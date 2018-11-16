Troy’s Gerlach competes for Dayton Boat Club

Staff Reports

DAYTON — The Dayton Boat Club novice junior team finished its fall season Oct. 28 by traveling to the Speakmon Memorial Regatta in Columbus. All 30 DBC novice rowers competed for the first time.

Troy High School freshman Hannah Gerlach and teammates raced in the Novice Girls’ A 4+ and beat 13 competitors to place first in the division. The DBC’s Novice Girls’ A 8+, which included Gerlach, also placed third, beating several large clubs from Indianapolis, Cleveland and Columbus. The DBC novice team, which is made up of high school kids without previous rowing experience, entered five events and medaled in every one.