Troy’s Adams signs with Sinclair

By David Fong

Regional Sports Editor

TROY — Jacob Adams wasn’t going to let a little thing like major reconstructive elbow surgery stop him from playing the game he loves.

“I was worried a little big at first, but I knew I just had to slow down and allow myself time to recover,” the Troy High School senior said. “I knew I was going to have to miss football that year; I didn’t want to have to miss baseball season, too. I wanted to work hard and do what I could to come back.”

The summer before his junior year, Adams suffered an injury that required ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction — more commonly known as “Tommy John surgery” — that puts his football season on the shelf and his baseball season that spring in question. Through hard work and rehabilitation, however, Adams — who was Troy’s designated hitter last season to allow his throwing arm more time to heal — was not only able to come back, but also to earn the attention of college coaches.

Recently, Adams signed his letter of intent to play baseball and attend school at Sinclair Community College.

“I did worry for a little while, but once we got down the road a little bit, I found out I’d at least be able to hit, which was better than what I expected.”

Not only was Adams able to hit, but he hit a ton for the Trojans last spring, batting .383 with 19 runs batted in, five doubles and a pair of triples. He was named the top designated hitter in the 20-team Greater Western Ohio Conference, while also earning first-team All-GWOC American League honors.

“At first, we didn’t know what he would be able to do,” Troy coach Ty Welker said. “He thought he might be able to play defense, but he was being optimistic. But he swung the bat really well for us. He worked on his swing and it changed and evolved. What he did in other ways to help the team was probably the most impressive, in terms of being a leader.”

Adams said he’s looking forward to continuing his career at Sinclair.

“They’ve got a great coaching staff,” he said. “I really liked the things the coach had to say.”

He also said he’s hoping that playing at a community college will lead to bigger opportunities down the road, especially once he’s completely healed.

“I’ve had a couple of pro scouts tell me there’s a small chance I could get drafted,” he said. “If that doesn’t happen, I’ll go to Sinclair and continue to develop and hopefully go from there.”

