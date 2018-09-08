Tipp, Troy Christian, Bethel compete at Tiffin Carnival: Saturday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

TIFFIN — The Tippecanoe boys and girls and Troy Christian boys had strong showings at the massive Tiffin Carnival cross country meet Saturday morning, with the Red Devils both claiming top-five team finishes and the Eagles finishing 15th.

In the boys Division II race, Tippecanoe was fourth with 156 points. Landen Fraylick led the way in 21st (17:08.9), Brennan Larned was 28th (17:13.2), Austin Rogers was 31st (17:14.3), Ethan Heitkamp was 37th (17:21.6) and Allan Murray was 39th (17:23.7).

In the girls D-II-A race, Tippecanoe was fifth with 175 points, led by Katie Taylor’s 11th-place finish (19:30.9). Kaili Titley was 25th (20:07.4), Jillian Brown was 42nd (20:41.5), Mackenzie Dix was 47th (20:56.3) and Tori Prenger was 54th (21:09.9).

In the boys D-III-A race, Troy Christian was 15th with 446 points. Robert Ventura was 18th (16:58.5), Nick Pratt was 30th (17:15.9), Alex Benevento was 95th (18:27.3), Nate Hunnicutt was 129th (19:05.8) and Aiden Tkach was 174th (20:02.5).

Bethel was 30th with 714 points. Trent Schweikhardt was 88th (18:19.6), Cole Brannan was 120th (18:53), Colton Smith was 134th (19:09.6), Keaton Smith was 161st (19:40.5) and Wyatt Leet was 211th (21:45.7).

In the girls Division III race, Bethel was 39th with 1,028 points. Kylie Balkcom was 163rd (23:20.5), Kaitlyn Balkcom was 168th (23:24.6), Madison Spaeth was 192nd (23:50.4), Lisa Sebastian was 233rd (24:34) and Emma Daugherty was 312th (27:33.3).

Mason

Invitational

MASON — Milton-Union’s girls and boys ran at the Mason Invitational Saturday, with the girls finishing 11th and the boys 13th.

The Bulldog girls were 11th with 259 points. Rachel Thompson was 28th (22:30.6), Brianna Collins was 43rd (22:58.9), Kyli Parsons was 54th (23:16.6), Micah Tracy was 81st (24:08.2) and Kenzie Beam was 86th (24:24.9).

Milton-Union’s boys were 13th with 370 points. Chris Miller was 40th (18:48.5), Eric Trittschuh was 43rd (18:50.1), Harrison Litton was 78th (19:44.1), Josh Woodell was 95th (20:04.6) and Jake Palmisano was 133rd (20:55.9).

* Volleyball

Milton-Union 3,

National Trail 0

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union volleyball team bounced back from a tough league loss in its previous match, sweeping National Trail 25-15, 25-14, 25-16 Saturday.

Olivia Brown led the way with eight kills and 14 digs and Haley Bloom had six aces and nine digs as the Bulldogs (7-2) tallied 18 aces as a team.

“I feared a bit of a letdown today, plus we had several girls taking the ACT this morning, so this could have easily been a trap game for us,” Milton-Union coach Bill Ginn said. “Although the start was a little slow, we rallied behind the serving of Emily Barker to take the first set. And in every set, it was back and forth until about 12-12, then we broke it open.”

Milton-Union travels to Valley View Monday.

Other scores: Tippecanoe (7-2) 3, Northwest 0 (25-3, 25-12, 25-11). Xenia 3, Newton 2 (22-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-17, 15-7).

* Postponements

And Cancellations

The ceaseless rain Friday night and Saturday morning caused the postponement of the majority of Saturday’s outdoor action.

The Christoff Memorial boys golf tournament at Reid North was rained out and postponed to Sept. 22. The Franklin Monroe Invitational boys golf tournament was cancelled and will not be rescheduled.

In soccer, the Troy Christian at Miami East boys and girls soccer games were both postponed with no makeup date immediately set. Newton’s boys soccer game at Jackson Center was also postponed, with a makeup date not immediately set. Piqua’s girls soccer game at Fairborn was postponed and rescheduled for Sept. 24.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.