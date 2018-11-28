Tipp boys, Newton girls bowling pick up wins

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

XENIA — The Tippecanoe boys and girls bowling teams split at Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover foe Xenia Tuesday in their season opener, with the boys narrowly defeating the Buccaneers 2,084-2,076 and the girls falling 1,913-1,485.

For Tippecanoe’s boys (1-0, 1-0 GWOC American North), Taylor Riggle led the way with 181-199—380. Aaron Davis rolled 186-146—332, Dalton Grimmett rolled 173-125—298, James Ridgeway rolled a 226 game and Austin Post had a 167.

For the Red Devil girls (0-1, 0-1 GWOC American North), Ashlyn Herzog had the high game and series with 204-126—330, Alison Johnston rolled 144-119—263, Abigail Lee rolled 111-116—227, Emma Lara rolled 106-116—222 and Marissa Miller rolled 122-83—205.

Tippecanoe travels to Springboro Friday.

Newton Splits

With Miami Valley

DAYTON — The Newton girls bowling team improved to 2-0 Tuesday afternoon, routing Miami Valley 1,481-622 on the road, while the Indian boys fell to the Rams

Anna Baker rolled the high game for Newton’s girls with a 200, while Avery Hartman had the high series with 343.

For Newton’s boys (0-2), Jacob Moore led the way with a 178 game and 303 series.

