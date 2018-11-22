County teams honored by CCC

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

MIAMI COUNTY — The 2018 fall season was another big one for Miami County’s representatives in the Cross County Conference.

And following completion of the season, the league announced its all-conference awards, with area teams earning four top honors — three Player of the Year awards and one Coach of the Year — to go along with all of the selections on the All-CCC teams.

* Football

Miami East’s Justin Brown took home the Cross County Conference’s top offensive honor this season, being named Back of the Year.

Brown and teammate Vincent Villella were both named All-CCC first team on offense, taking up two of the league’s top three spots for running backs. Lineman Brenden Dalton and Lance Rohrbach, kicker Wes Sutherly, defensive linemen Caleb Snyder and Devin Lawrence and defensive back Kaleb Nickles were also all named first team All-CCC. Offensive lineman Cody Smith also earned a spot on the second team, while Cody Niswonger and Colt Frazier both earned special mention.

Covington had four first team All-CCC selections: quarterback Cade Schmelzer, defensive lineman Gage Kerrigan, linebacker Brayden Wiggins and defensive back Andrew Cates. Offensive linemen Ian Gerling, Ian Wilson and Jesse Fisher were all second team selections, while Duncan Cooper, Teague Deaton, Trentin Alexander and Gavin McReynolds all earned special mention.

For Bethel, linebacker Dillon Kelley was the lone All-CCC first team selection. Running back Kendal James was named second team, and Pat Swinderman, Nic Hoskins, Cade Young, Jared Evans, Jacob Ullmer and Chance Spaeth all earned special mention.

For Bradford, Josiah Brewer, Larkin Painter, Jarrett Boggs, Hunter Gheen, Taven Leach and Ethan Reed earned special mention.

* Girls Soccer

Miami East may have won the Cross County Conference title, but runner-up Bethel swept the league’s top honors as Darani Wenrick was named Player of the Year and Dru Bescoe was named Coach of the Year.

The Vikings did have four All-CCC team selections: Emily Adkins, Cerstin Gross, Whitley Gross and Savannah Nehring. Kelly Buck earned special mention.

Bethel’s Natalie Moorman, Machaela Staggs and Wenrick all earned All-CCC team honors, with Hannah Marzolf earning special mention.

For Newton, Crystal Houk, Michaela Kirk and Kim Laughman earned spots on the All-CCC team, while Marissa Deeter earned special mention.

* Boys Golf

Newton’s Chet Jamison claimed top honors, being named the Cross County Conference Player of the Year.

Jamison was joined on the All-CCC first team by Miami East’s Sam Zapadaka.

* Volleyball

Miami East had three All-Cross County Conference first team honorees: Lydia Conley, Gabrielle Hawkins and Sophie Jacomet. Nichole Hood earned a spot on the second team and Ashlyn Monnin earned special mention.

Covington’s Lilli Hamilton earned a spot on the All-CCC first team, Makenna Gostomsky was named second team and Ellery Reck earned special mention.

For Bethel, Klaudia Lowery earned a spot on the All-CCC first team, Connor Heck earned a second team nod and Emily Berkshire earned special mention.

Newton’s Alyssa Rapp earned a spot on the All-CCC second team and Maddie Hildebrand earned special mention.

Bradford’s Macie Reck earned special mention.

* Girls Golf

Miami East’s Paige Lawson and Kearsten Kirby both earned All-Cross County Conference first team honors, as did Bethel’s McKenna Gray.

Josh Brown|Miami Valley Today file photo Miami East’s Justin Brown hurdles over a Liberty Center defender during a first-round playoff game at Liberty Center. Brown was named the Cross County Conference’s Back of the Year. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/11/web1_110318jb_me_justinbrown_hurdle-1.jpg Josh Brown|Miami Valley Today file photo Miami East’s Justin Brown hurdles over a Liberty Center defender during a first-round playoff game at Liberty Center. Brown was named the Cross County Conference’s Back of the Year. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today file photo Newton’s Chet Jamison watches his drive on the 18th hole during fall’s Cross County Conference tournament at Stillwater Valley Golf Course. Jamison was named CCC Player of the Year. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/11/web1_chet2-1-.jpg Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today file photo Newton’s Chet Jamison watches his drive on the 18th hole during fall’s Cross County Conference tournament at Stillwater Valley Golf Course. Jamison was named CCC Player of the Year.