (5-2, 4-0 GWOC American North) 3, Stebbins 2.

* Girls Soccer

Milton-Union 8,

Dixie 0

NEW LEBANON — The Milton-Union girls soccer team shut out Dixie 8-0 on the road in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play Tuesday night, setting up a huge Thursday night showdown.

Kristen Dickison had three goals and an assist, Aulbrey Hergenrather had two goals, Caitlin Jones and Kelli Davis each had a goal and an assist, Kenzie Everett had a goal and Emily Hornberger, Annie Bennett, Mara Walters and Morgan Grudich each had an assist.

Milton-Union (6-0, 4-0 SWBL Buckeye) hosts division co-leader and reigning champion Waynesville Thursday.

Troy Christian 4,

Legacy Christian 0

TROY — Troy Christian improved to 7-0 on the season and 2-0 in Metro Buckeye Conference play Tuesday night, shutting out Legacy Christian 4-0 at home.

Goalkeeper Cara Salazar made eight saves to post her fifth shutout of the season for the Eagles. Riley Spoltman had two goals, Morgan Taylor and Erin Schenk each had a goal, Ryann Spoltman had two assists and Lexi Salazar and Rachel Plummer each had an assist.

Troy Christian faces a tough test Thursday at 3-0 Lehman.

Other scores: Lehman (3-0, 2-0 WOSL) 9, Botkins 0.

* Boys Soccer

Tippecanoe 3,

Stebbins 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team bounced back from a rain-shortened loss at Indian Hill on Saturday, improving to 4-1 on the season and 3-0 in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play with a 3-0 victory over American League crossover foe Stebbins Tuesday at home.

Evan Stonerock had two goals, Michael Pfister had a goal, Andrew Baileys had two assists and Jake Rowland had one assist.

Tippecanoe is scheduled to play at Trotwood Thursday, which cancelled Tuesday’s matchup against Troy due to an insufficient number of players.

Milton-Union 2,

Dixie 1

NEW LEBANON — Andrew Besecker scored a pair of goals Tuesday night, leading Milton-Union (3-0-2, 3-0-1 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division) to a 2-1 victory over Dixie.

Caden Hilling and Gabe Goodman each had an assist for the Bulldogs, who travel to Waynesville Thursday.

Bethel 0,

Greeneview 0

JAMESTOWN — The Bethel boys soccer team battled Greeneview to a 0-0 tie Tuesday on the road.

Bethel goalkeeper Nolan Flomerfelt made 12 saves to help keep the match scoreless.

“The tightly-played possession style of the first half turned into a very fast-paced, physical, up-and-down game in the second half,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “Both teams had opportunities late in the game but were turned away by the defenses. It is always a battle playing Greeneview, and tonight was no exception.”

Bethel is off until Sept. 12 when it hosts Tri-County North.

Other scores: Troy at Trotwood ccd. Wayne 4, Piqua (2-4-1, 2-1 GWOC American North) 1.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.