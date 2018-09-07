Trojan boys blank Pirates: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

WEST CARROLLTON — With the rain shutting down the majority of the area’s soccer action Thursday night, the Troy boys soccer team was fortunate enough to be away from the worst of it, going on the road to West Carrollton and posting a 7-0 victory in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play.

For the Trojans in the game, Connor Hubbell had two goals and an assist, Elijah Williams had two goals, Jon Hipolito had a goal and an assist, Nathan Kleptz and Nicholas Griswold each had a goal and Sam Kazmaier and Mitchell Francis each had an assist. And in goal, Griswold and Zachariah Terrill combined on the shutout.

Troy (4-1, 3-0 GWOC American North Division) travels to Xenia Tuesday.

Other scores: Waynesville 3, Milton-Union (3-1-2, 3-1-1 SWBL Buckeye) 0. Fairborn 6, Piqua (2-5-1, 2-2 GWOC American North) 1. Lehman 6, Sidney 1. Tippecanoe at Trotwood ppd. Twin Valley South at Miami East ppd.

* Girls Soccer

Waynesville 3,

Milton-Union 1

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls soccer team suffered its first loss of the season Thursday night, falling to reigning Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division champion Waynesville at home, 3-1.

Caitlin Jones posted the only goal for the Bulldogs, who fell to 6-1 on the season and 4-1 in division play.

Milton-Union hosts Lehman Tuesday.

Other scores: Twin Valley South at Miami East ppd. Newton at National Trail ppd. to Sept. 10. Troy Christian at Lehman ppd.

* Volleyball

Waynesville 3,

Milton-Union 0

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union volleyball team — the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division’s runner-up last year — got its first shot at reigning champion Waynesville this season.

And the Spartans remained undefeated in division play this year, as well, holding off the Bulldogs in four Thursday night, 23-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-23 at Milton-Union.

“We played inconsistently,” Milton-Union coach Bill Ginn said. “I was really happy with the way we came out in the first set, but we just made a few too many mistakes to beat a good team like Waynesville.”

Olivia Brown had 10 kills and 19 digs to lead the Bulldogs (6-2, 4-1 SWBL Buckeye), Alexis Davis had eight kills and Haley Bloom had four aces.

Milton-Union hosts National Trail Saturday.

Tippecanoe 3,

Xenia 0

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe improved to 6-2 on the season and 5-1 in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play Thursday, sweeping American League crossover opponent Xenia 25-5, 25-7, 25-7.

Rachel Wildermuth had eight kills and five blocks, Corinn Siefring had eight kills, Morgan Cundiff and Molly Achtenberg each had three kills, Emily Graham had 16 assists, Izzy Crow had 10 assists, Abby Hughes had 15 digs and three aces and Alayna Titley had 10 digs and two aces.

Tippecanoe hosts Northwest Saturday.

Miami East 3,

Newton 0

CASSTOWN — Miami East swept Newton Thursday night in Cross County Conference play, winning 25-11, 25-5, 25-10.

Sophie Jacomet had 12 kills, two assists, an ace and three digs to lead the Vikings (5-3), Ashlyn Monnin had eight kills and two aces, Lydia Conley had seven kills and a block, Nichole Hood had six kills, an ace and three digs, Delaney Bourelle had six kills and an ace, Gabrielle Hawkins had 10 digs, a kill and an assist, Gretchen Frock had a kill and 15 assists, Macie Schaffner had 16 assists and three digs and Lauren Fisher had an ace.

Miami East travels to Mississinawa Valley Tuesday.

Tri-Village 3,

Covington 0

COVINGTON — The Covington Buccaneers lost in straight sets to Cross County Conference contender Tri-Village Thursday, falling 25-16, 25-22, 25-16.

Makenna Gostomsky led the Buccs (1-5, 1-2 CCC) with six kills and six digs, Lilli Hamilton had five kills and four blocks, Alyssa Kimmel had four kills and seven digs, Olivia Mohler had two kills, Maci White had two aces and six digs, Ellery Reck had 10 assists, Makenzee Maschino had five assists and five digs and Tory Quinter had two aces.

Covington travels to Newton Tuesday.

TV South 3,

Bradford 0

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Bradford dropped a Cross County Conference matchup in straight set at Twin Valley South Thursday, falling 25-10, 25-16, 25-22.

Bianca Keener had six kills, four blocks and two aces, Buzz Brewer had a kill, 11 assists and 10 digs, Macie Reck had 17 digs, Cassi Mead had seven digs and three assists and Emma Canan had six digs for the Railroaders, who host Houston Saturday.

Other scores: Troy Christian (4-3, 3-1 MBC) 3, Dayton Christian 0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-14). Piqua (1-5, 1-5 GWOC American North) 3, Trotwood 0 (25-8, 25-13, 25-12). Ansonia 3, Bethel 2.

* Tennis scores: Troy at Greenville ppd. to Sept. 19. Sidney at Tippecanoe ppd. Alter at Lehman ppd.

* Girls Golf scores: Northmont 197, Piqua (6-4) 233. Miami East at Franklin Monroe ppd.

* Boys golf scores: Miami East at Franklin Monroe ppd.

