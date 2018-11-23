MBC, SWBL announce fall all-conference teams

By Josh Brown

MIAMI COUNTY — Milton-Union had one Player of the Year and one Coach of the Year in the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division this season.

Troy Christian pulled off the same feat in the Metro Buckeye Conference — both in the same sport.

The Bulldogs and Eagles both piled up the honors after their respective leagues announced their all-conference awards following the completion of the 2018 fall season.

* MBC

Girls Soccer

Troy Christian swept top honors in the MBC this season, with Riley Spoltman being named the Co-Player of the Year along with Legacy Christian’s Caitlin Erlandson, and Brian Peters being named Coach of the Year.

Spoltman and fellow senior Cara Salazar also earned spots on the All-MBC first team, as did junior Lexi Salazar and sophomore Morgan Taylor. Senior Ryann Spoltman and freshman Zy Parker were named to the second team and Maiya Dilbone was given the sportsmanship award.

Boys Soccer

Troy Christian seniors Jacob Wynne and Jackson Kremer both earned All-MBC first team nods, as did junior Jalen Hudgins. Seniors Grant Conklin and Tristan Miller and junior Connor Peters earned second team selections, and Chas Schemmel earned the sportsmanship award.

Boys Cross Country

Troy Christian coach Jeff McDaniel was named the MBC Coach of the Year.

Senior Nick Pratt and junior Robert Ventura both earned All-MBC first team honors — and Pratt won the coaches award — while junior Nate Hunnicutt and sophomore Alexander Benevento were named to the second team.

Volleyball

Troy Christian senior Alli Winger was the lone All-MBC first team selection. Sophomore Lauren Montgomery and freshman Emily Baker earned second team honors.

Girls Cross Country

Seniors Sophie Pitsenbarger and Rachel Plummer both earned All-MBC second team honors.

Boys Golf

Sean Burr earned a spot on the All-MBC second team, while Brenna Coate was given the sportsmanship award.

*SWBL

Football

Milton-Union had four All-Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division first team selections — seniors Robbie Grove and Tyler Pratt and juniors A.J. Lovin and Kayge Thwaits.

Four seniors also earned second team selections — Austin Brandon, Dalton Hetzler, Dylan Schenk and Nathan Simpson — as well as sophomore Andrew Lambert. Seniors Jake Swafford and Will Morris both earned honorable mention.

Volleyball

The Bulldogs were co-champions of the division during the regular season, so it’s only fitting that one of their players earned top honors as Olivia Brown was named SWBL Buckeye Co-Player of the Year along with Waynesville’s Megan Zebell.

Brown, a senior, was also joined on the All-SWBL Buckeye first team by fellow senior Chloe Fogle. Senior Alexis Davis and sophomore Madison Jones earned spots on the second team, and seniors Haley Bloom and Annika Hutchinson earned honorable mention.

Boys Soccer

For the second season in a row, Milton-Union coach Todd Winchester was named the SWBL Buckeye Coach of the Year, with freshman Shane Ullery also being named Co-Newcomer of the Year.

A pair of seniors, Avory Creech and Andrew Besecker, earned spots on the All-SWBL Buckeye first team. Senior Tyler Ezerski and juniors Austin Ezerski and Caden Hilling both earned second team selections, and Ullery and fellow freshman Landon Bechtel both earned honorable mention.

Girls Soccer

Milton-Union freshman Aulbrey Hergenrather was named SWBL Buckeye Newcomer of the Year.

Senior Kristen Dickison and sophomore Morgan Grudich both earned spots on the All-SWBL Buckeye first team, senior Hallie Berberich and juniors Ellie Cooper and Rachel Thompson earned spots on the second team and Hergenrather and junior Izzy Morter both earned honorable mention.

Boys Cross Country

Chris Miller and Tristen Persinger both earned All-SWBL Buckeye first team honors, Cayden Galentine, Harrison Litton and Josh Woodell earned second team honors and Tyler Hoffman and Jake Palmisano both earned honorable mention.

Girls Cross Country

Five Bulldogs earned All-SWBL Buckeye first team honors — Sophie Meredith, Kyli Parsons, Maddie Stasiak, Rachel Thompson and Micah Tracy. Mackenzie Beam, Brianna Collins and Kelsie Tomlinson all earned spots on the second team and Laura Billing earned honorable mention.

Boys Golf

Justin Brown was the lone All-SWBL Buckeye first team honoree for the Bulldogs, while Max Griffin earned a second team nod.

Tennis

Meredith Fitch and Taylor Falb both earned All-SWBL Buckeye first team honors at first and second singles, respectively. Thurd singles player Hannah Fugate earned a spot on the second team, and the first doubles team of Madison Silveira and Emma Lehman earned honorable mention.

Troy Christian's Riley Spoltman was named the MBC Athlete of the Year in girls soccer this season. Milton-Union senior Robbie Grove was one of four Bulldogs to earn first team All-SWBL Buckeye honors in football this season. Milton-Union's Kristen Dickison (17) and Morgan Grudich (9) both earned All-SWBL Buckeye first team honors in girls soccer this fall.