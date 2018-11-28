Adkins signs with Ohio Dominican

By David Fong

Regional Sports Editor

TROY — Kiyha Adkins had always envisioned herself as a college athlete.

Whenever she did, however, the Troy High School senior had always pictured herself running up and down a college basketball floor.

“I had always pictured myself playing basketball in college; that was my dream,” Adkins said. “I wanted to be a college basketball player.”

So singular was Adkins’ focus on becoming a college basketball player that she gave up one of her other passions, soccer, to focus solely on basketball her freshman year at Troy. Eventually, though, she found the pull of the soccer pitch was too strong and returned to the team as a sophomore. She’s excelled the past two seasons for the Trojans, earning All-Greater Western Ohio Conference American League first-team honors as a junior and senior.

College coaches took notice of her ability in soccer and the offers started rolling in. Adkins recently realized her dream of becoming a college athlete — albeit in a sport she hadn’t expected — when she signed her national letter of intent to play soccer and attend school at Ohio Dominican University.

“My first mindset was always basketball, but I quickly realized soccer was what I enjoyed the most,” Adkins said. “It was hard when I stopped playing. I had been playing soccer all my life. It felt different not playing. It’s exciting. I’m very happy I chose to focus on soccer.”

As a senior, Adkins was Troy’s second-leading scorer with seven goals and five assists. As a junior, she was Troy’s third-leading scorer with 15 goals and five assists.

“Kiyha is one of the most impressive athletes we’ve had come through here,” Troy girls coach Michael Rasey said. “Ohio Dominican is getting a good one. She can be a different maker because she brings some things to the game that you can’t teach.

“She plays the game like a point guard. She’s really dynamic. Her speed will allow her to contribute right away. I think she’s going to have a really good career for them.”

Once Adkins had settled on a sport, she then had to choose the right school. She said she felt as though Ohio Dominican was the perfect fit for her for a number of reasons.

“It felt like home for me,” she said. “Everyone was really welcoming. I got along well with the coaches and the other players. I’m looking forward to it. This is something I’ve been dreaming of for a long time and it’s exciting to see it actually coming true for me. I’m going to go there and keep working hard and try to make myself a better player.”

Josh Brown | Miami Valley Today file photo Troy senior Kiyha Adkins recently signed her national letter of intent to play soccer at Ohio Domincan University. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/11/web1_092618jb_troy_kiyhaadkins2.jpg Josh Brown | Miami Valley Today file photo Troy senior Kiyha Adkins recently signed her national letter of intent to play soccer at Ohio Domincan University.