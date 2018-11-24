Troy hockey opens season with win: Friday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

KETTERING — Last year, the Troy hockey team struggled throughout the season — and that tone was set on opening night with a 7-1 loss.

Things are already looking up this year.

The Trojans — still with a young roster and a short bench — took on Mason in the first game of the Frozen Creek Tournament Friday night at Kettering Rec Center, and Troy put together a series of combination plays to pull away for a 10-3 victory over the Comets to open the season.

The Trojans (1-0) ended up with 10 goals on 12 assists, finding each other and open skaters throughout the night. Returning leading scorer Zach Uhlenbrock, one of the team’s senior captains, led the way with four goals and two assists, fellow senior returner Jack McGuirk, another captain, had two gals and three assists and senior newcomer Ian Kuntz had one goal and four assists.

Sophomore Connor Sexton added a pair of goals and one assist, and fellow sophomore Garrett Paff chipped in one goal and two assists. Senior goalie Scott Riedel got the win in net.

Troy faced Clay and tournament host Beavercreek on Saturday, with the final matchups for Sunday still to be determined.

* Girls Basketball

Bethel 45,

Fairlawn 40

SIDNEY — The Bethel girls basketball team took positive steps last season, reaching the .500 mark during the regular season with a pair of freshmen guards leading the way.

Now those freshmen are sophomores, and the Bees seem to be continuing to build on that forward momentum as they kicked off the new season Friday night by holding on for a 45-40 victory at Fairlawn.

McKenna Gray — a sophomore that led the Bees in scoring as a freshman last year — scored 17 points to lead the way for Bethel (1-0) Friday night, and fellow sophomore Olivia Reittinger added 13 points.

MaCalla Huelskamp led Fairlawn with 11 points and Lauren Dudgeon had 10 points.

Bethel hosts Twin Valley South Thursday.

Bradford 51,

Eaton 46

GREENVILLE — Bradford kicked off the Annie Oakley Shootout by holding off Eaton Friday night in Greenville, winning 51-46.

Bianca Keener scored 14 points to lead the Railroaders (1-0), Skipp Miller added 13 points and Austy Miller chipped in 10 points.

Bradford faced host Greenville, a 52-33 winner over Ponitz in the other Friday game, in the championship game late Saturday night.

