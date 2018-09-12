Battle for the CCC

By David Fong

MIAMI COUNTY — There are several intriguing local football matchups scheduled for this week, perhaps none bigger than the highly anticipated Cross County Conference game between Fort Loramie and Miami East.

Here’s a look at this week’s games:

Fort Loramie (2-1, 1-0) at Miami East (3-0, 1-0)

This may be one of the best first-half games of the season, as it is loaded with potential Cross County Conference title implications and playoff computer points. In last year’s meeting between the two teams, Miami East outlasted Fort Loramie in a 27-26 slugfest. Miami East would go on to win the CCC championship, while Fort Loramie would finish tied with Bethel for second place. It was Fort Loramie’s only CCC loss of the year. Both teams would end up making the playoffs last season. This year’s game could have similar implications.

Lucas (2-1) at Troy Christian (3-0)

Troy Christian is off to an undefeated start against teams that are a combined 2-7 through the first three weeks of the season. The Eagles should see a step up in competition this week, however, against a bigger Lucas team. In last year’s meeting between the two teams, Lucas defeated Troy Christian 50-12 on its way to a playoff season. This week should be Troy Christian’s toughest test so far this season.

Tippecanoe (1-2) at West Carrollton (1-2)

On the heels of a loss to Division I Northmont last week, Tippecanoe will look to rebound against a West Carrollton team that hasn’t had a winnig season since 2009 and has gone 12-71 since then. West Carrollton did pick up a win last week, however, defeating Preble Shawnee, 47-42.With a game against West Carrollton this week and winless Stebbins next week, Tippecanoe has a chance to have a winning record going into Greater Western Ohio Conference play in Week 6.

Milton-Union (1-2, 0-0) at Northridge (1-2, 0-0)

Both teams will be looking to even their records as Milton-Union heads to Northridge for the Southwest Buckeye League Buckeye Division opener for both schools. This will be the third Miami County team Northridge has faced this season, having lost 21-18 to Bethel in the season opener and 28-14 to Troy Christian last week. In last year’s meeting between the two teams, Milton defeated Northridge 69-35 in a wild contest.

Bethel (3-0, 1-0) at Ansonia (2-1, 1-0)

Bethel will look to keep pace atop the CCC standings with a game at Ansonia this week. Miami East and Bethel will play next week in a Thursday Night Lights televised contest, but both will need to win this week to make next week’s contest that much more meaningful. Bethel enters the game ranked No. 10 in the Division VI state poll. The Bees have scored 104 points in their last two games.

Tri-County North (2-1, 1-0) at Covington (0-3, 0-1)

Covington has not opened a season 0-4 since 1991 — something the Buccs will look to avoid doing for the second year in a row. After starting last season 0-3, the Buccaneers got in the win with a 20-7 win over Tri-County North in Week 4. Covington went on to finish the season 5-5, ending its 12-year run of playoff appearances. If the Buccaneers want to start a new playoff streak, they’ll likely have to win out, then may still need some help.

Fairborn (0-3) at Piqua (2-1)

After opening the season with a loss to Chaminade Julienne — the top-ranked Division III team in the first state poll of the season — Piqua has won its last two games, defeating Lima Senior 26-6 and blowing out Meadowdale 42-0. The Indians will be looking to keep their winning streak alive against winless Fairborn.

Arcanum (0-3, 0-1) at Bradford (0-3, 0-1)

Bradford continues to search for its first victory since Week 8 of the 2016 season. Numbers continue to be a problem for the Railroaders. Bradford has been outscored 131-12 through the first three weeks of the season but continues to play hard each and every week.

Josh Brown|Troy Daily News Miami East’s Justin Brown breaks the plane on a touchdown run against Milton-Union in the Vikings’ season opener. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/09/web1_082418jb_me_justinbrown_td.jpg Josh Brown|Troy Daily News Miami East’s Justin Brown breaks the plane on a touchdown run against Milton-Union in the Vikings’ season opener.