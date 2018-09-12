Williams’ hat trick leads Troy boys past Xenia: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

XENIA — Elijah Williams had his third career hat trick Tuesday night, leading the Troy boys soccer team to a Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover victory on the road at Xenia, 4-0.

In addition to Williams’ three goals, Connor Hubbell added a goal, while Jon Hipolito, Nicholas Griswold, Tyler Owens and Bailey Webb each had an assist. Griswold also made two saves and Zachariah Terrill made on to post the shutout.

Troy (5-1, 4-0 GWOC American North Division) begins head-to-head division play Thursday night, hosting Greenville.

Tippecanoe 5,

West Carrollton 1

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe kept pace with North Division co-leaders Troy and Butler Tuesday night, defeating West Carrollton 5-1 in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play.

Michael Pfister had a goal and an assist, Andrew Baileys, Cam Seubert, Eli Hadden and Corey Abney had a goal and Ben Sauls, Hunter McGraw and Jake Rowland each had an assist.

Tippecanoe (6-1, 4-0 GWOC American North) travels to Sidney Thursday to open division play.

Bethel 4,

TC North 0

BRANDT — Nick Schmidt had two goals, leading Bethel (4-1-2) to a 4-0 victory over Tri-County North Tuesday.

Mavlud Pazilov had a goal and an assist, Aiden Flomerfelt had a goal, Evan Hart had two assists and Micah Mutlu had one assist for the Bees. Nolan Flomerfelt made three saves to post his third shutout of the year.

Bethel travels to Newton Thursday.

Newton 5,

Jackson Center 0

JACKSON CENTER — The Newton Indians jumped out in front of Jackson Center with four first-half goals Tuesday night, coasting to a 5-0 victory on the road.

Cameron Stine had two goals and an assist and Dillon Koble added two goals to lead the Indians. Sam Hunsbarger had a goal and an assist and Rick Landwehr and Tristan Stewart each had an assist.

Newton hosts Bethel Thursday.

Other scores: West Liberty-Salem 5, Miami East 2. Stebbins 3, Piqua (2-6-1, 2-3 GWOC American North) 0. Troy Christian at Botkins ppd.

* Boys Golf

Troy 160, TCN 174,

Greenville 192

ARCANUM — The Troy boys golf team shot its best nine-hole round of the season since its first one all the way back on Aug. 16, sweeping a tri-match Tuesday at Beechwood Golf Course — the site of the Postseason Greater Western Ohio Conference tournament — by shooting 160 to Tri-County North’s 174 and Greenville’s 192.

“It was a great round, and I’m proud of the guys,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “This should give us the confidence to come back here in a couple weeks and play well at the Post-GWOC.”

Holden Scribner was medalist, shooting a 3-under-par 33, tying Troy Moore’s mark for lowest nine-hole round during Evilsizor’s six-year tenure as the team’s coach.

“He was lights out today,” Evilsizor said. “He hit so many nice irons to the green, had a couple tap-ins for birdie. He played excellent tonight.”

Ryan Dowling added a 40, Travis Bertram shot 42, Henry Johnston shot 45, Nathan Henderson shot 48 and Zac Collin shot 51.

Troy improved to 7-2 with the wins and, after playing at Piqua Wednesday, will travel to Chaminade Julienne Thursday.

Newton 164,

Covington 204

PIQUA —The Newton boys golf team defeated Covington in Cross County Conference play Tuesday night, winning 164-204 at Echo Hills.

Chet Jamison shot a 37 to lead the Indians, Garrett Peters followed with a 40, Ross Ferrell shot 42, Nate Zielinski shot 45, Kleyson Wehrley shot 48 and Britton Schauer shot 49.

Grant Humphrey and Jack Shell both shot 48 to lead Covington, Dylan Lucas shot 53, Hunter Alexander shot 55 and Job Morgan and Thomas Kuether shot 61.

Miami East

Wins Tri

ST. PARIS — The Miami East Vikings swept a tri Tuesday at Lakeland, shooting 187 to Bethel’s 239 and Mississinawa Valley’s 256.

Sam Zapadka and Keegan Mahaney both shot 46 to lead the Vikings.

Milton-Union 184,

Dixie 191

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union (4-6, 3-2 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division) snapped a six-match losing streak Tuesday, defeating Dixie 184-191 at Homestead Golf Course.

Justin Brown and Nick Brumbaugh both shot 44s to lead the Bulldogs, Max Grafflin added a 45 and Sam Case shot 51.

Milton-Union hosts Madison Thursday.

* Volleyball

Troy 3,

Fairborn 0

FAIRBORN — The Troy volleyball team bounced back from a tough loss on Monday night and snapped a two-match losing streak, getting everyone some work and sweeping Fairborn 25-13, 25-17, 25-18 Tuesday night in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play.

Lauren Schmitz had 10 kills, an assist, three aces, six digs and a block, Payton Riley had seven kills, two aces, six digs and a block, Brianna Slusher had seven kills, an ace, two digs and a block, Kate Orban had five kills, three aces and a block, Gabbi Johnson had three kills, an ace and four digs, Hallie Westmeyer had a kill and Emmie Jackson had a kill, an ace, an assist and seven digs.

Morgan Baber also had a kill, an ace and three digs in addition to her 26 assists, Alexa Holland had two aces and two digs, Ella Furlong had an ace and a dig, Brennah Hutchinson had three digs and an assist, Emily Huber had two digs and an assist, Anya Coleman had two digs and Carly Pfeiffer had a dig.

Troy (7-3, 6-0 GWOC American North Division) hosts Stebbins Thursday.

Miami East 3,

Miss. Valley 0

UNION CITY —Miami East (6-3, 5-0 Cross County Conference) cruised past Mississinawa Valley Tuesday night on the road, winning 25-13, 25-6, 25-4.

Sophie Jacomet had nine kills, an ace and two digs, Lydia Conley had seven kills and a block and Delaney Bourelle had seven kills and an ace to lead the Vikings. Nichole Hood added two kills, an ace and a dig, Ashlyn Monnin had two kills and three aces, Gretchen Frock had 22 assists and four aces and Gabrielle Hawkins had three digs and two assists.

Miami East hosts Franklin Monroe Thursday.

Milton-Union 3,

Northridge 0

DAYTON — Milton-Union (9-2, 5-1 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division) had little trouble at Northridge Tuesday, winning 25-16, 25-15, 25-10.

Olivia Brown had seven kills and Lex Davis added six to lead the Bulldogs. Allison Freisthler added five kills and Emily Barker had 10 assists and three aces.

Milton-Union hosts Franklin Monroe Saturday.

Covington 3,

Newton 0

PLEASANT HILL — Covington picked up a Cross County Conference win on the road Tuesday, defeating Newton 25-20, 25-17, 25-14.

Lilli Hamilton had six kills and three blocks and Makenna Gostomsky had four kills and eight digs to lead the Buccaneers (2-5, 2-2 CCC). Alyssa Kimmel added three kills and three aces, Olivia Mohler had three kills, Ellery Reck had 14 assists and Tori Quinter had eight digs and four aces.

Both teams are back in action Thursday, with Covington hosting Mississinawa Valley and Newton hosting Bethel.

Other scores: Piqua (2-6, 2-5 GWOC American North) 3, West Carrollton 0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-15). Tri-County North 3, Bradford (3-8, 0-4 CCC) 1 (25-23, 25-18, 24-26, 25-23). St. Henry 3, Lehman 0 (25-12, 25-10, 25-15). Emmanuel Christian 3, Troy Christian (5-5, 3-2 MBC) 0. Tri-Village 3, Bethel 0.

* Tennis

Troy 4,

Sidney 1

SIDNEY — The Troy tennis team opened Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play Tuesday on the road, defeating Sidney 4-1.

At first singles, Katie Sherrick defeated Hailey new 6-3, 6-3. At third singles, Mackenzie Nosker defeated Mara Hecht 6-3, 6-3. At first doubles, Cady Rhea and Kit Wolke defeated Sara Gibson and Jenna Allen 7-6 (4), 6-0. At second doubles, Esha Patel and Ainsley Savard defeated Ireland Ike and Alyssa Chavz 6-2, 6-3.

At second singles, Hailey Taylor lost to Kara Mays 6-0, 6-1.

Troy (10-2, 6-0 GWOC American North) hosts Butler Thursday.

Tippecanoe 5,

Piqua 0

PIQUA — Tippecanoe swept Piqua 5-0 Tuesday to open Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play.

At first singles, Amelia Zweizig defeated Lexi Knorr-Sullivan 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Dakota Schroeder defeated Izzy King 6-2, 6-0. At third singles, Mira Patel defeated Lexi Gastelu 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Camillah Jones and Rainey Messinger defeated Skylar Cane and Cassie Arnett 6-0, 6-1. At second doubles, Claire Wint and Katy Schultz defeated Grace Ryan and Rikki Ramirez 6-0, 6-1.

Tippecanoe improved to 11-1 overall and remained tied with Troy and Butler at 6-0 in the GWOC American North, while Piqua fell to 5-4, 4-1 GWOC American North.

Milton-Union 4,

Waynesville 1

WAYNESVILLE — Milton-Union (8-4, 4-0 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division) stayed unbeaten in division play Tuesday, holding off Waynesville 4-1 on the road.

At first singles, Meredith Fitch won 6-1, 6-0. At second singles, Taylor Falb won 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Hannah Fugate won via forfeit. At first doubles, Emma Lehman and Madison Silveira won 6-0, 6-0.

At second doubles, Paige Barnes and Amelia Black lost 5-7, 7-5, 1-0 (10-6).

Lehman 4,

Celina 1

SIDNEY — The Lehman Cavaliers picked up their first win over Celina in more than five years, winning 4-1 Tuesday.

At first singles, Claire Larger won 6-4, 6-0. At second singles, Sarah Gibson won 6-1, 6-0. At third singles, Angela Brunner won 6-3, 6-2. At first doubles, Keira Burns and Ann Pannaparra won 6-1, 6-4.

At second doubles, Shannon Staley and Brieanna Werling lost 3-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-3).

* Girls Golf

Tipecanoe 191,

Northmont 198

VANDALIA — The Tippecanoe girls golf team held off Northmont Tuesday at Cassel Hills, winning 191-198.

Marissa Miller shot 44 to lead the Red Devils, Sydney Lange shot 47, Ashlyn Herzog and Ava Coppock shot 50, Izzy Brightwell shot 55 and Katie Salyer shot 58.

Miami East

Wins Tri

ST. PARIS — Miami East improved to 6-3 overall and 3-3 in the Cross County Conference Tuesday, posting a 198 to win a tri-match at Lakeland as Bethel shot 240 and Covington shot 256.

Paige Lawson shot 42 to lead the Vikings, Kearsten Kirby shot 49, Marissa Kearns shot 53, Maci Krites shot 54, Katie Pottorf shot 56 and Erin Baker shot 66.

* Girls Soccer

Lehman 3,

Milton-Union 1

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls soccer team fell to undefeated Lehman (5-0) Tuesday night, 3-1 at home.

Kelli Davis scored the lone goal with an assist from Kristen Dickison for the Bulldogs (6-2), who host Preble Shawnee on Sept. 18.

