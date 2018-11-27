Red Devil girls top Tigers, Bees rout Bulldogs

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

TIPP CITY — Coming into the season, the question surrounding the Tippecanoe girls basketball team was where the points would come from.

In Monday’s season opener, the Red Devils came up with an answer.

A bit of everywhere.

Tippecanoe — a regional qualifiers for the past four years in a row that graduated all but one regular starter from last year’s team — opened the new season with a tough test against a formidable West Liberty-Salem team. And the Devils (1-0) used a balanced offensive attack to pull away late, putting away a 49-37 victory over the Tigers Monday at home.

Ashleigh Mader led the Devils with 11 points, but six players scored five or more points in the game. Kendall Clodfelter added nine points, Katie Salyer scored eight, Brooke Aselage — the lone returning regular starter from last year’s team — chipped in seven points, McKenzie Smith and Rachel Wildermuth each scored five and Katie Hemmelgarn added four.

Tippecanoe jumped out to a quick lead against the Tigers — a team the Devils only beat by four points, 42-38, last season — building an 11-4 lead after one quarter. West Liberty-Salem (0-1) closed the gap to one at halftime, and the Devils were still clinging to a three-point lead at 29-26 entering the fourth. But the Devils outscored the Tigers 20-11 in the final quarter to put the game away.

Tippecanoe, the two-time defending Greater Western Ohio Conference American North champion, opens division play Wednesday at home against Sidney.

Bethel 58,

Yellow Springs 18

BRANDT — Bethel sophomore McKenna Gray scored 22 of her game-high 23 points in the first half Monday night, lead the Bees to a second straight win to begin the season in a 58-18 rout of visiting Yellow Springs.

Gray hit four 3s in the game, knocking down two of them in a first quarter where she scored 14 points to help the Bees (2-0) take a 24-2 lead. She added eight more points in the second quarter, after which Bethel led 47-10 at the half, and she hit a third-quarter free throw to cap off her night.

Fellow sophomore Olivia Reittinger added 18 points — with 14 of those coming in the first half. Klaudia Lowery, Mac Skaggs and Lydia Lowery each scored four points, Natalie Moorman and Makenna Floyd each had two points and Erin Turner scored one point.

On the other side, Angie Smith had 14 of the Bulldogs’ (0-1) 18 points.

Bethel opens Cross County Conference play Thursday at home against Twin Valley South.

Contact Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.