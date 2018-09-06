Trojan tennis holds off Arrows: Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — Other than a hard-fought early-season victory over Milton-Union and a road loss at Chaminade Julienne, the Troy tennis team hasn’t been tested often this season.

Coach Mark Goldner knows that will change soon, and he wants to see his Trojans turn up the heat to match the conditions outside.

Troy won its third straight and improved to 9-1 on the season Wednesday with a narrow 3-2 victory at home over a scrappy Tecumseh team in non-league play, winning back-to-back matches in the uncomfortably muggy heat leading into the kickoff of division play on Thursday.

“It has been very hot and humid this week, but I’m not really pleased with our intensity in some of our matches,” Goldner said.

Against Tecumseh (6-4), Troy showed just enough fire to win.

At second singles, Hailey Taylor defeated Shelby Stacy 6-1, 7-5, and at third singles, Mackenzie Nosker defeated Kayla Wright 6-1, 6-2. But at first singles, Katie Sherrick lost to Ashley Fite 6-3, 6-2, and at first doubles, Cady Rhea and Kit Wolke lost to Aby Beel and Kayla Wright 1-6, 6-4, 6-2, leaving the match all up to second doubles.

And at second doubles, Esha Patel and Ainsley Savard came through, defeating Sydney Maxwell and Hope Cuy-Castellanos 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 to close out the match.

“Hailey and Mackenzie came through in singles, and Esha and Ainsley pulled out the team win at second doubles,” Goldner said.

Troy opens Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play at Greenville Thursday before hosting Alter Monday.

Tippecanoe 4,

Fairmont 1

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe improved to 10-1 Wednesday, defeating Fairmont 4-1 at home for its sixth straight win.

At first singles, Amelia Zweizig won 6-2, 6-2. At third singles, Mira Patel won 6-0, 6-0. At first doubles, Camillah Jones and Rainey Messinger won 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. At second doubles, Claire Wint and Katy Schultz won 6-1, 6-0.

At second singles, Dakota Schroeder lost 7-5, 7-5.

After hosting Sidney Thursday, Tippecanoe travels to Piqua Tuesday.

Greenville 5,

Lehman 0

GREENVILLE — Lehman fell to 2-9 on the season Wednesday, dropping a 5-0 match at Greenville (7-2).

At first singles, Claire Larger lost 6-1, 6-0. At second singles, Sarah Gibson lost 6-0, 6-1. At third singles, Angela Brunner lost 6-0, 6-0. At first doubles, Anna Pannaparra and Keira Burns lost 6-1, 6-0. At second doubles, Shannon Staley and Brieanna Werling lost 7-5, 6-2.

Other scores: Bellefontaine 3, Piqua (5-3) 2.

* Volleyball

Fenwick 3,

Troy 0

FRANKLIN — For the past two seasons, the Troy volleyball team has battled Fenwick to five sets, going 1-1 in those matches.

This season, the Falcons finally took the advantage.

The Trojans (6-2) struggled to get anything going all night, dropping the first set big and competing in the final two but still falling in a 25-10, 25-20, 25-22 sweep Wednesday on the road.

Lauren Schmitz and Payton Riley each had four kills to lead the Troy offense, with setter Morgan Baber adding three, Brianna Slusher adding three more, Gabbi Johnson adding two and Carly Pfeiffer and libero Alexa Holland each scoring one.

Baber had 10 assists and Holland and Schmitz had two apiece, and Baber and Riley each had two aces and Holland, Johnson and Kate Orban each had one. Defensively, the Trojans had a big night blocking, led by Slusher and Pfeiffer with four apiece, Johnson with three, Baber and Hallie Westmeyer with two and Orban and Schmitz with one. Holland led with 14 digs, Baber had six, Schmitz had five, Orban had four, Anya Colemanand Riley each had three, Pfeiffer and Brennah Hutchinson each had two and Johnson and Slusher each had one.

Troy travels to Beavercreek Monday for a rematch of last year’s sectional final before finishing off its five-game road trip at Fairborn Tuesday.

* Girls Golf

Miami East 196,

Franklin Monroe 231

GREENVILLE — The Miami East girls golf team picked up its first Cross County Conference win of the season Wednesday, defeating Franklin Monroe 196-231 at Turtle Creek.

Paige Lawson shot a 40 to lead the Vikings (4-3, 1-3 CCC), Kearsten Kirby shot 47, Annelise Logan shot 54, Marissa Kearns shot 55, Maci Krites shot 57 and Erin Baker shot 63.

Other scores: Troy at Miamisburg ppd. Piqua (6-3, 2-2 GWOC American North) 200, Greenville 212.

* Boys golf score: Greenville 173, Piqua (1-5) 190.

* Girls soccer scores: Troy at Trotwood ppd. Tippecanoe at Stebbins ppd. Piqua (2-1-2) 0, Springfield 0.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.