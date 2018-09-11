Trojan girls blank Pirates: Monday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

TROY — The Troy girls soccer team made short work of West Carrollton in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play Monday night, routing the Pirates 9-0 at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Cailtin Palivec had two goals, Kiyha Adkins had a goal and two assists, Julianna Williams and Skylar Kirk each had a goal and an assist, Megan Malott, Claire Tibbetts, Lily Clouser and Erika Innes each had a goal, Anna Burghardt had two assists and Chamber Browning had an assist.

Troy improved to 4-1 with the win and 3-0 in GWOC American North Division play and will host Xenia Wednesday night in another crossover matchup.

Tippecanoe 5,

Wayne 0

HUBER HEIGHTS — After Saturday night’s 8-0 victory over Trotwood, the Tippecanoe Red Devils kicked off a three-game road trip Monday night with a convincing 5-0 shutout at Wayne.

Jackie Bashore had two goals and an assist, Makayla Stallard, Emma Patzek and Shelby Ferguson each had a goal, Hannah Rittenhouse had two assists and Dani Dettwiller had an assist.

Tippecanoe (5-1-1) travels to West Carrollton Wednesday and then Piqua Sept. 17 to kick off Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play.

Newton 4,

National Trail 0

NEW PARIS — Ally Weaver had a pair of goals Monday, leading Newton to a Cross County Conference victory over National Trail, 4-0.

Marissa Deeter added a goal and an assist, McKenna Demido had a goal and Morgan Robbins and Jaden Stine both had an assist in the win.

Newton hosts Bethel Thursday.

Other scores: West Liberty-Salem 2, Miami East 0.

* Volleyball

Milton-Union 3,

Valley View 1

GERMANTOWN — The Milton-Union volleyball team took care of business Monday at Valley View, winning in four, 25-11, 25-18, 24-26, 25-16 in Southwestern Buckeye League crossover play.

Alexis Davis led the Bulldogs (8-2) with 11 kill and five blocks, Chloe Fogle added 12 assists, eight kills and six digs and Madison Jones had six kills and 10 digs on the night.

“Valley View is a team that has been struggling a bit, but they have athletes and really gave us a bit of a scare,” Milton-Union coach Bill Ginn said. “We jumped all over them early, but we got a little complacent late in the second set then let them come back in the third. I challenged our girls to step up and find the energy in the fourth set, and they did.”

After a match against Northridge Tuesday, returns home to host Franklin Monroe Saturday.

Other scores: Northmont 3, Piqua (1-6) 0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-17).

* Tennis

Alter 5,

Troy 0

TROY — The Troy tennis team ran into a talented Alter squad Monday, falling 5-0.

At first singles, Katie Sherrick lost 6-1, 6-2. At second singles, Hailey Taylor lost 6-1, 6-2. At third singles, Mackenzie Nosker lost 6-0, 6-2.

At first doubles, Cady Rhea and Kit Wolke lost 6-1, 6-0. At second doubles, Esha Patel and Ainsley Savard lost 6-0, 6-1.

“Alter had a very strong team with a lot of good team depth,” Troy coach Mark Goldner said.

Things don’t get any easier for Troy (9-2). After traveling to Sidney Tuesday, the Trojans host reigning Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division champion Butler Thursday.

Other scores: Butler 3, Milton-Union (7-4) 2.

* Boys Soccer

Tippecanoe 4,

West Clermont 0

TIPP CITY — Andrew Baileys had two goals Monday night, leading the Tippecanoe boys soccer team (5-1) past West Clermont in a 4-0 victory at home.

Corey Abney and Evan Stonerock each added a goal, Cam Seubert had two assists and Ben Sauls had an assist in the win.

After hosting West Carrollton Tuesday, the Red Devils begin Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play Thursday at Sidney.

Other scores: Brookville 3, Milton-Union (3-2-2) 1.

* Boys Golf

Carlisle 189,

Milton-Union 202

CARLISLE — The Milton-Union boys golf team dropped a Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division match Monday at Carlisle, falling 189-202.

Justin Brown and Max Grafflin both shot 47 to lead the Bulldogs, Nick Brumbaugh added a 52 and Sam Case shot 56.

Other scores: Covington at Bradford ppd.

* Girls golf scores: Fort Loramie 197, Covington 242. Arcanum at Bethel ppd.

